The Carmel girls soccer team hosted its own Invitational on Saturday. In morning games, the Class 3A No. 4 Greyhounds beat Avon 2-0, while 3A No. 14 Fishers fell to Cathedral 1-0. Carmel scored one goal in each half: Annika Nelson put in the first goal in the 24th minute, with Ashton Roherbacher making the assist. Megan Hamm scored the second goal with 1.2 seconds left in the game.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO