ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
parentmap.com

The Play List: Highlighted Seattle-Area Family Events and Outings for September 2022

When September arrives, there’s one thing at the top of the agenda: school. We transition back to school and attempt to reestablish calming, productive habits. But we also typically (please, weather angels!) enjoy bright blue skies and near-perfect weather. So, what are families to do? Play, that’s what! While getting into those school-year routines, you can also get your frolic on at the beach, among the sunflowers, and while oohing and aahing over wee pink piglets at the state fair. These sweet distractions and more make our Play List this month.
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Summer of Learning Celebration

Join us for a special FREE day at the Burke to honor the youth participants of The Seattle Public Library's "Superhero Summer" Summer of Learning program. All children, teens, and families who participated by reading and performing good deeds over the summer are invited to attend this event with their friends and families, which includes FREE access to all Burke exhibits. Families will have the opportunity to learn more about dinosaurs, fossils, Northwest Native art, plant and animal collections, and cultural pieces from across the globe.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy