Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
indyschild.com
14 Under-the-Radar Fall Festivals near Indianapolis You Don’t Want to Miss
Indianapolis is beautiful in the fall: the leaves change colors, the air grows crisp, and it seems like everyone is excited about celebrating the new season. This fall, join in the celebration by getting out and visiting one (or more!) of these lesser-known, under-the-radar fall festivals in Indianapolis. Under-the-Radar Fall...
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side
A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Brill Road early Monday morning.
Irvington woman warning others after owl attacked her while on a walk
IRVINGTON, Ind. – An Irvington woman is warning others after she was attacked by an owl. Sunday night around 9 p.m., Wendy Sult was going for a walk by Ellenberger Park. Sult was on her way home, near the corner 9th and Ellenberger Parkway West, when something hit her head. “I thought someone had thrown […]
readthereporter.com
Noblesville boys net home court tennis wins
The Noblesville boys tennis team won its own Invitational on Saturday. First, the Millers defeated Northwestern 4-1. Noblesville quickly took both doubles matches, as No. 1 Rory Bushong/Liam Shepard won 6-2, 6-2 and No. 2 Camden David/Caden David won 6-2, 6-1. The Tigers won the No. 1 singles match, but No. 3 singles Jack Gigante clinched the meet for Noblesville with a 7-5, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles. No. 2 singles Jack Brenneman won 6-2, 6-2.
cbs4indy.com
Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – The week starts out active with thunderstorm activity on Monday across Indiana. Some storms may pose a severe wind threat with heavy downpours throughout the day, but especially in the evening. Severe storm threat Monday. Timing out the storms. Showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Indianapolis motorcyclist dies when he crashes into I-465 sign on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man died when he crashed his motorcycle Saturday night on I-465 southbound near East Street, Indiana State Police said in a news release issued Sunday. John Byers, 40, is believed to have driven off I-465 and struck a construction sign on the left side...
wamwamfm.com
Disturbance During Concert at Ruoff Music Center
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms that there was not a shooting during the concert Friday evening, but there was a disturbance on the lawn of The Ruoff Music Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported in section five of the lawn. The security staff responded quickly, the emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates, including non-public exits, were opened, police say.
readthereporter.com
Carmel police on the hunt for Beauty Bandit
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft of merchandise from Sephora in the Clay Terrace Mall at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 110. At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the person pictured is believed to have stolen over $800 worth of hair, skin and makeup products. If you have any information on this person, please contact Officer Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52805.
WISH-TV
Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Deadly crash and fire shuts down I-70 in Hancock County
A deadly motorcycle crash in a construction zone shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 in Hancock County early Sunday morning. According to State Police investigating the crash, the motorcycle hit a trailer that a pickup was pulling east of Mt. Comfort Road just before midnight. Police said the truck and trailer were broken down in the construction zone, where there are no emergency shoulders.
Chaos at Wiz Khalifa concert sparked by ‘shooting’ with people seen running out of Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
CHAOS broke out at a Wiz Khalifa concert on Friday night as attendees were seen running from the performance in Indianapolis. The rapper was playing at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville when an unspecified incident abruptly ended the show at about 10.30pm. The area was reportedly being evacuated as...
Remains found 37 years ago in Tenn. identified as missing Indiana girl
Thirty-seven years ago, the skeletal remains of a child were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville, Carmel take home county titles
This year’s Hamilton County cross country meet was a little different. It was a new time, a new date, and some new (and some familiar) lineups for the meet. And Carmel’s boys and Noblesville’s girls were feeling good – because they were team champions. The meet...
WANE-TV
Fatal 4-vehicle crash shuts down highway near Indianapolis for 7 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating the details of a 4-vehicle crash that shut down part of a highway near Indianapolis for seven hours overnight. Emergency crews responded around midnight to the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 97 mile-marker in Greenfield. The initial...
PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
Fox 59
Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
Two deadly motorcycle accidents; one in construction zone on I-70
INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) – Indiana State Police responded to two deadly crashes Saturday night involving motorcycles. The first crash happened on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis around 7:15 p.m. Indiana State Police said someone called 911 to report a motorcycle that had gone off the left side of the road. […]
Comments / 0