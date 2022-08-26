ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, CA

thesangerscene.com

Earl Mark Hudson (1954-2022)

Earl Mark Hudson, a member of a long-time farming family in the Sanger area, died suddenly August 27 after suffering a heart attack. He was 68. Earl was born in Sanger on August 24, 1954, the middle son of Earl Russell and Augustine Hudson. He grew up on the family farm south of Sanger and…
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford to host 7th annual gem show Labor Day weekend

Those looking to marvel at unique and beautiful stones will enjoy the Hanford Gem and Mineral Show, which will return for the seventh year this Labor Day weekend. The show has been brought to life by WonderVision Wellness and Emporium, a business out of Tulare that focuses on holistic healing and metaphysical items.
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Salt+Light and SHE break ground for The Neighborhood Village

GOSHEN – What was once a dream of a young woman has now become a reality as shovels hit the ground in a ceremonial groundbreaking of a permanent supportive housing complex, projected to take a year to complete. On Aug. 25, members of the community from healthcare partners, to...
GOSHEN, CA
thesangerscene.com

Sanger City Council approves purchase of property for Wells 19 and 22

By Cheryl Senn With a unanimous vote, of 5-0, the Sanger City Council voted to adopt Resolution 2022-68 and 2022-69, which approves the purchase of property for Wells 19 and 22. The purchase and Sale Agreements for real property from D.R.Horton CA3, Inc.and Surf Thru, Inc., respectively and make findings as to General plan consistency…
SANGER, CA
Local
California Society
City
Sanger, CA
tornadopix.com

Non-profit organization Visalia lays the foundation for a historic permanent housing community – hosting a famous New York best seller and founder of Love Does at Summer Soirée

The Salt + Light and Self-Help establishments begin operations on August 25, 2022 at 10 am on Riggin and Florence Avenue in Goshen. The partnership is developing the first-of-its-kind supportive permanent housing community for those experiencing homelessness in California. “Self-Help Enterprises is excited to work with Salt + Light to...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Kaweah Health to move administrators out of downtown

VISALIA – Kaweah Health will move much of its administrative staff out of downtown, relieving some of the congestion caused at its own office space and downtown parking in general. Marc Mertz, chief strategy officer for Kaweah Health, said the hospital will be moving a team of more than...
VISALIA, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Great Food Search: The Bethel/Jensen Connection

Put a pin in a map of Sanger on the intersection of Bethel and Jensen Avenues. Make it the center of a circle with a 1/4 mile radius. Inside that circle, you will find at least fourteen restaurants and places to eat. I have reviewed many of them in other Great Food Search articles. A few places are new, or ones I’ve missed in the past. Therefore, let me introduce…
SANGER, CA
GV Wire

Despite Opposition, Start Date for Bullard High Cellphone Ban Now Set

Bullard High School’s new cellphone policy that will require students to put their smartphones and other devices in lockable pouches during the school day now has a scheduled start date, a knowledgeable source told GV Wire Tuesday afternoon. The school will start handing out Yondr pouches to lock up...
FRESNO, CA
msn.com

Punk rock meets swap meet in downtown Fresno Sunday

Valley locals were treated to an afternoon of arts, craft, and the sounds of punk rock music in downtown Fresno on Sunday. The Fresno Punk Rock Swap Meet Volume III was held on at Destructive Warehouse on "M" Street in downtown Fresno. The one-day event hosted by Destructive Productions and FPP. The Punk Rock lineup included live performances from Urethane, The Velisha, Johnny B Crashed, and Clinic. Bands hit the stage at 6:00 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Destination California: Zoorassic Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giant prehistoric creatures are roaming around the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. It may sound like a theme park in Central America with cloned dinosaurs, but it is pretty darn close. Zoorassic Park is a limited-time exhibit featuring larger, life-like animatronic dinosaurs for an immersive experience. “The...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tule River Reservation reaches for state’s help amid water crisis

TULARE COUNTY – The Tule River council hopes that asking the state for less might lead to more money as they drop their request from $30 million to $6.6 million to help mitigate their water crisis. Wells are running dry in the rolling foothills of the Tule River Reservation,...
KMJ

House Fire In Clovis Sunday Afternoon

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Clovis Fire Department responded to a house fire at a remodeled home in Clovis on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around noon and was on Poppy Lane, which is near Barstow and Minnewawa Avenues. The original call for the fire said that it...
CLOVIS, CA

