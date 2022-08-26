Read full article on original website
5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York
As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
Favorite Wing Restaurant Made History In Buffalo, New York
The biggest debate in Buffalo history started way back in the 1960s and it is who has the best wings in town. Ask 100 people in Western New York that answer and chances are you will get 100 different answers. From Bar-Bill to Duffs, to Elmos there is no shortage of great wing places in Western New York.
Did You See Wolf Blitzer’s Post About Niagara Falls? [PHOTO]
Buffalo is truly a unique place. For those of us who grew up here in the Western New York area, Buffalo is not just a city with a great football team and excellent food, it is family. Buffalo is family. That's how I refer to it because, for me, Buffalo...
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
Finger Lakes Resort Named Best in New York State
Every year, Travel + Leisure asks its readers to chime for its "Worlds Best Awards" which lists the very best of the best in both the United States and abroad and this year, readers were happy to let the publication know that a place located in Central New York should receive the award for the best in New York.
'All aboard' the American Mariner and meet Buffalo's Captain Dave Miller
It’s rare that childhood dreams become reality. But for Dave Miller, he’s living out the hopes he had as a small child watching freighters on the Great Lakes and in the Welland Canal.
Grand Opening of New Brewery in Lancaster, New York This Week
If you are by the Buffalo-Niagara Airport, there is a new hang-out spot opening up this week! The latest brewery to open its doors in Western New York is Brazen Brewing. The new brewery is set to have its grand opening this Wednesday!. Brazen Brewing. 5839 Genesee St, Lancaster, NY...
South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids. Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.
New Small Business Incubator Opening In Western New York
One of the many lessons we've learned from dealing with the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic is that running a business is tough. According to data available from the SBA, nearly 1 million businesses closed in 2020 during the pandemic., which highlights the fact that opening and running a business is tough work.
Western New York Punter A Great Fit For Buffalo Bills
QUIZ - Can You Name These 25 Buffalo Bills Players?. Alright...Bills Football is here. How big of a fan are you? Can you name of 25 of these Buffalo Bills players?. 7 Former Bills Who Have Yet to Sign With a New Team. Seven former Buffalo Bills players who were...
Heat In New York State Today Could Be Harmful Or Deadly To Your Dog
Today, Monday, August 29, 2022, the heat index values in certain regions of New York will be in the 90s. The National Weather Service-Buffalo is warning residents to be careful and prepare for extreme heat today. The dangerous heat will cover Western and Central New York, bringing high temperatures and humidity. As hot as it will be for humans today, it will feel even hotter for animals.
Heat Advisory issued Monday expires early
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The heat Advisory issued for portions of Western New York Monday was allowed to expire early. The combination of high humidity and temperatures lead to a heat index value near 90 degrees before clouds and showers rolled in. This kept things cooler than expected but still humid.
NYS Music
Lionel Richie Performs First Show in Buffalo area in 22 years
It’s that time of year for the Seneca Niagara Casino to host their annual outdoor concert series in Niagara Falls. On Friday August 26th, they hosted their first of two this year with Lionel Richie headlining. Richie of course is the American singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer who rose to fame in the 1970s as a songwriter and the co-lead singer of funk band the Commodores.
Buffalo Ranked As One Of The Top Cities In America
It looks like things are getting better and better for Buffalo and Western New York. In the latest rankings of the best 150 cities in America, US News and World Report ranked Buffalo as the 45th best city in the entire country. That is big news since Buffalo was ranked 75th in 2021.
wnypapers.com
Dr. Joe Dispenza brings weeklong retreat to Niagara Falls USA
Sold-out event to bring more than 1,200 people to city. Researcher, lecturer and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Joe Dispenza will lead sessions on meditation, healing and consciousness at the Niagara Falls Convention Center as part of a week-long advanced retreat from Sept. 5-11. The event, originally scheduled for 2021, is returning to Niagara Falls USA for the first time since 2019.
The One Thing You’d Change About Buffalo’s History
Buffalo is an amazing city and it has a storied amazing history that has had a significant impact on American society. Just take a look back at its past. Some of the greatest companies to exist got their start in Western New York. Two Three American Presidents call Buffalo home.
Hanna Furnace site sale will close books on Lakeside Commerce Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 275-acre former Hanna Furnace Steel Mill Co. site is about to be 100% under contract. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. directors will meet Aug. 30 to consider an offer by Savarino Cos. to buy the last 12.2 acres in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, a city-owned industrial park. The four parcels are at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway.
Buffalo Bills Name 6 Players That Will Immediately Be Cut
The preseason is over and now it is time for teams to being making cuts to their roster. The Bills started today with 6. Over the weekend, the Bills released Matt Araiza from the team after allegations surfaced of a rape at San Diego State University. Today, Brandon Beane let...
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
Josh Allen Is Officially A Buffalonian After This
Josh Allen just fits right into Western New York. You really can't ask for someone better who has jumped in with two feet and really embraced this community and culture. How awesome is it knowing that we still have Josh Allen as our quarterback? Josh just gets it. He knows...
