Nickel Plate Arts partners with Hamilton County Tourism for 200th anniversary of Great Squirrel Stampede

readthereporter.com
Another week, another Carmel trophy
The field at Saturday’s Hall of Fame Invitational at The Legends Golf Course in Franklin was nothing short of loaded. All of the top 13 ranked teams in the state were at the meet, including Hamilton County’s four ranked teams. In the end, No. 1-ranked Carmel won the team championship, with a team score of 295.
John Larry Kincade
John Larry Kincade, 85, Cicero, passed away on August 26, 2022, at Riverview Health in Noblesville. He was born on May 18, 1937, in Fortville to Clarence and Martha (Girt) Kincade. He attended Fortville Schools and graduated from Fortville High school, Class of 1955. Larry, as he was fondly known,...
Millers spike Guerin at The Mill Saturday
The Noblesville volleyball team won an all-county match with Guerin Catholic Saturday afternoon at The Mill. The Millers won 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13. With the victory, Noblesville is 7-1 for the season. The Millers are back in action Wednesday, hosting Lawrence North at The Mill. The Golden Eagles are 3-5...
