City of Westfield considers $6M loan repayment resolution
City leaders in Westfield are considering a resolution that lays out the repayment terms of a $6 million loan made in 2014 for Grand Park. The Westfield City Council is expected to vote on the resolution during its Sept. 12 meeting that would mean the loan would be repaid in full by the end of 2023. Council members had approved a resolution in 2014 that loaned $6 million of utility sale proceeds to the city for use within Grand Park, which is owned by the Westfield Redevelopment Commission.
Columbus named Indiana Community of the Year
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is honoring Columbus as its 2022 Cummins Community of the Year for various reasons.
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
Carmel reader wonders about possible corruption in Carmel government
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
14 Under-the-Radar Fall Festivals near Indianapolis You Don’t Want to Miss
Indianapolis is beautiful in the fall: the leaves change colors, the air grows crisp, and it seems like everyone is excited about celebrating the new season. This fall, join in the celebration by getting out and visiting one (or more!) of these lesser-known, under-the-radar fall festivals in Indianapolis. Under-the-Radar Fall...
Noblesville, Carmel take home county titles
This year’s Hamilton County cross country meet was a little different. It was a new time, a new date, and some new (and some familiar) lineups for the meet. And Carmel’s boys and Noblesville’s girls were feeling good – because they were team champions. The meet...
Indiana Bacon Festival floods downtown Delphi
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Bacon lovers rejoice!. One of Delphi's most beloved festivals flooded the city's downtown streets Saturday evening. The Ninth Annual Indiana Bacon Festival draws nearly 3 times the population of Delphi and attracts several out of towners and locals alike. Many local vendors served their favorite...
“Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” raises money for Indiana Wish
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Wish is on a mission to put smiles on faces of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. “Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” is an annual fundraiser for the organization. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Marriott North. Indiana Wish’s J’Lynn...
Red Gold Opens High-Tech Expanded Distribution Center in Madison County
Red Gold, Inc. says high-tech automation is being incorporated at its newly expanded 250,000 square-foot warehouse at its existing distribution center in Alexandria, north of Anderson in Madison County. The company, which is headquartered in Elwood, says the newly expanded warehouse uses a high-tech racking system that allows its products...
Mayor defends city from international critics after shooting of 3 Dutch commandos
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor of Indianapolis is defending the city from international criticism following the shooting of three Dutch commandos. I-Team 8 has been told the three Dutch Commando Corps soldiers got into a fight on South Meridian Street. The soldiers deescalated the fight and returned to a hotel in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, but they didn’t go inside right away.
Monticello, IN USA
Judson found the heart outside of Pizza Hut in Monticello, IN. Judson and his little sister fell in love with the tiny red bear attached to the heart. The spent the entire dinner discussing what the bear’s name should be…settling on “Quilty.” They haven’t stopped talking about it since!❤️
Winners announced for the United Way of Miami County’s Ducky Drop
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The United Way of Miami County Splash Bash Festival took place today to celebrate their 2022 Campaign and Lasting Legacy, a 1:1 matching grant for the homeless and United Way’s initiatives. Congratulations to Ashley Soldi for being the first place winner of a $500 gift card...
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
Opera in the Park set for Garfield Park
Highlighting the 48th Indianapolis Opera Season, the fifth annual Opera in the Park performance will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park. The evening will feature an all-Indiana line-up of music celebrities, with concert hosts opera superstar Angela Brown and conductor Alfred Savia, alongside...
The ‘Wild Side’ of Crawfordsville
I was on a mission recently to see if there are any remnants of the old Sperry Bridge still in existence. My mission was two-fold; I also wanted a bit of exercise, so I pulled into the Sugar Creek Nature Park after work and changed my shoes before joining my husband. We hiked along the trail for a short while before straying off to stick close to the creek just before the circa 1928 bridge over Lafayette Road. I scanned both the north and south banks of the creek but, due to the brush and bracken, I could not see any sign of a bridge foundation that looked similar to a concrete set of stairs. Previously, the only picture I could find showing the Sperry Bridge next to the newer bridge before it was torn down in 1928 was in Dick Munro’s excellent Sugar Creek reference book, Paddling Sugar Creek from the Source to the Wabash (RL 977.24 Mun). Someone out there probably knows where or if remains of the bridge foundation exist, but we couldn’t find it.
Millers spike Guerin at The Mill Saturday
The Noblesville volleyball team won an all-county match with Guerin Catholic Saturday afternoon at The Mill. The Millers won 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13. With the victory, Noblesville is 7-1 for the season. The Millers are back in action Wednesday, hosting Lawrence North at The Mill. The Golden Eagles are 3-5...
Electronics recycling event scheduled for Sept. 24 in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and local nonprofit RecycleForce are holding an electronics recycling event Sept. 24. The event, which is for people living in Marion County, will be held at Perry Park, located at 451 E. Stop 11 Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As...
IHSAA approves postseason hosts for basketball, swimming and wrestling
Southwestern High School will host both girls basketball sectional and regional tournaments in 2023. The Indiana High School Athletic Association has released the postseason site approvals for basketball, wrestling and swimming. Girls basketball. All five Shelby County girls basketball programs will stay in the county for 2023 sectional tournaments. Shelbyville’s...
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Indianapolis
(STACKER) Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about […]
