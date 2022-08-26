Read full article on original website
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
Enjoy Million Dollar Views from Little Park Road in Grand Junction
If you have ever wanted an amazing view of the sun coming up over the Grand Mesa then we may have found your Colorado dream home. Located off Little Park Road is your chance to enjoy million-dollar views every morning as we take you inside this four-bedroom home on a 2.52-acre lot. This home was first finished in 1962 and has benefited from several upgrades.
Deadly rabbit disease detected in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case is in Story County and the affected rabbits had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
Ames indoor farm sees rapid expansion
Ames indoor farm Nebullam has rebranded as Clayton Farms as it expands to the Twin Cities and sets its sights on eastern Iowa and beyond.
Four leaders to be inducted into Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame
Has announced this year’s inductees, who will be honored in an induction ceremony scheduled for Oct. 18 in Altoona. This is the 25th year of the Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame. To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have an Iowa connection, serve as a role model for young people as well as others in the insurance business, exhibit the highest standards of ethical conduct and have had significant impact on the insurance industry. The Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame was founded in 1997 to recognize outstanding contributions to the the state's insurance industry. A selection committee evaluates nominations on standards including ethics and impact on the industry.
Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier
Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
Des Moines area gets 1 to 2.5 inches of rain overnight MAP TOTALS
(Des Moines, IA) -- Heavy rain overnight in Des Moines should help with drought conditions. The most recent Drought Monitor map put Des Moines and most of Polk County in Moderate Drought. Des Moines and Windsor Heights measured a little over 2.0 inches of rain. Waukee got 2.4 inches, Polk...
Farm Progress Show Site 2.3″ of Rain Overnight
BOONE, Iowa—Matt Jungmann, events director for the 2022 Farm Progress Show reported the grounds received 2.3″ of rain overnight Saturday to Sunday morning. He noted the grounds handled the water very well and only delayed setup on grass sites until midday Sunday. Various amounts have been reported around Boone County, with several 3″ reports. Nominal stream flow increases were report on Beaver Creek at Woodward and on Bluff Creek at Pilot Mound with a bigger increase in Ioway Creek at Ames.
Exclusive: Ethics board cleared use of state building for SOTU response
The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board gave advance approval of Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to deliver a nationally-televised speech on behalf of Republicans from state government property. Reynolds delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address from the terrace of the State Historical Building...
State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we...
Man caught on video took three cameras from an Iowa church
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — In Carroll County, law enforcement is looking for a man that can be seen in the video above. Authorities say he removed three cameras from inside the Catholic church in Roselle on Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
Grand Junction Colorado Selected As Second Best American City For Retirement
Grand Junction, Colorado is receiving some national attention after being named the second best American city for retirement. Grand Junction Makes List of Standout Retirement Communities. Kiplinger, a publisher of business forecasts and financial advice has selected 7 standout places to retire in the U.S. and Grand Junction comes in...
Des Moines car wreck leaves ‘tornado-like’ destruction
DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on East 14th street left behind ‘tornado-like’ destruction and blocked off parts of the road Sunday morning. East 14th from Milton avenue to Thompson Avenue was left closed for a few hours after two cars crashed early Sunday morning after 4:00 am. Witnesses tell police they appeared to […]
KCCI Archive: Garbage truck police chase in Des Moines
When two capitol police officers take up the chase, a big green garbage truck with four police cars behind it heads right for them. See the resolution to that chase in the video above. Click below to see more KCCI Archives:. TOP STORIES FROM KCCI:. READ THE FULL STORY:KCCI Archive:...
Iowa man charged for Jan. 6 Capitol attack will face trial in Washington, D.C.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol won't get his trial moved to Iowa. That means Doug Jensen will stand trial in Washington, D.C., for his alleged role in the riots. In a hearing Friday, a judge also...
Mesa County’s Clerk Tina Peters Throws Lawsuit to Every Election Clerk
Mesa County’s County Clerk Tina Peters targeted every Colorado election clerk and Secretary of State Jenna Griswold in a recent lawsuit.
High Speed Chase Saturday in Greene County Ends in Arrest of Des Moines Man
A high speed weekend pursuit ends with an arrest and charges from Greene County. According to court documents, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper noticed the driver of a Jeep Cherokee wasn’t wearing a seatbelt on Iowa Highway 144 and 280th Street around 11am Saturday. The affidavit said the trooper noticed the vehicle turned onto 280th Street and appeared to be accelerating. The trooper tried to catch up and activated his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle refused to pull over.
