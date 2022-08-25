ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

Student arrested at high school football game with gun

A student was arrested at a Bear Creek High School football game with a loaded handgun, according to Lakewood Police.The 15-year-old student was not identified due to his age, but police say they arrested him at Thursday's football game at Trailblazer Stadium 500 Kipling Street around 5:40 p.m.No one was injured and the student didn't point the gun at anyone, as far as police know, they said.Police officials, including school resource officers, said they were tipped off by school staff.The student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a concealed weapon and being a juvenile...
Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs

Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
Busted in Teller County August 25, 2022 Edition

Dallas James Taton, date of birth September 21, 1980 of Divide, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of making a false report. Bond was $65.00. Ulberto Manuel Ical-Gutierrez, date of birth February 11, 1994 of Aurora, Colorado was arrested on a warrant...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 60-date US tour

DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday a 60-city holiday-season tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”. Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 16 in Wisconsin and Iowa....
Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major redesign is coming to police academies across Colorado. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced a plan to overhaul the police training curriculum. The project has been in the works for a while now, with the Attorney General's office and police departments around the state working together to figure The post Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years appeared first on KRDO.
Green Chile, a Colorado Favorite

I’ve spent most of my life living in the West, but it wasn’t until I moved to Colorado that I discovered green chile. Of course I had eaten green chiles, usually as part of a Mexican dish, but when I moved to Colorado and saw it featured on restaurant menus in nearly every local joint I visited, I had to try it. And after just one bite, I was hooked. It never ceases to amaze me how much the small addition of green chile to just about any dish – burgers, sandwiches, even soup – wakes up the flavor and adds a hearty heat that renders the dish more satisfying.
Pikes Peak State College offering free healthcare programs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak State College, formerly Pikes Peak Community College, is now offering several free medical programs, thanks to the new Care Forward Colorado initiative.  Created with federal funds directed by the Colorado Legislature, Care Forward aims to meet the heavy demand for entry-level healthcare positions and is available at community colleges throughout the state. […]
Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream

Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 16-year-old boy is now recovering from serious injuries after his skull was "shattered" by a "football-sized" rock, according to his family. The rock was thrown through a car window at the boy by a stranger after an incident with a toy gun escalated. Colorado Springs Police say they received The post Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates appeared first on KRDO.
Road work begins on Highway 50 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers can expect lane closures on Highway 50 at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard that will last through the month of September. Single lane closures began on Monday, August 29, and will impact the turn lanes on and off of Highway 50. The closures will remain in place 24 hours […]
