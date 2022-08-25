ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MNSO INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages MINISO Group Holding Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Initiated by the Firm - MNSO

By Newsfile
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Enochian To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ("Enochian" or the "Company") ENOB and reminds investors of the September 26, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

United States Steel Corporation, Big River Steel LLC and BRS Finance Corp. Announce Early Tender Date Results of their Tender Offers to Purchase for Cash $300,000,000 Aggregate Principal Amount of Securities

Includes offers for securities issued by United States Steel Corporation and co-issued by Big River Steel LLC and BRS Finance Corp. United States Steel Corporation X ("U. S. Steel" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries, Big River Steel LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and BRS Finance Corp., a Delaware corporation (together, "Big River Steel," and collectively with U. S. Steel, the "Offerors," and each of U. S. Steel and Big River Steel individually, an "Offeror"), announced today the early results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 30, 2022 (the "Early Tender Date"), of their previously announced tender offers to purchase (each, a "Tender Offer" and collectively, the "Tender Offers") for cash, subject to certain terms and conditions, up to a total of $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the "Tender Cap Amount") of (i) the 6.875% Senior Notes due 2029 (CUSIP No. 912909AU2) issued by U. S. Steel (the "2029 Notes"), (ii) the 6.650% Senior Notes due 2037 (CUSIP No. 912909AD0) issued by U. S. Steel (the "2037 Notes") and (iii) the 6.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (CUSIP Nos. 08949LAB6 and U0901LAB6) issued by Big River Steel (the "2029 Secured Notes" and, together with the 2029 Notes and the 2037 Notes, the "Securities").
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Benzinga

COVINGTON FUND II INC. ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING VENTURE PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Covington Fund II Inc. (the "Fund") announced today that it has signed a binding Asset Purchase Agreement comprising the sale of the Fund's remaining venture holdings. The En-Bloc sale is in exchange for $7,000,000 in cash to an Affiliate of North Sky Capital, a Secondary Fund based in Wayzata, Minnesota.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Final Bell Holdings International Closes US$13 Million Tranche of Term Loan Facility and Repays Outstanding Secured Convertible Notes

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated August 18, 2022, it has closed a US$13 million tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced senior secured term loan facility (the "Loan Facility") with Golden Iris International Limited. Proceeds from the funding of the First Tranche were used to retire in full the senior secured convertible notes of the Company (the "Notes") and repay all amounts outstanding thereunder.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Securities Class Action#Ipo#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Newsfile Corp#Court#Reco
Benzinga

Completion of Land Breeze Sale Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. SGQ HK:1878))) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces the completion of Land Breeze Sale Transaction. Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated May 27, 2022 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Sale Transaction. Unless otherwise specified, terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning as defined in the Announcement.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Benzinga

Brown-Forman, Donaldson And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Donaldson Company, Inc DCI to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $880.24 million before the opening bell. Donaldson shares rose 0.7% to $53.25 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Undervalued REITs That Could Turn Around Soon

Between inflation worries and recession signals, the stock market is currently acting volatile. Some analysts, like Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies, have recently noted that stocks are in the beginning stage of a bear market cycle. After four good days last week in which the major indices were trending higher, stocks gave up their gains on Friday and really succumbed to selling pressure on the following Monday morning.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Big Lots, American Woodmark And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE rose 20.9% to close at $4.17. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT jumped 17.1% to close at...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Drop Again Amid Low Volatility

U.S. stocks recorded losses on Tuesday, settling lower for a third session in a row. The S&P 500 index has dropped over 5% since Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. U.S. job openings increased to 11.239 million...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy