Game 1: Minnesota vs. New Mexico State
Last Meeting: Minnesota won 48-10 in Minneapolis (8/30/18) Television: BTN // Mark Followill (PXP), Matt Millen (Analyst), Elise Menaker (Reporter) Radio: KFAN | SiriusXM: 133 or 196 | SXM App: 958 // Mike Grimm (PXP), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter), Tanner Hoops (Host), Dan Rowbotham (Engineer) FIVE THINGS TO...
gophersports.com
Troy Steiner Named New Gopher Wrestling Club Head Coach
MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota's regional training center will have a new head coach at the helm, as Gopher Wrestling Club announced that Troy Steiner will take over as head coach. The announcement comes at the heels of former head coach Dustin Schlatter's resignation to pursue opportunities outside of the sport, as Gopher Wrestling Club is set for a busy end to the freestyle season with athletes competing in both the Senior World Championships and U23 World Championships later this fall.
Bird Island, Loretto battle in longest playoff game in Minnesota town ball history
It took 5 hours, 36 minutes and 21 innings to decide a Minnesota town ball playoff game Sunday night. It featured a walk-off hit by a college baseball coach and an epic duel between starting pitchers who are the sons of former Major League Baseball players. In the end, it...
New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location
A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
Man missing after leaving northern Minnesota cabin, failing to arrive home
A public appeal has been issued to find a 72-year-old man who has gone missing in northern Minnesota. James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, was last seen at his cabin on Sturgeon Road in Side Lake, north of Hibbing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Family members said he'd planned to leave...
WDIO-TV
Strong storms knocked down trees and shut down Minnesota State Fair
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Strong storms knocked down trees and caused more than 27,000 people to lose power across the Minneapolis area Saturday night, prompting the Minnesota State Fair to shut down rides and cancel a concert. Wind gusts over 60 mph were reported as the storm moved across the...
boreal.org
Ricky Balsimo Remembered a Year After Being Found Dismembered at the Bottom of Lake Superior
Akičita Šuŋka-Wakaŋ Ska and Niko Georgiades - Unicorn Riot - August 30, 2022. On a hot summer day, June 20, 2022, marked the one year anniversary of Richard “Ricky” Anthony Balsimo’s death as friends and family came together for his memorial. Ricky Balsimo...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
This ‘Unexpected’ Minnesota Saddle Shop Is Closing After 115 Years
When you think about seeing a saddle shop, you are more than likely going to find it in a more rural setting, right? That isn't the case for this Minnesota saddle shop as it's located in the heart of Minneapolis, and sadly after 115 years they just announced that they were closing their doors.
lifeinminnesota.com
10 of the Best Lake Minnetonka Bars You Have to Visit
Do you have a trip to Lake Minnetonka scheduled on your calendar? Whatever your reason for visiting, don’t forget to relax and have fun while you’re there. Swinging by one of Lake Minnetonka’s best bars is a great way to enjoy Lake Minnetonka’s nightlife with the whole friend group!
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
WATCH: Minnesota Police Cruiser Traveling 100+ MPH; T-Bones Car
The brotherhood that police officers have is a strong bond. When one officer is in trouble, they all come to the rescue. That was the case in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine, Minnesota. An "officer needs help" call went out and a Spring Lake Park Police officer put the pedal down on his Dodge Charger patrol car in an effort to help. The video below shows what happened next.
beckersspine.com
Twin Cities Orthopedics surgeon hits research milestone
Orthopedic surgeon and researcher Robert LaPrade, MD, PhD, reached an h-index of over 100. The milestone indicates that Dr. LaPrade wrote100 articles that have been cited at least 100 times, according to an Aug. 30 news release. Dr. LaPrade, a surgeon at Edina, Minn.-based Twin Cities Orthopedics, is known for his research on complex knee injuries and sports medicine.
The Police Are Defunding Minneapolis
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some...
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safety
MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis health care workers say they don't feel safe coming to work because of an increase in crime in the surrounding area. On Friday, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct in recent weeks. The precinct includes several major healthcare facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital."I used to park on the street, I was, you know, a little more easy on that. But now I try to park closest to the door, but even then, stuff's happening in our parking ramps, even coming into the emergency...
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
NEXT Weather Alert: More severe weather possible Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Downed trees and power outages litter the metro after severe storms blew through the area Saturday night.But the severe weather is not over yet - WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows reports there's a chance for more storms bringing damaging wind Sunday evening.Around 9:40 p.m., over 27,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power across the Twin Cities.The storm interrupted the fun at the Minnesota State Fair and even led to flash flooding around the fairgrounds.The fair canceled the Grandstand concert featuring Portugal. The Man, Manchester Orchestra, and Bad Bad Habits due to the severe weather. Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park closed early as well as the free stages. Reports show wind gusts reached 61 mph near the fairgrounds.The Metro Transit temporarily shut down the blue and green line trains but has resumed service as of 9:19 p.m.The storm resulted in multiple tornado warnings around the metro and into Wisconsin.The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dakota and Scott County. Approximately an hour later, a tornado warning was issued for Goodhue County in Minnesota and Pierce County in Wisconsin, which expired at 10:15 p.m.The tornado warnings were radar indicated.
mprnews.org
Severe storms roll through Twin Cities, cause flooding at Minnesota State Fair
Severe storms swept through the Twin Cities on Saturday night, sending people at the Minnesota State Fair scrambling for cover amid flash flooding on the fairgrounds. The National Weather Service said Sunday multiple EF 0 tornadoes struck southern Ramsey county and Dakota county. Survey teams found damage that indicated a tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour traveled 3.4 miles from Interstate 94 and Highways 10 and 61. It passed by Harding High School, and ended at Goodrich Golf Course. Other EF 0 tornadoes hit Eagan, Apple Valley, Burnsville and West St. Paul, but were brief.
fox40jackson.com
Minnesota bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris freed convict now charged with murder
A bail fund backed by Vice President Kamala Harris sprung a convicted criminal who allegedly killed his nemesis over a “beef” he had with the man. Harris promoted the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund amid the George Floyd-related riots in 2020 that saw parts of Minneapolis burn. Harris encouraged...
