ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, NH

Comments / 0

Related
businessnhmagazine.com

Shaheen & Gordon Lease former Bank in Nashua

Shaheen & Gordon P.A. has leased 7,000 square feet of professional office space at 191 Main Street, according to Mark Prolman, of Prolman Realty, Inc., who represented the Lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted Shaheen & Gordon. The 12,000 square foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Grid operator, utilities call for energy reserve

THE OPERATOR of the New England power grid and six of the region’s major utilities are calling on state and federal policymakers to develop an “energy reserve” that can be tapped when energy supply chains are disrupted. In a call to action memo in advance of a...
EVERETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
County
Hillsborough County, NH
Seacoast Current

Remember the Fox Run Mall’s Old Rival, the Newington Mall in New Hampshire?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Every morning on my way into work, I pass by a lighted sign I’ve seen from the highway since I was three years old: “JCPenney.” I take note of it every day because of the bittersweet feelings it brings.
NEWINGTON, NH
wgbh.org

Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings

Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Harrington
nhbr.com

Climate change is prompting some NH schools to rethink air conditioning

On especially hot days, the temperature in 11-year-old Chase Bressette’s second-floor classroom at Pelham Elementary School climbs above 80 degrees. He and his classmates guzzle water and gather in front of a standing fan. His teacher draws the window shades and turns off the lights to cool down the room. But still, Chase says his brain feels like mush.
PELHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Dozens of hospitality employers seek workers at Manchester job fair

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dozens of employers seeking workers in the hospitality industry held a job fair Monday morning in Manchester. Some employers said they currently had more than three dozen openings they have struggled to fill, as the unemployment rate in New Hampshire sits at 2%. "The challenge right...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Commercial Real Estate#Industrial Property#Business Industry#Linus Commercial Property#Linus Realestate#Linus Business#Costar Analytics#Nerej
msn.com

With new law, Mass. communities will be showing fossil fuels the door

Baker is wise to be concerned about ban on gas in new buildings. Governor Charlie Baker was right to pause before signing a controversial measure in the recent climate change bill allowing 10 municipalities to ban the use of fossil fuels for new construction and substantial rehabs (“Fossil fuel ban to be tested for buildings,” Page A1, Aug. 15). While the new law contains important provisions to help the state meet its laudable carbon-reduction mandates, the ban removes the ability of builders and homeowners to choose advanced biomass-based fuels such as biodiesel, a proven drop-in fuel that when blended with petroleum-based heating oil can reduce carbon emissions by up to 74 percent on average, according to Argonne National Laboratory.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
IPSWICH, MA
WMUR.com

Video: More heat ahead before showers in New Hampshire

The summer heat and humidity continue into Tuesday ahead of a cooler and less humid stretch of weather starting later Wednesday into the end of the week. Our best shower/storm chance comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Tonight will be partly cloudy to clear, mild, and muggy with some valley...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NECN

Will Haymarket Be Squeezed Out of Boston?

Boston's oldest outdoor market is being forced to change its operation. Generations of Bostonians have been shopping at Haymarket, getting great deals on fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, and many people are not thrilled with this change. A community benefits agreement allows the market's 34 vendors to lease 1,600 square...
BOSTON, MA
94.3 WCYY

Vacation Tiny at Adorable Tuxbury Tiny House Village in New Hampshire

Sometimes the coziest spaces are the best places to rest your head at night. As summer approaches and people make upcoming travel plans (exciting, right?), you or someone you know may be looking for a place to stay while on vacation. There's no shortage of hotels or Airbnb options you can select, but why not choose somewhere more unique instead? After all, you're traveling, and trips are all about having new and memorable experiences. Why not think outside the box?
SOUTH HAMPTON, NH
Q97.9

These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire

It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
POLITICS
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy