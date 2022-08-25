Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
Habitat for Humanity goes the extra “quarter mile”
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Habitat for humanity Owensboro-Daviess County had a very busy day hosting a new event Saturday called ‘Habitat for Humanity’s Quarter Mile’. The non-profit asked the public to bring quarters to lay end-to-end along Veterans Boulevard between Daviess and Frederica streets to raise money to build new homes in Daviess County. Jeremy […]
Heather Teague disappearance 27 years later
(WEHT) - On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from "Newburgh Beach" in Henderson County.
Section of N. Burkhardt Rd. restricted due to landscaping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert is coming to North Burkhardt Road this week. Officials with Keep Evansville Beautiful say they will be restricting a section of North Burkhardt between East Waterford Boulevard and East Columbia Street. That’s from Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each...
Deceased man identified in Ravenswood Drive shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy, 27, of Evansville, as the person who died in an August 27 shooting. The coroner’s office says McGillicuddy died in a shooting at the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive. Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a man who had […]
Wife Allegedly Shoots Husband in Mt. Vernon
Posey County – Friday night, August 26, at approximately 8:42, Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 160 SR 62 West in Mt. Vernon, referencing a man and a woman who had been shot. Moments later, Mt. Vernon Police arrived and located Herbert Wade, 58, on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Melissa Wade, 48, was found in a rear bedroom with a gunshot wound. A male juvenile relative was also inside the residence during the shooting, but he was not injured.
Another person arrested, accused of planning to bring drugs into Branchville Correctional
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mississippi woman has been booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail in connection to a drug trafficking case. That investigation landed two people in jail back in March. Lizbeth Villagrana and James Banks Jr. were previously arrested and accused of trying to bring drugs into the...
Evansville cosmetics store 'ransacked' in overnight burglary
Police in Evansville are looking for a woman after they say she "ransacked" a beauty store in an overnight burglary. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the Beauty Plus store at the corner of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue on Sunday morning after a passerby called 911 and said the business's glass door had been broken.
Spencer County Court News – August 29, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Kandus Edwards; Tali A. Feldmeier; Bruce J. Sander; Julie M. McCord; Julieta A. Morales; Megan Ellen McGregor; Joseph D. Blair; David M. Burk; Jessica L. Ritchie; Tylen H. Terry; Dylan M. Storm; Rodney D. Collier; Robert T. Stinnett; Ashley Naranjo; Chastity M. Dalton; Shelden D. Smith.
Coroner identifies man killed in Evansville shooting
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an ongoing murder investigation out of Evansville. The coroner's office says the victim was 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville. According to police, McGillicuddy was shot and killed at a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and and Bennighof...
Tell City Residents Show Heart and Show Out for Pumpkin the Cat
It's routinely said that cats have nine lives. But there's no doubt that, sometimes, felines get by with a little help from their friends too. And, for Pumpkin the Cat, that was certainly the case over the weekend. Saturday was an amazing and heartwarming day in Tell City, Indiana. Local...
‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say there are no updates right now on the cause of the house explosion on N. Weinbach, but they do expect movement soon toward identifying the cause or ruling things out. The explosion earlier this month killed Jessica...
3rd annual Halloween in the Park happening in Warrick County
Warrick County is having its 3rd annual Halloween in the Park event on October 23rd, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be trick-or-treating with local businesses, a hayride, food trucks, a photo booth, live music, and a costume contest in the amphitheater. The event will take place at...
Spencer County Marriage Licenses– August 29, 2022
Summer Dawn Ingram to Bryan Basham, both of Grandview. Bennie Heath Coffman to Sara Louise Thielen, both of Owensboro, KY. Anthony Huff to Rebecca McDonnell, both of Ferdinand. Logan Michael Musgrave to Kati Jo Magill, both of Grandview.
Owensboro Health Regional nationally recognized for stroke care
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Quality Achievement Award. Officials say this honor is for the commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines. Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the […]
Coroner identifies victim killed in weekend shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder after they were called to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive late Saturday night. According to a press release, officers were called around 10:50 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot. Officers say when they...
Evansville Police investigating overnight stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing on the city’s south side. Just before 3:00 a.m. Monday morning, officers were called to the 1900 block of Plantation Court for someone who had been stabbed. Eyewitness News is waiting to learn more details from Evansville Police.
Man accused of ripping off employer of nearly $60K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Newly released court documents have shed some light on the arrest of a Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges. The court document states that the boss of Kenneth Lee Enlow accused him of using a company credit card numerous times over the past year for unapproved purchases. The employer told […]
Caught on cam: Several thousand dollars of merchandise stolen from Evansville store
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville beauty shop. Officers were called to Beauty Plus at 3205 Covert Avenue on Sunday after the reporter saw broken glass from the business’s door. Officers arrived and say the business was “ransacked.”. They say several displays...
Crash momentarily shuts down road near Jimtown
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville officials say an accident with injuries left an area in Evansville’s midtown closed Monday afternoon. According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in at 1:14 p.m. When officers arrived, officials say they found two vehicles that were involved in an accident on Eastbound Columbia at Fares Avenue. We’re […]
