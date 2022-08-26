Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Makers’ mark: Make48 competition coming to Fishers
An inventor competition, Make48, will be held at Fishers Maker Playground next month. Make48 is a competition where contestants have 48 hours to create a product that will help solve a problem for a business. The finals of the national competition will air on Public Broadcasting Service. Prior to the finals, Fishers Maker Playground will conduct a local competition with eight teams of two to four people. The winner of that competition will move onto next year’s national finals.
Job opportunities abound at Westfield Washington Schools
If you’re searching for a full- or part-time job working in a local school system, now is the perfect time to apply at Westfield Washington Schools (WWS). More than 70 positions currently need filled. WWS is hiring within these areas:. Instructional Assistants (choose school) Substitute Teachers (make your schedule)
‘UnPHILtered’: What to know about ‘Quiet quitting’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ‘Quiet quitting’ is the latest workplace trend, taking the place of the ‘Great Resignation’. However, the phrase doesn’t mean workers are leaving their jobs. According to experts, it simply means employees have stopped letting their jobs or careers control their lives as they try to find work-life balance.
Roncalli welcomes new facility dog
Roncalli High School welcomed its first facility dog in August as the "newest vice president of happiness", according to a press release sent out by the school.
GEODIS adding 790 seasonal jobs in Indianapolis
GEODIS, a leader in global transport and logistics, is planning to hire as many as 790 people for seasonal work in Indianapolis as they prepare for peak season.
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home Agency
Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care, LLC - Founder & Owner| Image Credit: Provided by Karla Nowlin | Photo of Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care Owner. Angels of Hope Home Agency, LLC, located on the west side of Indianapolis, is owned and operated by Karla Nowlin, a service that provides in-home care to seniors, the disabled, and shut-ins.
WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care
Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.
Hamilton Southeastern Schools select local attorney to investigate Fishers High School poster incident
FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools have selected local attorney Daniel Henke to lead an independent investigation surrounding a recent poster incident at Fishers High School. A group met earlier this week to plan the course of action regarding the discovery of the ‘Defund the Police?’ poster that had...
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
CityBird Tenders lands in Fishers
A new chicken restaurant, CityBird Tenders, opened Aug. 22 at 11595 Whistle Dr. Suite 130. The restaurant is owned by the same company that owns the popular restaurant, The Eagle on Mass Ave in Indianapolis. It is often referred to as “The Eagle’s little brother.”. CityBird Tenders is...
Far Eastside community, Indianapolis officials call for peace during walk
The event provides resources that can help address poverty, domestic violence and other issues that many say are the root causes of violence in their community.
14 Under-the-Radar Fall Festivals near Indianapolis You Don’t Want to Miss
Indianapolis is beautiful in the fall: the leaves change colors, the air grows crisp, and it seems like everyone is excited about celebrating the new season. This fall, join in the celebration by getting out and visiting one (or more!) of these lesser-known, under-the-radar fall festivals in Indianapolis. Under-the-Radar Fall...
DNA pilot in Fishers | Mocktail company launches in Carmel | New development for Fishers
Two sisters want to disrupt the notion that alcohol is necessary for a fun party and they're doing so with a new Carmel business: Loren's AF Beverages. The Carmel High School graduates opened their store Aug. 20, but they embraced the alcohol-free movement in 2021. Start the day smarter. Get...
Three-month closure starts accelerated renovation for Lafayette Square Mall
August 29 marks the day the former Lafayette Square Mall closed as extensive renovations are set to begin, turning it into Window to the World.
John Larry Kincade
John Larry Kincade, 85, Cicero, passed away on August 26, 2022, at Riverview Health in Noblesville. He was born on May 18, 1937, in Fortville to Clarence and Martha (Girt) Kincade. He attended Fortville Schools and graduated from Fortville High school, Class of 1955. Larry, as he was fondly known,...
City of Westfield considers $6M loan repayment resolution
City leaders in Westfield are considering a resolution that lays out the repayment terms of a $6 million loan made in 2014 for Grand Park. The Westfield City Council is expected to vote on the resolution during its Sept. 12 meeting that would mean the loan would be repaid in full by the end of 2023. Council members had approved a resolution in 2014 that loaned $6 million of utility sale proceeds to the city for use within Grand Park, which is owned by the Westfield Redevelopment Commission.
IUPUI split may bring more out-of-state workers to Indiana
You may have heard about the plan to split IUPUI in Indianapolis and establish Indiana University Indianapolis. That split may not only result in more biomedical research happening in Indiana, but in bringing in people from out of state to live and work in Indiana. “For us, this is talent....
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
Armed suspect found hiding in bushes behind Muncie elementary school
A Muncie man faces charges after police say he hid in the bushes behind an elementary school Friday after threatening a man with a weapon.
