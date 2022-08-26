ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fortune

Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source

Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last

Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.
Motley Fool

My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Tesla's margins are superior to nearly any other automaker. Ford is hot on Tesla's tail for a leadership position with the F-150 Lightning entering production. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com

Ammunition Stocks are Set to Rise. Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Could Benefit.

Olin Corporation is well-positioned to leverage healthy demand for ammunition, its solid cash position and balance sheet, and growth investments. The stock, which is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors, could be a good Buy for prospective investors. According to a Wall Street Journal...
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Benzinga

Could A 17-Year-Old Revolutionize Electric Vehicles And Lower Reliance On China's Rare Earth Metals?

The West’s dependency on China for rare earth metals used in electric vehicle batteries has remained a top issue, both geopolitically and financially, for some time. The Asian country, which mines 63% of the 17 rare earth metals currently used to produce electric components, along with other high-tech applications, and processes 85% of the metals, has monopolized the market.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Panasonic plans second $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant

Panasonic, which supplies its electric vehicle (EV) batteries to companies like Tesla, announced it plans another $4 billion factory, which is expected to be located in Oklahoma, reports sources close to the Wall Street Journal. The factory joins a Kansas City area facility that was announced last month. The Kansas...
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Jumped Yesterday Despite the Market Retreat

Pinduoduo has delivered strong Q2 numbers on top-line as well as bottom-line fronts. At the same time, favorable macro developments point to buoyant investor sentiment about the stock. While the tech-heavy NASDAQ (NDX) index dropped 1% yesterday, shares of the biggest agriculture platform in China, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) (GB:0A2S), jumped...
tipranks.com

ESRT Stock: Here’s Why Its Outlook is Gloomy

Despite the Manhattan and greater New York metropolitan area coming out Covid-19 related restrictions, Empire State Realty’s results remain rather weak. The company’s financials have yet to reach their pre-pandemic levels, while the office and retail real estate markets appear somewhat weak. Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) suffered...
tipranks.com

3 Dividend Stocks Analysts Are Rating a Strong Buy

Given the current market uncertainty, investors may find refuge in value investments or dividend stocks. Join Ari Gutman in today’s segment as he shares what 3 dividend stocks analysts are currently rating as ‘Strong Buys!’
STOCKS
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

Today’s list of pre-market movers includes only gainers. The list comprises AVID, WEBR, SPR, TAL, and EDU stocks. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) topped...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says Hopes To Unveil New Tesla Factory Location By Year-End

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Monday that he hopes to formally announce the location of the clean-energy carmaker's new gigafactory later this year. Speaking on the sidelines of an energy conference in the Norwegian city of Stavanger, Musk said also struck a bullish tone for the futures of electric cars, predicting that almost half of all cars sold will be electric by 2030, with that figure rising to 85% by 2035.
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

These 3 Retail Stocks are “Strong Buys” on Wall Street

Retail stocks face another round in the ring with a gloomy Mr. Market, as margin-eroding inventory gluts and discretionary demand decay looks to weigh on coming quarters. Despite the headwinds, though, some beaten-up retail stocks are still more than worth owning as they fight through what could be transitory issues.
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock: Website Traffic Hints at a Dismal Second Quarter

Baidu’s Website Traffic Trends signal that the technology giant may report weak second-quarter results. However, possible growth catalysts secure Baidu’s long-term trajectory. Chinese technology giant Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is slated to release its second quarter Fiscal 2022 results on August 30, before the market opens. Baidu specializes in...
MARKETS

