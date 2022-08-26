ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

The Post and Courier

Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units

A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County deputy earns pink slip over inmate escape

Following an internal investigation over an Aug. 27 inmate escape at the Trident Moncks Corner Medical Center, the department has opted to terminate a detention deputy who failed to take proper action during the breakout. The incident involved Ryan David Ellis, 29, who exited the public facility in the late...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed two motorcyclists on peninsula

The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - Charleston County Government

PUBLIC NOTICE Charleston County Government. Has applied to SCDHEC-OCRM to impact 0.015 acres of critical area wetlands for public use for a County Fuel Facility located near Headquarters Drive and Dorchester Road, where vehicles will exit the property. The road access for egress will require a permanent road crossing, including installation of a 9 foot by 9 foot box culvert and filling of the critical/tidal aquatic area.. Comments will be received by Ms. Sarah Reed at OCRM at 1362 McMillan Ave., Ste 400, North Charleston, SC Reed, Sarah reeds2@dhec.sc.gov until September 15th, 2022. Application # HPJ-SVJ5-PHNE5 AD# 2020332.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district

LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up

Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant wants green redevelopment, but struggles with incentives

MOUNT PLEASANT — In this nearly built-out suburb, the focus is shifting from new subdivisions to the redevelopment of older business sites, and the town is crafting rules aimed at making what's to come greener and more community-focused. "This program is really needed," said Kevin Mitchell, deputy director of...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Seven more years of penny-tax road work on the table in Berkeley County

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb outlined what's at stake for his constituents during the upcoming penny-tax referendum at the Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District's Aug. 23 meeting, as upwards of $500-$600 million could be collected for future road repairs and resurfacings. Those monies, of course, would only be available...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Commentary: James Island and its people are special. Let's celebrate both.

A vacationer or a visitor may wonder about what makes James Island so special. I know what it is. I know the history. I know that it is home to many historic events. I know that this large, urban Sea Island is described by some as a liquid paradise, as it rests near the deep waters of Charleston Harbor. I know all about the scenic routes of beautiful oak trees lining Fort Johnson Road.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Hanahan father found, arrested days after high-speed chase with young daughter

Following a four-day search, Hanahan police on Aug. 28 announced they had arrested a man wanted for taking his young daughter and leading law enforcement on a chase into downtown Charleston. Christopher Ryan Constine, 44, was wanted on charges of first-degree domestic violence, unlawful conduct toward a child and reckless...
HANAHAN, SC
The Post and Courier

Interview with Paige McKnight, SCGSSM Student

The following is an interview, provided by the Williamsburg County School District Office of Public Relations, of Paige McKnight, who was accepted in the Governor's School for Science and Mathematics. Q: What do you like best about the Governor's School so far?. A: The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

