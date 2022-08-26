Join us for a special FREE day at the Burke to honor the youth participants of The Seattle Public Library's "Superhero Summer" Summer of Learning program. All children, teens, and families who participated by reading and performing good deeds over the summer are invited to attend this event with their friends and families, which includes FREE access to all Burke exhibits. Families will have the opportunity to learn more about dinosaurs, fossils, Northwest Native art, plant and animal collections, and cultural pieces from across the globe.
