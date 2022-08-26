ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kfornow.com

EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations

Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
NEBRASKA STATE
KIMT

Deadly rabbit disease detected in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case is in Story County and the affected rabbits had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
City
Keokuk, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Grand Junction, IA
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Junction, MI
City
Des Moines, IA
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
iheart.com

Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi

(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
Des Moines Business Record

Four leaders to be inducted into Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame

Has announced this year’s inductees, who will be honored in an induction ceremony scheduled for Oct. 18 in Altoona. This is the 25th year of the Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame. To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have an Iowa connection, serve as a role model for young people as well as others in the insurance business, exhibit the highest standards of ethical conduct and have had significant impact on the insurance industry. The Iowa Insurance Hall of Fame was founded in 1997 to recognize outstanding contributions to the the state's insurance industry. A selection committee evaluates nominations on standards including ethics and impact on the industry.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier

Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Virtual Tour#Railroads
iheart.com

Des Moines area gets 1 to 2.5 inches of rain overnight MAP TOTALS

(Des Moines, IA) -- Heavy rain overnight in Des Moines should help with drought conditions. The most recent Drought Monitor map put Des Moines and most of Polk County in Moderate Drought. Des Moines and Windsor Heights measured a little over 2.0 inches of rain. Waukee got 2.4 inches, Polk...
DES MOINES, IA
kwbg.com

Farm Progress Show Site 2.3″ of Rain Overnight

BOONE, Iowa—Matt Jungmann, events director for the 2022 Farm Progress Show reported the grounds received 2.3″ of rain overnight Saturday to Sunday morning. He noted the grounds handled the water very well and only delayed setup on grass sites until midday Sunday. Various amounts have been reported around Boone County, with several 3″ reports. Nominal stream flow increases were report on Beaver Creek at Woodward and on Bluff Creek at Pilot Mound with a bigger increase in Ioway Creek at Ames.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Exclusive: Ethics board cleared use of state building for SOTU response

The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board gave advance approval of Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to deliver a nationally-televised speech on behalf of Republicans from state government property. Reynolds delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address from the terrace of the State Historical Building...
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
KCCI.com

Man caught on video took three cameras from an Iowa church

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — In Carroll County, law enforcement is looking for a man that can be seen in the video above. Authorities say he removed three cameras from inside the Catholic church in Roselle on Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines car wreck leaves ‘tornado-like’ destruction

DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on East 14th street left behind ‘tornado-like’ destruction and blocked off parts of the road Sunday morning. East 14th from Milton avenue to Thompson Avenue was left closed for a few hours after two cars crashed early Sunday morning after 4:00 am. Witnesses tell police they appeared to […]
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

One killed in IA semi and station wagon crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed the life of one person Sunday night in Hardin County. It happened around 9:21 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 65 and County Road D65, south of Hubbard, according to a crash report from the ISP. A Volvo station wagon was traveling eastbound on D65 when it failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a semi-truck traveling southbound on Highway 65.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
msn.com

KCCI Archive: Garbage truck police chase in Des Moines

When two capitol police officers take up the chase, a big green garbage truck with four police cars behind it heads right for them. See the resolution to that chase in the video above. Click below to see more KCCI Archives:. TOP STORIES FROM KCCI:. READ THE FULL STORY:KCCI Archive:...
raccoonvalleyradio.com

High Speed Chase Saturday in Greene County Ends in Arrest of Des Moines Man

A high speed weekend pursuit ends with an arrest and charges from Greene County. According to court documents, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper noticed the driver of a Jeep Cherokee wasn’t wearing a seatbelt on Iowa Highway 144 and 280th Street around 11am Saturday. The affidavit said the trooper noticed the vehicle turned onto 280th Street and appeared to be accelerating. The trooper tried to catch up and activated his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle refused to pull over.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy