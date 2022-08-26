Read full article on original website
Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source
Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last
Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.
Motley Fool
My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Tesla's margins are superior to nearly any other automaker. Ford is hot on Tesla's tail for a leadership position with the F-150 Lightning entering production. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com
Ammunition Stocks are Set to Rise. Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Could Benefit.
Olin Corporation is well-positioned to leverage healthy demand for ammunition, its solid cash position and balance sheet, and growth investments. The stock, which is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors, could be a good Buy for prospective investors. According to a Wall Street Journal...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?
Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Could A 17-Year-Old Revolutionize Electric Vehicles And Lower Reliance On China's Rare Earth Metals?
The West’s dependency on China for rare earth metals used in electric vehicle batteries has remained a top issue, both geopolitically and financially, for some time. The Asian country, which mines 63% of the 17 rare earth metals currently used to produce electric components, along with other high-tech applications, and processes 85% of the metals, has monopolized the market.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Panasonic plans second $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant
Panasonic, which supplies its electric vehicle (EV) batteries to companies like Tesla, announced it plans another $4 billion factory, which is expected to be located in Oklahoma, reports sources close to the Wall Street Journal. The factory joins a Kansas City area facility that was announced last month. The Kansas...
Ford to suspend Transit Connect van sales in U.S. by end of 2023 - Automotive News
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) will stop selling the Transit Connect van in the United States by the end of next year and has scrapped plans to build the vehicle's next model in Mexico, Automotive News reported on Tuesday.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Jumped Yesterday Despite the Market Retreat
Pinduoduo has delivered strong Q2 numbers on top-line as well as bottom-line fronts. At the same time, favorable macro developments point to buoyant investor sentiment about the stock. While the tech-heavy NASDAQ (NDX) index dropped 1% yesterday, shares of the biggest agriculture platform in China, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) (GB:0A2S), jumped...
tipranks.com
ESRT Stock: Here’s Why Its Outlook is Gloomy
Despite the Manhattan and greater New York metropolitan area coming out Covid-19 related restrictions, Empire State Realty’s results remain rather weak. The company’s financials have yet to reach their pre-pandemic levels, while the office and retail real estate markets appear somewhat weak. Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) suffered...
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs to fund shift toward electric vehicles
Ford Motor Co. will cut 3,000 jobs worldwide as part of a restructuring to lower costs and fund electric vehicle manufacturing. Ford plans to eliminate 2,000 salaried positions and 1,000 contract jobs.
tipranks.com
3 Dividend Stocks Analysts Are Rating a Strong Buy
Given the current market uncertainty, investors may find refuge in value investments or dividend stocks. Join Ari Gutman in today’s segment as he shares what 3 dividend stocks analysts are currently rating as ‘Strong Buys!’
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Today’s list of pre-market movers includes only gainers. The list comprises AVID, WEBR, SPR, TAL, and EDU stocks. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) topped...
tipranks.com
Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom
Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession.
Elon Musk Says Hopes To Unveil New Tesla Factory Location By Year-End
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Monday that he hopes to formally announce the location of the clean-energy carmaker's new gigafactory later this year. Speaking on the sidelines of an energy conference in the Norwegian city of Stavanger, Musk said also struck a bullish tone for the futures of electric cars, predicting that almost half of all cars sold will be electric by 2030, with that figure rising to 85% by 2035.
tipranks.com
Why Choosing Between Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna Stocks Isn’t Easy for Investors
Pfizer and Moderna have orders for tens of millions of upgraded COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. Wall Street mostly has the same view on Pfizer and Moderna stocks, but investors can turn to TipRanks’ insights to help them make their right pick. Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have come to...
tipranks.com
These 3 Retail Stocks are “Strong Buys” on Wall Street
Retail stocks face another round in the ring with a gloomy Mr. Market, as margin-eroding inventory gluts and discretionary demand decay looks to weigh on coming quarters. Despite the headwinds, though, some beaten-up retail stocks are still more than worth owning as they fight through what could be transitory issues.
tipranks.com
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock: Website Traffic Hints at a Dismal Second Quarter
Baidu’s Website Traffic Trends signal that the technology giant may report weak second-quarter results. However, possible growth catalysts secure Baidu’s long-term trajectory. Chinese technology giant Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is slated to release its second quarter Fiscal 2022 results on August 30, before the market opens. Baidu specializes in...
