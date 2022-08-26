Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston Class 6A Football Rankings - Week 2 (8.29.22)
With the first week of the Texas high school football in the books, it is time to update the Top 20 in Class 6A. There were some big victories up top as the Top 4 entering the season all came home with wins. Shadow Creek had a big win over rival Manvel in the Battle of 288 to open the year, while C.E. King flexed against 5A power Crosby. Willis breaks into the Top 20 this week after an impressive win over Bryan Rudder.
Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again
TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas near the border
If you get the numbers right you can live in North, South, East, or West Texas and you can score a Texas Lottery payday.
Abilene man makes Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals in State of Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals. William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research. Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and […]
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock top 10 fugitive arrested, transferred Monday to TDCJ
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — A Texas fugitive from Lubbock was previously captured and then given Monday to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for a 15-year sentence, according to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office. The sentence was for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon...
O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
Wet weather through Labor Day weekend
Tuesday will be the wettest day of the work week. Daily rain chances continue through Labor Day.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. August 29, 2022. Editorial: Mike Parson is talking to Sam Brownback’s ‘tax experiment’ architect. Beware, Missouri. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has called a special session of the state legislature, asking it to consider permanent income tax cuts that would cost the state about $700 million a year, or more.
Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
WacoTrib.com
Georgia island's lighthouse celebrating 150th anniversary
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A beloved lighthouse on the Georgia coast will be illuminated like a giant birthday candle to celebrate turning 150 years old. The lighthouse on St. Simons Island opened in 1872 to replace an earlier version destroyed during the Civil War. Standing 104 feet (32 meters) tall and capable of projecting its light beam 23 miles (37 kilometers) out to sea, the coastal landmark is still used to help ships navigate St. Simons Sound.
WacoTrib.com
Ferry between Missouri, Kentucky closed due to low water
HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri is closed temporarily due to low water, officials said. The Kentucky Transportation Department said it has no timetable on when the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will resume operations. Motorists can check on the ferry’s...
WacoTrib.com
Missouri man dies after being struck by his own boat
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channel, according to the Kansas City Star.
inforney.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Texas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
WacoTrib.com
2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings in northern Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A series of shootings in northern Colorado over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at a carwash in nearby Aurora.
Central Texas men face prison time in gun sale scheme
The U.S. Justice Department said two Texas men face up to five years in prison after one of them profited off gun sales despite not having a license to sell them.
WacoTrib.com
Montana ranchers, officials appeal bison grazing on US land
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A ranching group and Republican state officials have asked a federal panel to reverse the Biden administration's approval of bison grazing on U.S. lands in central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve. Federal officials last month approved a request by the group American...
