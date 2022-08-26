Read full article on original website
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live MusicDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
GoLocalProv
Providence Councilor Plagiarizes Portion of His Environmental Policy From NYC, Blames Student
Providence City Councilor John Goncalves plagiarized a portion of his response to a questionnaire submitted to all the candidates running for office in Providence. He says it was done by a “university student doing research.”. The questionnaire issued by Providence Streets Coalition asked candidates about their positions on a...
ABC6.com
‘This is what racism in journalism looks like’: LaFortune slams Providence Journal after photo choice
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune on Tuesday accused the Providence Journal of racist journalism. The journal published an article in Tuesday’s issue about the mayoral race. The photos used for candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley were professional headshots, while the photo used of LaFortune was one where she appears to be angry.
andnowuknow.com
Trader Joe's Announces Recent Expansions
UNITED STATES - Trader Joe’s is one retailer I’m always on the lookout for when I’m patrolling the newswires. My efforts were rewarded, as recent expansions of the company’s storefront came down the wire. Expanding further into Oregon and Rhode Island, Trader Joe’s announced on its...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow
Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
GoLocalProv
Goncalves Joins List of Plagiarists in Politics - Most Amazing Was Plagiarizing an Apology Letter
There have been many cases of plagiarism in politics. President Joe Biden had a number of instances -- and The American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara has an entire micro-website dedicated to Biden’s plagiarism. As GoLocal reported on Tuesday, Providence City Councilor John Goncalves...
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Megan Duckworth, Candidate for State Senate in District 14
Megan Duckworth is running for State Senate in Rhode Island. Here's what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. Based on my experience knocking doors and talking with my neighbors, the biggest political issue this campaign season...
Judge: Congregation at oldest US synagogue can stay, for now
The Rhode Island congregants who worship at the nation’s oldest synagogue won't be evicted, as a judge ruled in their favor Monday. But the yearslong legal dispute over the historic building and a set of ceremonial bells worth millions appears far from over.
ABC6.com
Students head back to the classroom across Rhode Island, southern Massachusetts
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Students across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts are headed back to the classroom Monday. Class is back in session at following districts and schools:. Barrington. Bay View Academy. Bishop Hendricken High School. Blackstone Valley Prep. Cranston. Davies Career and Technical School. E-Cubed Academy. Providence. Submit...
whatsupnewp.com
16,000 Rhode Islanders reunited with more than $11.6 million in unclaimed property during 2022 Fiscal Year
General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced today that the Division of Unclaimed Property reunited 16,316 Rhode Islanders with more than $11,658,812.04 during the 2022 Fiscal Year. “At a time when the cost of living is too high and many Rhode Islanders are struggling to keep up, we are working than ever...
rinewstoday.com
Clear Choice Dental Implant Center comes to Cranston (not Providence)
You’ve heard the commercials – All on 4 dental implants – new teeth in one day, etc. That’s the message of Clear Choice Dental Implant Center and the company is coming to the long-vacant space above Panera in Chapel View, Cranston. It’s technically on the 2nd floor, with Panera being on the first – and Staples around the building being on the 3rd floor.
Well Known ‘Conjuring’ House Near Providence, Rhode Island Is Now For Sale
One of America’s most notoriously haunted houses is on the market, and this quaint little farmhouse in Burrillville, Rhode Island could conjure up some great opportunities for those interested in the paranormal. The house located at 1677 Round Top Road in the village of Harrisville was made famous by...
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Brett Smiley, Candidate for Mayor of Providence
Brett Smiley is a Democratic candidate for mayor of Providence. He is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. Right now, I think the biggest policy issue in this campaign cycle is public safety. People feel unsafe, especially in Providence. Restoring that sense of safety starts with providing our police with the resources and staffing they need to be successful. By increasing the numbers of officers on the force, we can deploy the nationally recognized community policing that we had practiced. We know that every 9-1-1 call does not require a response from an officer with a gun and that by providing evidence-based and immediate crisis response, we can improve outcomes while allowing officers to focus on violent crimes. By better investing in mental health and substance use supports and expanding the current behavioral response program, we can better serve residents and reduce the burden on our first responders. Lastly but possibly most importantly, studies have shown that the best way to prevent crime long-term, improve quality-of-life and support our local economy is through immediate and significant investments in opportunities for youth-employment, recreation and education. As Mayor, I will also increase year-round employment opportunities, extend recreation hours to meet the needs of the community and prioritize education investments inside and outside of the classroom.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island jury awards Hawaii man nearly $5M judgement following complications from medical device
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Hawaii man won a nearly $5 million judgement in Rhode Island Superior Court Monday. A jury awarded $4.8 million to Paul Trevino of Hawaii after the jury ruled a Rhode Island medical device manufacturer was liable for a faulty device. According to the suit,...
Wright’s Dairy Farm opening creamery in Providence
Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery is opening its new location, Wright's Creamery, at the new Farm Fresh Rhode Island building on Sims Avenue.
GoLocalProv
People of the Move: Dept. of Revenue, Navigant and Residential Properties Make Announcements
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Cole to Head Department of Revenue. Governor Dan McKee announced that Jane Cole has been selected to step into the...
Healey Gives Endorsements in SouthCoast State Representative Races
Current Massachusetts Attorney General and gubernatorial frontrunner Maura Healey has made no secrets about who she wants to work with on Beacon Hill if she takes over the corner office this January. With two state representatives on the SouthCoast – Chris Markey (D-Dartmouth) and Bill Straus (D-Mattapoisett) – flanked with...
GoLocalProv
Jerzyk Delays Release of Diossa’s Travel Costs, After GoLocal’s Request for Public Records
State House lobbyist Matt Jerzyk -- who also serves as the City Solicitor for the City of Central Falls -- has delayed a GoLocalProv request for public records relating to James Diossa's travel costs during his tenure as Mayor of Central Falls. Jerzyk was appointed to the Central Falls solicitor’s...
rinewstoday.com
420 Property – National cannabis real estate marketplace includes Rhode Island
Cannabis businesses are gearing up as legislation on medical marijuana – and now recreational marijuana – are clearing the way for the industry. As with the success of any business, it’s location that may doom – or assure – success. A new service for this...
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Andrew Poyant, Candidate for Providence City Council, 14th Ward
Andrew Poyant is running for Providence City Council in the 14th Ward. Here's what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Providence?. Addressing the housing crisis. Rents, cost to buy a house, and property taxes are increasing at a...
