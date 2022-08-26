Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Related
One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms
A person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tri-Palm Estates resident, Kim Gieser, was heading home when she saw the heavy law enforcement presence down The post One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on the afternoon of Aug. 30, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard in the downtown area in reference to a medical aid/man down report.
2 arrested after man found dead in church parking lot in Corona
Police were dispatched to Church of Christ on Sherman Avenue after receiving reports of a body in the church’s lot. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in his 30s with apparent signs of trauma.
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Accident on Stetson Avenue [Hemet, CA]
HEMET, CA (August 29, 2022) – Late Thursday night, one pedestrian was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident on Stetson Avenue. The collision occurred minutes before midnight on the 4100 block of Stetson Avenue near Columbia Avenue. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck the pedestrian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vvng.com
Adelanto man killed in crash on Highway 395 by an 18-year-old distracted driver
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Adelanto man was killed in a crash on US Highway 395 by an 18-year-old distracted driver, officials said. It happened on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at about 1:19 pm, at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto. Emergency personnel arrived...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in single vehicle crash
WEST COVINA, Calif. – A woman killed during a single-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina was publicly identified Monday. She was 28-year-old Ruby Gonzalez, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Another occupant of the vehicle was injured...
L.A. Weekly
Arturo Limas, Grace Salgado Dead after Head-On Accident on Cedar Avenue [Bloomington, CA]
44-Year-Old Driver, 39-Year-Old Passenger Killed in 2-Car Crash on Orange Street. The incident happened on August 14th around 1:40 a.m., near Orange Street. According to reports, a Hummer collided head-on with another vehicle. However, further events leading up to the crash remain unclear. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced 44-year-old Limas,...
L.A. Weekly
Matias Meza Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Baseline Street [Highland, CA]
Pedestrian Collision near McKinley Avenue Resulted in One Fatality. According to the report, the fatal incident happened around 11:49 p.m. on August 2nd, after a driver struck the victim walking across Baseline Street. However, police reported that the involved driver fled the scene before the authorities arrived. Eventually, authorities declared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Kevin Franklin Killed in Fatal Crash on Baseline Road [San Bernardino, CA]
58-Year-Old Man Dies in Go-Cart Accident on Cedar Street. The incident took place around 11:19 a.m., near Cedar Street on August 23rd. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Reports indicate that a go-cart was involved. Upon arrival, authorities transported Franklin to Loma Linda University...
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley.
foxla.com
San Bernardino police rescue 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from her mother's home
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A man is behind bars after he allegedly kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter on Saturday from his ex-girlfriend's home at gunpoint, the San Bernardino Police Department said. Raymond Ornelas, 30, was arrested by a SWAT team and faces charges for domestic violence, burglary, kidnapping and assault with...
L.A. Weekly
John Fairchild Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 138 [Crestline, CA]
83-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Crash near Old Mill Road. The deadly collision happened on August 20th, at around 1:20 p.m., on the highway near Old Mill Road. However, the events leading up still currently remain unclear. Police were dispatched shortly after and located 83-year-old Fairchild with serious injuries. Paramedics...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fontana Herald News
Man dies in hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25
A man died in a hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 11:49 p.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station responded to East Baseline Street, east of McKinley Avenue, and found the man lying in the westbound bicycle lane. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man, a 30-year-old Highland resident, succumbed to his injuries.
One Killed, One Injured During Vehicle Crash on Freeway in West Covina
One person was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina, authorities said.
L.A. Weekly
Gabriel Andrew Pacheco Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 10 [San Bernardino, CA]
39-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Car Accident near Waterman Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 4:01 a.m., near the Waterman Avenue on-ramp on August 18th. At an unknown speed, Pacheco lost control of his vehicle and veered onto the right shoulder of the freeway. There, he struck the guard rail before overturning multiple times and landing back on the freeway.
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]
Motorcyclist Hurt in Traffic Accident on Escondido Avenue. The incident happened on August 23rd, at around 12:30 a.m., involving a Honda Accord and a motorcyclist. According to reports, a motorcyclist stopped at a red light and was rear-ended by the Honda. Due to the impact of the collision, the motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Honda fled the scene of the crash without rendering aid to the victim.
digg.com
12-Year-Old Shoots 13-Year-Old At A California School, Police Say
The suspect is in custody, and the victim is stable, Oakland authorities say. Just Sign Up To Get Receive $750-$1200 Cash App Blessing Money. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
L.A. Weekly
Jeremy Flores Arrested, 3 Hospitalized after DUI Accident on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]
Multiple Injured in Red Light 3-Car Crash near Interstate 15. Police responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m., near the Interstate 15 overpass on August 22nd. Furthermore, police said the accident involved a white 2019 Chevy Camaro, driven by Flores and two other vehicles. A witness told officers that Flores was traveling at speeds upwards of 70 mph when he ran the red light at the intersection.
Car-to-car gunfight sends truck smashing into Long Beach home; woman wounded, man arrested: police
A Long Beach man was arrested after two vehicles engaged in a road rage-fueled car-to-car gunfight Sunday morning, leading to a woman being shot multiple times and a pickup truck careening into a house. Police initially responded to what they thought was just a crash shortly after 2:30 a.m. near East 7th Street and Park […]
mynewsla.com
Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15
A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
Comments / 2