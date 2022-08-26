Read full article on original website
Soccer from across Hamilton County
The Carmel girls soccer team hosted its own Invitational on Saturday. In morning games, the Class 3A No. 4 Greyhounds beat Avon 2-0, while 3A No. 14 Fishers fell to Cathedral 1-0. Carmel scored one goal in each half: Annika Nelson put in the first goal in the 24th minute, with Ashton Roherbacher making the assist. Megan Hamm scored the second goal with 1.2 seconds left in the game.
Noblesville, Carmel take home county titles
This year’s Hamilton County cross country meet was a little different. It was a new time, a new date, and some new (and some familiar) lineups for the meet. And Carmel’s boys and Noblesville’s girls were feeling good – because they were team champions. The meet...
Another week, another Carmel trophy
The field at Saturday’s Hall of Fame Invitational at The Legends Golf Course in Franklin was nothing short of loaded. All of the top 13 ranked teams in the state were at the meet, including Hamilton County’s four ranked teams. In the end, No. 1-ranked Carmel won the team championship, with a team score of 295.
Noblesville boys net home court tennis wins
The Noblesville boys tennis team won its own Invitational on Saturday. First, the Millers defeated Northwestern 4-1. Noblesville quickly took both doubles matches, as No. 1 Rory Bushong/Liam Shepard won 6-2, 6-2 and No. 2 Camden David/Caden David won 6-2, 6-1. The Tigers won the No. 1 singles match, but No. 3 singles Jack Gigante clinched the meet for Noblesville with a 7-5, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles. No. 2 singles Jack Brenneman won 6-2, 6-2.
