Carmel, IN

103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

The Wizard Express: A Magical Train Adventure into the Wizarding World

If you’re looking for a magical adventure into the wizarding world, check out The Wizard Express. The Wizard Express is a 90-minute train ride that departs from Platform 8¾ in Noblesville and takes passengers through the magical wizarding world. When is The Wizard Express?. The Wizard Express will...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WBKR

Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October

Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Adventure Awaits at Southeastway Park

Tucked away on the southeast corner of Indianapolis is the 188-acre, breath-taking SoutheastwayPark, where you can find four miles of trail that will send you on a journey through the forests of this environmental education park. Don’t forget to look for the iconic Elbow Tree. Not only is the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theseymourowl.com

Investigating the Haunted Hannah House

Indianapolis is well known for the Indy 500, its multitude of museums, historical landmarks, and bustling city life. However, a select few flock to Indy for something peculiar; its hauntings and paranormal activity. Indianapolis is home to some of the most haunted places in the Midwest, with the Hannah House being one of them. At the beginning of August, I decided to tour the Hannah House, and see for myself if the ghastly rumors were true.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care

Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

Police Believe Dutch Soldier Killed In Drive-By Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An unwanted spotlight is being shown on Indianapolis as investigators try to piece together what happened in the wee hours Saturday morning between a group of local people and three Dutch soldiers in downtown Indianapolis. So far investigators believe that soldiers had gotten into a scrap with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Police and security in the venue responded and began exiting […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Recycling Today

Sirmax receives recognition for redevelopment of former GM site

Sirmax North America, the U.S. division of the Sirmax Group, which is based in Italy, was awarded the RACER Edge Award, recognizing the company for redeveloping and reusing a former General Motors Corp. property in Anderson, Indiana. The company also has announced expansion plans for its site in Andersen. The...
ANDERSON, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville boys net home court tennis wins

The Noblesville boys tennis team won its own Invitational on Saturday. First, the Millers defeated Northwestern 4-1. Noblesville quickly took both doubles matches, as No. 1 Rory Bushong/Liam Shepard won 6-2, 6-2 and No. 2 Camden David/Caden David won 6-2, 6-1. The Tigers won the No. 1 singles match, but No. 3 singles Jack Gigante clinched the meet for Noblesville with a 7-5, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles. No. 2 singles Jack Brenneman won 6-2, 6-2.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday evening

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off early Monday morning with strong storms causing heavy rain and even a few power outages across central Indiana. Indianapolis picked up about half an inch of rainfall from the morning rounds of storms. There is another round of strong to severe storms coming this evening and into the early overnight hours.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Indianapolis

(STACKER) Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

