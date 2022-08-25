Read full article on original website
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Castle Rock council, mayor seats up for electionMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DougCo community offers aid to grieving Castle View High School familiesSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Pueblo West, August 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Pueblo Centennial High School soccer team will have a game with Pueblo West High School on August 30, 2022, 18:00:00. Pueblo Centennial High SchoolPueblo West High School. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Grand Champion steer sells for $58 thousand at the Colorado State Fair
A whopping $58 thousand was bid for the Grand Champion Market Beef at the Colorado State Fair. It was raised by Stetson Gabel from Weld County
Contestants wow crowds with Mullet Championships at Colorado State Fair
Fifteen men from around Colorado showed of their hair styles Friday night at the Colorado State Fair in the USA Mullet Championships qualify.
Student arrested at high school football game with gun
A student was arrested at a Bear Creek High School football game with a loaded handgun, according to Lakewood Police.The 15-year-old student was not identified due to his age, but police say they arrested him at Thursday's football game at Trailblazer Stadium 500 Kipling Street around 5:40 p.m.No one was injured and the student didn't point the gun at anyone, as far as police know, they said.Police officials, including school resource officers, said they were tipped off by school staff.The student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a concealed weapon and being a juvenile...
cpr.org
Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs
Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
wealthofgeeks.com
Out of the Ashes: A Third-Generation Cowboy Stage Show Makes a Stunning Comeback
Flying W Ranch in Colorado Springs has stolen the hearts of millions of visitors over the years. Almost eight million, to be exact. Secluded high above the city, this breathtaking 1400-acre working cattle ranch continues to keep the old west alive. Since 1953, Flying W Ranch has served up chuckwagon...
Is monsoon season over in Colorado?
Monsoon season is officially coming to an end in Colorado. The good news is it brought a lot of precipitation to many parts of the state.
Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing For Good This Week after 47 Years
Colorado seems to be losing quite a few locally famous restaurants and bars in the last couple of years. Add one more to the list as this Colorado favorite is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Historic Colorado Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good This Week.
Springs police search for missing boys
Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are asking the community for help finding two boys who ran away from home Sunday.
Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs to close this week
The years-long effort to remove the Martin Drake Power Plant from the skyline of Colorado Springs moves closer to reality this week as the plant will permanently close on Thursday.
Thousands packed the sidewalks to celebrate one of Colorado's biggest events
This year's parade also honored Pueblo Community College's Scott Richards who passed away this year.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County August 25, 2022 Edition
Dallas James Taton, date of birth September 21, 1980 of Divide, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of making a false report. Bond was $65.00. Ulberto Manuel Ical-Gutierrez, date of birth February 11, 1994 of Aurora, Colorado was arrested on a warrant...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 60-date US tour
DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday a 60-city holiday-season tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”. Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 16 in Wisconsin and Iowa....
Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major redesign is coming to police academies across Colorado. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced a plan to overhaul the police training curriculum. The project has been in the works for a while now, with the Attorney General's office and police departments around the state working together to figure The post Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years appeared first on KRDO.
castlepinesconnection.com
Green Chile, a Colorado Favorite
I’ve spent most of my life living in the West, but it wasn’t until I moved to Colorado that I discovered green chile. Of course I had eaten green chiles, usually as part of a Mexican dish, but when I moved to Colorado and saw it featured on restaurant menus in nearly every local joint I visited, I had to try it. And after just one bite, I was hooked. It never ceases to amaze me how much the small addition of green chile to just about any dish – burgers, sandwiches, even soup – wakes up the flavor and adds a hearty heat that renders the dish more satisfying.
Pikes Peak State College offering free healthcare programs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak State College, formerly Pikes Peak Community College, is now offering several free medical programs, thanks to the new Care Forward Colorado initiative. Created with federal funds directed by the Colorado Legislature, Care Forward aims to meet the heavy demand for entry-level healthcare positions and is available at community colleges throughout the state. […]
Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream
Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
Will more snow hit Colorado anytime soon? Here's our prediction
Last weekend, many residents around the state were a bit surprised to see some snow-capped mountains – particularly those in the Colorado Springs area, looking up at Pikes Peak. While a dusting of this nature can be common in August, dropping a few inches, it's not necessarily a predictor of more snow soon to come.
Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 16-year-old boy is now recovering from serious injuries after his skull was "shattered" by a "football-sized" rock, according to his family. The rock was thrown through a car window at the boy by a stranger after an incident with a toy gun escalated. Colorado Springs Police say they received The post Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates appeared first on KRDO.
Road work begins on Highway 50 in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers can expect lane closures on Highway 50 at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard that will last through the month of September. Single lane closures began on Monday, August 29, and will impact the turn lanes on and off of Highway 50. The closures will remain in place 24 hours […]
