MNSO INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages MINISO Group Holding Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Initiated by the Firm - MNSO

Includes offers for securities issued by United States Steel Corporation and co-issued by Big River Steel LLC and BRS Finance Corp. United States Steel Corporation X ("U. S. Steel" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries, Big River Steel LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and BRS Finance Corp., a Delaware corporation (together, "Big River Steel," and collectively with U. S. Steel, the "Offerors," and each of U. S. Steel and Big River Steel individually, an "Offeror"), announced today the early results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 30, 2022 (the "Early Tender Date"), of their previously announced tender offers to purchase (each, a "Tender Offer" and collectively, the "Tender Offers") for cash, subject to certain terms and conditions, up to a total of $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the "Tender Cap Amount") of (i) the 6.875% Senior Notes due 2029 (CUSIP No. 912909AU2) issued by U. S. Steel (the "2029 Notes"), (ii) the 6.650% Senior Notes due 2037 (CUSIP No. 912909AD0) issued by U. S. Steel (the "2037 Notes") and (iii) the 6.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (CUSIP Nos. 08949LAB6 and U0901LAB6) issued by Big River Steel (the "2029 Secured Notes" and, together with the 2029 Notes and the 2037 Notes, the "Securities").

