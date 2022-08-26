Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
thesangerscene.com
Earl Mark Hudson (1954-2022)
Earl Mark Hudson, a member of a long-time farming family in the Sanger area, died suddenly August 27 after suffering a heart attack. He was 68. Earl was born in Sanger on August 24, 1954, the middle son of Earl Russell and Augustine Hudson. He grew up on the family farm south of Sanger and…
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford to host 7th annual gem show Labor Day weekend
Those looking to marvel at unique and beautiful stones will enjoy the Hanford Gem and Mineral Show, which will return for the seventh year this Labor Day weekend. The show has been brought to life by WonderVision Wellness and Emporium, a business out of Tulare that focuses on holistic healing and metaphysical items.
thesungazette.com
Salt+Light and SHE break ground for The Neighborhood Village
GOSHEN – What was once a dream of a young woman has now become a reality as shovels hit the ground in a ceremonial groundbreaking of a permanent supportive housing complex, projected to take a year to complete. On Aug. 25, members of the community from healthcare partners, to...
thesangerscene.com
Sanger City Council approves purchase of property for Wells 19 and 22
By Cheryl Senn With a unanimous vote, of 5-0, the Sanger City Council voted to adopt Resolution 2022-68 and 2022-69, which approves the purchase of property for Wells 19 and 22. The purchase and Sale Agreements for real property from D.R.Horton CA3, Inc.and Surf Thru, Inc., respectively and make findings as to General plan consistency…
Fresno's Edison High honors AP students with certificates, cupcakes
The Edison High School Tigers celebrated 340 students who passed their AP exams this past school year.
Valley schools make changes to protect athletes during upcoming heat wave
Visalia and Tulare Unified School District leaders said they are monitoring the weather and making adjustments to Friday night football and other games to protect all students.
tornadopix.com
Non-profit organization Visalia lays the foundation for a historic permanent housing community – hosting a famous New York best seller and founder of Love Does at Summer Soirée
The Salt + Light and Self-Help establishments begin operations on August 25, 2022 at 10 am on Riggin and Florence Avenue in Goshen. The partnership is developing the first-of-its-kind supportive permanent housing community for those experiencing homelessness in California. “Self-Help Enterprises is excited to work with Salt + Light to...
City of Lindsay offering rebates, incentives to encourage water conservation
The City of Lindsay is encouraging residents to save water by helping pay for utilities, replacing grass with artificial turf, giving out free showerheads, and upgrading toilets.
yourcentralvalley.com
Not receiving the public benefits you deserve? Central California Legal Services can help
Central California Legal Services provides free civil legal assistance for people and companies that qualify, providing crucial support for those with lower incomes. The public benefits team at CCLS can help you if you’re running into issues with your public benefits. Central California Legal Services. Legal Advice Line (800)...
thedesertreview.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Fresno
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Fresno, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thesungazette.com
Kaweah Health to move administrators out of downtown
VISALIA – Kaweah Health will move much of its administrative staff out of downtown, relieving some of the congestion caused at its own office space and downtown parking in general. Marc Mertz, chief strategy officer for Kaweah Health, said the hospital will be moving a team of more than...
Clovis teacher battling cancer gets to jam on stage with The Killers
Mr. Stetler, a third-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Clovis, is on cloud nine after a dream weekend in LA where he got to be on stage with The Killers.
Fresno's 'Made For Them' used human trafficking survivors' services without pay or support: Audit
An external audit of 'Made For Them' has found that the Fresno nonprofit sensationalized sex trafficking and used the services of survivors without paying them.
kingsriverlife.com
Great Food Search: The Bethel/Jensen Connection
Put a pin in a map of Sanger on the intersection of Bethel and Jensen Avenues. Make it the center of a circle with a 1/4 mile radius. Inside that circle, you will find at least fourteen restaurants and places to eat. I have reviewed many of them in other Great Food Search articles. A few places are new, or ones I’ve missed in the past. Therefore, let me introduce…
GV Wire
Despite Opposition, Start Date for Bullard High Cellphone Ban Now Set
Bullard High School’s new cellphone policy that will require students to put their smartphones and other devices in lockable pouches during the school day now has a scheduled start date, a knowledgeable source told GV Wire Tuesday afternoon. The school will start handing out Yondr pouches to lock up...
msn.com
Punk rock meets swap meet in downtown Fresno Sunday
Valley locals were treated to an afternoon of arts, craft, and the sounds of punk rock music in downtown Fresno on Sunday. The Fresno Punk Rock Swap Meet Volume III was held on at Destructive Warehouse on "M" Street in downtown Fresno. The one-day event hosted by Destructive Productions and FPP. The Punk Rock lineup included live performances from Urethane, The Velisha, Johnny B Crashed, and Clinic. Bands hit the stage at 6:00 p.m.
yourcentralvalley.com
Destination California: Zoorassic Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giant prehistoric creatures are roaming around the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. It may sound like a theme park in Central America with cloned dinosaurs, but it is pretty darn close. Zoorassic Park is a limited-time exhibit featuring larger, life-like animatronic dinosaurs for an immersive experience. “The...
thesungazette.com
Tule River Reservation reaches for state’s help amid water crisis
TULARE COUNTY – The Tule River council hopes that asking the state for less might lead to more money as they drop their request from $30 million to $6.6 million to help mitigate their water crisis. Wells are running dry in the rolling foothills of the Tule River Reservation,...
KMJ
House Fire In Clovis Sunday Afternoon
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Clovis Fire Department responded to a house fire at a remodeled home in Clovis on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around noon and was on Poppy Lane, which is near Barstow and Minnewawa Avenues. The original call for the fire said that it...
Some Hanford residents will receive utility bills late, city says
The City of Hanford says system issues are delaying all utility bills for the service month of August. The city says the payment due dates will be extended to 15 days from the postage date of the bill.
