Public Safety

Video shows haunting final moments of Lily Sullivan before killer strangled her - OLD

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
 4 days ago

A video capturing the last moments of Lily Sullivan as she walked with her killer has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of sentencing in the case.

The 18-year-old was was found dead in a pond in Pembroke area of Wales in a half-naked state in December 2021.

Sullivan was killed by strangling after she rejected the sexual advances of a man named Lewis Haines, who she had met at a pub.

Haines has admitted to killing her but a trial is underway to determine his sentence.

The video, released ahead of the sentencing, shows Sullivan and Haines walking on the near-empty streets after leaving a pub and talking to each other.

Haines can be seen taking the 18-year-old’s purse in one clip.

The pair then headed towards an alleyway where Haines made sexual advances towards the teen, according to prosecutors.

The situation escalated when the teen rebuffed him. He eventually strangled her in a bid to “silence” her and “forcibly” removed her lace top before pushing her in the water.

Another footage shows Haines walking away from the murder scene while Sullivan’s mother, unaware of the murder, is desperately trying to call her daughter.

Anna Sullivan repeatedly called her daughter that night as she was supposed to pick her up. Her last conversation took place around 2am when her daughter told her she will be meeting her at the garage.

“I’m on my way. I’m a couple of minutes away. I’m nearly there,” Lily had said.

However, she never showed up and Ms Sullivan kept calling her daughter while the killer walked past her.

Haines, who was reportedly crying and hysterical when he arrived home at 3.40am, told his girlfriend Maisie John that he had killed somebody.

“I’ve strangled somebody. They’re in Mill Pond. I’ve been in the Mill Pond,” he reportedly said.

The court was told Haines claimed he strangled Lily because she threatened to accuse him of rape.

The Independent

The Independent

