Providence, RI

‘This is what racism in journalism looks like’: LaFortune slams Providence Journal after photo choice

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune on Tuesday accused the Providence Journal of racist journalism. The journal published an article in Tuesday’s issue about the mayoral race. The photos used for candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley were professional headshots, while the photo used of LaFortune was one where she appears to be angry.
Trader Joe's Announces Recent Expansions

UNITED STATES - Trader Joe’s is one retailer I’m always on the lookout for when I’m patrolling the newswires. My efforts were rewarded, as recent expansions of the company’s storefront came down the wire. Expanding further into Oregon and Rhode Island, Trader Joe’s announced on its...
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow

Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
Clear Choice Dental Implant Center comes to Cranston (not Providence)

You’ve heard the commercials – All on 4 dental implants – new teeth in one day, etc. That’s the message of Clear Choice Dental Implant Center and the company is coming to the long-vacant space above Panera in Chapel View, Cranston. It’s technically on the 2nd floor, with Panera being on the first – and Staples around the building being on the 3rd floor.
Political Profile: Brett Smiley, Candidate for Mayor of Providence

Brett Smiley is a Democratic candidate for mayor of Providence. He is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. Right now, I think the biggest policy issue in this campaign cycle is public safety. People feel unsafe, especially in Providence. Restoring that sense of safety starts with providing our police with the resources and staffing they need to be successful. By increasing the numbers of officers on the force, we can deploy the nationally recognized community policing that we had practiced. We know that every 9-1-1 call does not require a response from an officer with a gun and that by providing evidence-based and immediate crisis response, we can improve outcomes while allowing officers to focus on violent crimes. By better investing in mental health and substance use supports and expanding the current behavioral response program, we can better serve residents and reduce the burden on our first responders. Lastly but possibly most importantly, studies have shown that the best way to prevent crime long-term, improve quality-of-life and support our local economy is through immediate and significant investments in opportunities for youth-employment, recreation and education. As Mayor, I will also increase year-round employment opportunities, extend recreation hours to meet the needs of the community and prioritize education investments inside and outside of the classroom.
