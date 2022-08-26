ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Makers’ mark: Make48 competition coming to Fishers

An inventor competition, Make48, will be held at Fishers Maker Playground next month. Make48 is a competition where contestants have 48 hours to create a product that will help solve a problem for a business. The finals of the national competition will air on Public Broadcasting Service. Prior to the finals, Fishers Maker Playground will conduct a local competition with eight teams of two to four people. The winner of that competition will move onto next year’s national finals.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Job opportunities abound at Westfield Washington Schools

If you’re searching for a full- or part-time job working in a local school system, now is the perfect time to apply at Westfield Washington Schools (WWS). More than 70 positions currently need filled. WWS is hiring within these areas:. Instructional Assistants (choose school) Substitute Teachers (make your schedule)
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: What to know about ‘Quiet quitting’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ‘Quiet quitting’ is the latest workplace trend, taking the place of the ‘Great Resignation’. However, the phrase doesn’t mean workers are leaving their jobs. According to experts, it simply means employees have stopped letting their jobs or careers control their lives as they try to find work-life balance.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Fishers, IN
Fishers, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Education
City
Elwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Education
Arnita M. Williams

At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home Agency

Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care, LLC - Founder & Owner| Image Credit: Provided by Karla Nowlin | Photo of Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care Owner. Angels of Hope Home Agency, LLC, located on the west side of Indianapolis, is owned and operated by Karla Nowlin, a service that provides in-home care to seniors, the disabled, and shut-ins.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care

Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#A Fishers High School
Current Publishing

CityBird Tenders lands in Fishers

A new chicken restaurant, CityBird Tenders, opened Aug. 22 at 11595 Whistle Dr. Suite 130. The restaurant is owned by the same company that owns the popular restaurant, The Eagle on Mass Ave in Indianapolis. It is often referred to as “The Eagle’s little brother.”. CityBird Tenders is...
FISHERS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
readthereporter.com

John Larry Kincade

John Larry Kincade, 85, Cicero, passed away on August 26, 2022, at Riverview Health in Noblesville. He was born on May 18, 1937, in Fortville to Clarence and Martha (Girt) Kincade. He attended Fortville Schools and graduated from Fortville High school, Class of 1955. Larry, as he was fondly known,...
CICERO, IN
Current Publishing

City of Westfield considers $6M loan repayment resolution

City leaders in Westfield are considering a resolution that lays out the repayment terms of a $6 million loan made in 2014 for Grand Park. The Westfield City Council is expected to vote on the resolution during its Sept. 12 meeting that would mean the loan would be repaid in full by the end of 2023. Council members had approved a resolution in 2014 that loaned $6 million of utility sale proceeds to the city for use within Grand Park, which is owned by the Westfield Redevelopment Commission.
WESTFIELD, IN
95.3 MNC

IUPUI split may bring more out-of-state workers to Indiana

You may have heard about the plan to split IUPUI in Indianapolis and establish Indiana University Indianapolis. That split may not only result in more biomedical research happening in Indiana, but in bringing in people from out of state to live and work in Indiana. “For us, this is talent....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy