ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Noblesville, IN
Government
City
Noblesville, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville boys net home court tennis wins

The Noblesville boys tennis team won its own Invitational on Saturday. First, the Millers defeated Northwestern 4-1. Noblesville quickly took both doubles matches, as No. 1 Rory Bushong/Liam Shepard won 6-2, 6-2 and No. 2 Camden David/Caden David won 6-2, 6-1. The Tigers won the No. 1 singles match, but No. 3 singles Jack Gigante clinched the meet for Noblesville with a 7-5, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles. No. 2 singles Jack Brenneman won 6-2, 6-2.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday

INDIANAPOLIS – The week starts out active with thunderstorm activity on Monday across Indiana. Some storms may pose a severe wind threat with heavy downpours throughout the day, but especially in the evening. Severe storm threat Monday. Timing out the storms. Showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Streets#The Noblesville Lions#Noblesville City
wamwamfm.com

Disturbance During Concert at Ruoff Music Center

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms that there was not a shooting during the concert Friday evening, but there was a disturbance on the lawn of The Ruoff Music Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported in section five of the lawn. The security staff responded quickly, the emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates, including non-public exits, were opened, police say.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel police on the hunt for Beauty Bandit

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft of merchandise from Sephora in the Clay Terrace Mall at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 110. At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the person pictured is believed to have stolen over $800 worth of hair, skin and makeup products. If you have any information on this person, please contact Officer Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52805.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
msn.com

Deadly crash and fire shuts down I-70 in Hancock County

A deadly motorcycle crash in a construction zone shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 in Hancock County early Sunday morning. According to State Police investigating the crash, the motorcycle hit a trailer that a pickup was pulling east of Mt. Comfort Road just before midnight. Police said the truck and trailer were broken down in the construction zone, where there are no emergency shoulders.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville, Carmel take home county titles

This year’s Hamilton County cross country meet was a little different. It was a new time, a new date, and some new (and some familiar) lineups for the meet. And Carmel’s boys and Noblesville’s girls were feeling good – because they were team champions. The meet...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Two deadly motorcycle accidents; one in construction zone on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) – Indiana State Police responded to two deadly crashes Saturday night involving motorcycles. The first crash happened on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis around 7:15 p.m. Indiana State Police said someone called 911 to report a motorcycle that had gone off the left side of the road. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy