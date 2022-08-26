Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
hotelnewsresource.com
Fairfield Inn Hotels in Woburn, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, New Hampshire Sold
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of two Marriott-branded, select-service hotels in New England. The hotels include Fairfield Inn Boston Woburn/Burlington in Woburn, Massachusetts and Fairfield Inn Portsmouth Seacoast in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller,...
msn.com
Port designation poses big hurdle for redevelopment of power plant land in Everett
The Mystic Station marketing brochure describes the 45-acre power plant property as a “transformational development opportunity” on Boston’s doorstep — with room for labs, offices, multifamily housing, stores, and maybe even a hotel or two. But there’s a catch that goes unmentioned. And it’s a big...
whdh.com
Study reveals Boston ranked fifth rudest city in US according to residents
BOSTON (WHDH) - A survey from Preply revealed Boston is ranked the fifth rudest city in the United States according to its residents. The survey interviewed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors. Boston earned its ranking with an average rudeness score of 5.90 on a scale of 1-10.
Billerica farmer refuses to pay $300,000 in back taxes
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBILLERICA - A Billerica farm may have to close after nearly 80 years in business. The town says the operation owes $300,000 in back taxes. "What they want is just unsustainable," tells William Griggs, owner of Griggs Farm. "I do not have a breakdown. I just have a grand total. I'd like to see the breakdown of what they are actually charging on the business land."Griggs Farm has been a staple in Billerica since the 1940's. Griggs says the farm is under Agricultural Preservation Rights (APR). The town says the land is worth $1.2 million, but Griggs...
Fodor’s Travel recommends these ‘underrated and picturesque’ New England towns for a fall trip
If you're seeking less crowded destinations this fall, these New England destinations are for you. Travelers wanting an idyllic New England escape this fall without the crowds can take advantage of several “underrated and picturesque” local destinations, according to Fodor’s Travel. In a recent post, 12 underrated...
These are the highest paying teaching jobs in higher education in the Boston area, according to Stacker
Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in the Boston, Cambridge and Nashua, N.H., area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unsurprisingly, the top jobs all were higher education teaching jobs. The jobs are ranked by the 2021 average yearly salary, Stacker said.
North Shore town bans all outdoor water use amid extreme drought conditions
DANVERS, Mass. — A town on the North Shore of Massachusetts has banned all outdoor water use amid extreme drought conditions. Residents of Danvers will not be allowed to fill their swimming pools, wash their cars, run sprinklers and irrigation systems, or water with hoses and cans for the foreseeable future, according to town officials.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Boston ER doctor shares top safety concerns about button batteries | Boston News
Boston ER doctor shares top safety concerns about button batteries. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. There is an urgent health alert about young children swallowing...
Colleen Ritzer family settles lawsuit against architecture firm
DANVERS -- The family of a murdered Danvers High School teacher has settled their lawsuit against the company that designed the school's video surveillance system. Colleen Ritzer was killed in 2013. Her family sued DiNisco Design, saying their security system didn't work as intended at the time of her death. According to Ritzer's family, by taking legal action, they were able to get answers to their questions about the security. In 2016, one of Ritzer's students was found guilty of assaulting and killing her. He was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison.
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
whdh.com
Dunkin’ to offer teachers free coffee for back-to-school
Dunkin’ is showing some love to Boston and southern New Hampshire teachers by offering them a free brew ahead of the start of the school year. On Thursday, September 1, teachers can share with their local Dunkin’ employees that they’re teachers and will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee.
hot969boston.com
Boston is one of the rudest cities in America, but where does it rank?
We’re rude people. Boston is now considered one of the rudest cities in America. Is anyone shocked? We shouldn’t be. How often do you encounter road rage incidents? How often is a door slammed in your face? How often is the elevator door shut on you just as you’re about to step inside? Sure we have many amazing and friendly people here, however because we’re always in such a rush tryin’ to get everywhere, we’ve lost our manners. Let’s take a look at who did this survey and how they came up with it.
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash
CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
WCVB
St. Anthony's Feast draws big crowd in Boston's North End neighborhood
BOSTON — A large crowd gathered in the North End of Boston this weekend to celebrate St. Anthony's Feast, an Italian street festival that dates back more than 100 years. Sunday marks the final day of the feast and one of the highlights of the day is the Grand Procession, which started at noon and lasts for 10 hours.
Man struck, killed in Wilmington shopping center parking lot
Police said the crash took place at the East Gate Shopping Center. A 79-year-old Tewksbury man died after he was struck by a car in a Wilmington parking lot Monday afternoon. Wilmington police said the crash happened about 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Gate Shopping Center.
Watertown News
Police Log: Woman Arrested for Drinking in Her Car, Mopeds Stolen, Several Cars Broken Into
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
thelocalne.ws
Rowley Legal Notice: 319 Newburyport Turnpike
This notice will run in the Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 print editions. conduct the following public hearing(s) principal use to be located in a 1,500 s.f. Light Industry (BLI) zoning district. The applications, plans, and relevant. documents are on file with the Rowley. Planning Board, and are available for.
Filming on A and Congress Street in Fort Point
According to Fort Point Boston, a movie will be filming on Congress Street near A Street on Monday, August 29th. Emergency vehicles will be in use – so don’t be alarmed!. T Street Productions (Knives Out) will be filming The “Untitled Novelist Project” in the neighborhood – and will be using emergency vehicles in the shots. Fort Point Boston reports that the film is written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Watchmen) and stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America, The Batman). Be on the lookout!
