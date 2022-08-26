Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Judge hears evidence in killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A hearing began this week to determine whether a teenager arrested two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teenagers charged in the killing of Tom DiLorenzo during an early morning...
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County deputy earns pink slip over inmate escape
Following an internal investigation over an Aug. 27 inmate escape at the Trident Moncks Corner Medical Center, the department has opted to terminate a detention deputy who failed to take proper action during the breakout. The incident involved Ryan David Ellis, 29, who exited the public facility in the late...
The Post and Courier
WCSD holds ceremony honoring ex-superintendent Rose Wilder after announcing her passing
Former Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Rose Wilder has passed away, according to a statement from the Williamsburg County School District. Wilder was appointed as the superintendent of the school district when the state took over in April 2018. Wilder had been in education for over 25 years. “At this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed two motorcyclists on peninsula
The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Charleston County Government
PUBLIC NOTICE Charleston County Government. Has applied to SCDHEC-OCRM to impact 0.015 acres of critical area wetlands for public use for a County Fuel Facility located near Headquarters Drive and Dorchester Road, where vehicles will exit the property. The road access for egress will require a permanent road crossing, including installation of a 9 foot by 9 foot box culvert and filling of the critical/tidal aquatic area.. Comments will be received by Ms. Sarah Reed at OCRM at 1362 McMillan Ave., Ste 400, North Charleston, SC Reed, Sarah reeds2@dhec.sc.gov until September 15th, 2022. Application # HPJ-SVJ5-PHNE5 AD# 2020332.
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
The Post and Courier
Intricate chef specialties stand out at Mount Pleasant’s Jasmine Thai Kitchen
MOUNT PLEASANT — Meat sizzling in an open kitchen intermittently interrupts a playlist of music that might echo in the background at a trendy beach club. The burners are busy, along with the fryers and ovens, inside this small restaurant serving papaya salad, khao soi noodles and red curry duck.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up
Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant wants green redevelopment, but struggles with incentives
MOUNT PLEASANT — In this nearly built-out suburb, the focus is shifting from new subdivisions to the redevelopment of older business sites, and the town is crafting rules aimed at making what's to come greener and more community-focused. "This program is really needed," said Kevin Mitchell, deputy director of...
The Post and Courier
Seven more years of penny-tax road work on the table in Berkeley County
Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb outlined what's at stake for his constituents during the upcoming penny-tax referendum at the Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District's Aug. 23 meeting, as upwards of $500-$600 million could be collected for future road repairs and resurfacings. Those monies, of course, would only be available...
The Post and Courier
Commentary: James Island and its people are special. Let's celebrate both.
A vacationer or a visitor may wonder about what makes James Island so special. I know what it is. I know the history. I know that it is home to many historic events. I know that this large, urban Sea Island is described by some as a liquid paradise, as it rests near the deep waters of Charleston Harbor. I know all about the scenic routes of beautiful oak trees lining Fort Johnson Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Hanahan father found, arrested days after high-speed chase with young daughter
Following a four-day search, Hanahan police on Aug. 28 announced they had arrested a man wanted for taking his young daughter and leading law enforcement on a chase into downtown Charleston. Christopher Ryan Constine, 44, was wanted on charges of first-degree domestic violence, unlawful conduct toward a child and reckless...
The Post and Courier
New restaurant and tequila bar coming to former Sticky Fingers location in Charleston
A new Mexican-themed restaurant and tequila bar is in the works at the site of a shuttered dining venue in downtown Charleston. The Matador, with nine restaurants in the Seattle area as well as Idaho and Oregon, plans to open in the former Sticky Fingers site at 235 Meeting St., according to plans presented to the city of Charleston.
The Post and Courier
SC has one of the world's best active shooter programs. Schools use it now more than ever.
It has been 95 days — mostly spanning a long summer break — since the last shooting at a South Carolina school. John B. Staley III, a Berkeley County detention officer, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Mevers School of Excellence in Goose Creek around midnight May 26.
The Post and Courier
Carolina calls for community to unite on litter, blight conditions at Graves Station meeting
GEORGETOWN — Litter control and temporary easements will be necessary steps in addressing drainage in the Graves Station area, county employees said at an Aug. 26 meeting hosted by County Councilman Everett Carolina. Carolina's district consists of much of southern Georgetown County below the city of Georgetown, but includes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Photos: North Charleston Police Department practices active shooter scenarios at Dunston Elementary School
North Charleston Police officers practiced active shooter drills at Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Officers were accompanied by North Charleston fire fighters training to provide medical aid. 1 of 16.
The Post and Courier
Moncks Corner introduces its next police chief: Community welcomes David R. Brabham Jr.
After months of extensive recruitment and input from local government officials and civilians alike, the Town of Moncks Corner officially announced David R. Brabham Jr. as the new Police Chief of the Moncks Corner Police Department. The selection process — which began in March — per Town Administrator Jeff Lord...
The Post and Courier
Interview with Paige McKnight, SCGSSM Student
The following is an interview, provided by the Williamsburg County School District Office of Public Relations, of Paige McKnight, who was accepted in the Governor's School for Science and Mathematics. Q: What do you like best about the Governor's School so far?. A: The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science...
Comments / 0