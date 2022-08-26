Read full article on original website
How to spend two days in Boston, MassachusettsCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBoston, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
Kelley Square Gas Station, Convenience Store, Dunkin' Now Open
WORCESTER - The new 16-pump Gulf gas station at Kelley Square in Worcester is now open, alongside a Dunkin' with a drive-thru and a Chop Chop convenience store. The gas station plaza at 185 and 187 Madison St. is across the street from Polar Park and also includes a LUX carwash and a second retail storefront currently under construction.
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
Boston ranked among rudest cities in America
BOSTON — Boston ranks among the rudest cities in America, according to a new survey. Preply says it surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the United States and asked them about the rudeness level in their city. Philadelphia, Memphis, New York City, Las Vegas,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts store receives bonus after customer hits it big on $4 million lottery scratch ticket
A big winner has been announced after a southern Massachusetts business issued a scratch ticket that won millions last week. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett has claimed the first $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” instant ticket game.
WCVB
Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out
BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
Owner of Swan Boats in Boston Public Garden dies at 99
BOSTON -- The owner of the iconic swan boats has died at age 99. Paul Paget was the grandson of Robert and Julia Paget, who first established the Swan Boats in the Boston Public Garden in 1877. His family said Paul donated thousands of free rides to groups all around Boston during his tenure. A wake for Paul is Friday in West Roxbury and a funeral mass will be on Saturday in Roslindale.
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
To Do List: Marshfield Fair, Boston Ukrainian Festival, Boston Jazz Festival
BOSTON -- As part of the last weekend of August, you can check out several fairs and festivals in and around Boston and take a beautiful picture amidst sunflowers in Concord. It's all part of our To Do List.MARSHFIELD FAIRAn August tradition on the South Shore, the Marshfield Fair is in full swing and will begin is 154th year. Gates open at noon daily for the agricultural fair, and over the weekend, some special highlights include the North River Blues Festival, the Antique Truck and Tractor Show, and the Demolition Derby.https://marshfieldfair.org/fair/When: August 19-28, noon-10pmWhere: 140 Main Street, MarshfieldCost: $15 online, children...
hwy.co
The Story Behind the Oldest Tavern in America
If you love bars with a long history, it may be hard to beat the Bell in Hand Tavern. It’s close to a lot of the action in Boston and has a remarkable claim of longevity. Let’s look into this welcoming watering hole’s history and why it continues to draw visitors more than two centuries later.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!
September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
Family of murdered Danvers teacher Colleen Ritzer reach civil suit agreement with security system
The family of murdered Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer and DiNisco Design, the company behind the school’s alleged state of the art video surveillance system reached a civil suit agreement on Friday. The family of the slain school teacher alleged that the security system did not protect Ritzer....
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Louis H. Metaxas Who Died in the Line of Duty 33 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Louis H. Metaxas, Who Died in the Line of Duty on this Day 33 Years Ago: On Sunday, August 27, 1989, Officer Louis H. Metaxas died after falling from a rooftop while searching for a burglary suspect in the area of 55 Old Colony Avenue in South Boston.
Stunning images show lightning strikes in Mass. as strong storms move through
BOSTON — Stunning videos and images of lightning strikes were captured Friday as strong storms swept through the region. Bolts of lightning illuminated the dark sky over Boston when severe thunderstorms thumped the Bay State with torrential rain, wind, and hail. The storms caused damage in many communities and...
Boston Magazine
Where to Get the Best French Toast around Boston
From Southie to Dorchester, options abound. We’ll happily sing the praises of a well-made breakfast sandwich or eggs benedict all morning long. But when it comes to the fine art of carbo-loading, few dishes rival the bread-y satisfaction of a heaping plate of French toast. From traditional, yet elevated, recipes served with a splash of maple syrup to outside-the-box creations boasting all manner of sauces and toppings (lemon curd, anyone?), these nine area restaurants have the goods.
fallriverreporter.com
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point
Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
Chelsea woman arraigned in connection with fatal East Boston hit-and-run
A Chelsea woman was arraigned Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in May, according to a statement from the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. Gabriella Mendez, 32, is facing charges including leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death, negligent...
