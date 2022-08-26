ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms

A person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tri-Palm Estates resident, Kim Gieser, was heading home when she saw the heavy law enforcement presence down The post One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Accident on Stetson Avenue [Hemet, CA]

HEMET, CA (August 29, 2022) – Late Thursday night, one pedestrian was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident on Stetson Avenue. The collision occurred minutes before midnight on the 4100 block of Stetson Avenue near Columbia Avenue. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck the pedestrian...
HEMET, CA
Colton, CA
Colton, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in single vehicle crash

WEST COVINA, Calif. – A woman killed during a single-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina was publicly identified Monday. She was 28-year-old Ruby Gonzalez, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Another occupant of the vehicle was injured...
WEST COVINA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Matias Meza Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Baseline Street [Highland, CA]

Pedestrian Collision near McKinley Avenue Resulted in One Fatality. According to the report, the fatal incident happened around 11:49 p.m. on August 2nd, after a driver struck the victim walking across Baseline Street. However, police reported that the involved driver fled the scene before the authorities arrived. Eventually, authorities declared...
HIGHLAND, CA
L.A. Weekly

John Fairchild Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 138 [Crestline, CA]

83-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Crash near Old Mill Road. The deadly collision happened on August 20th, at around 1:20 p.m., on the highway near Old Mill Road. However, the events leading up still currently remain unclear. Police were dispatched shortly after and located 83-year-old Fairchild with serious injuries. Paramedics...
CRESTLINE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man dies in hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25

A man died in a hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 11:49 p.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station responded to East Baseline Street, east of McKinley Avenue, and found the man lying in the westbound bicycle lane. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man, a 30-year-old Highland resident, succumbed to his injuries.
HIGHLAND, CA
L.A. Weekly

Gabriel Andrew Pacheco Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 10 [San Bernardino, CA]

39-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Car Accident near Waterman Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 4:01 a.m., near the Waterman Avenue on-ramp on August 18th. At an unknown speed, Pacheco lost control of his vehicle and veered onto the right shoulder of the freeway. There, he struck the guard rail before overturning multiple times and landing back on the freeway.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]

Motorcyclist Hurt in Traffic Accident on Escondido Avenue. The incident happened on August 23rd, at around 12:30 a.m., involving a Honda Accord and a motorcyclist. According to reports, a motorcyclist stopped at a red light and was rear-ended by the Honda. Due to the impact of the collision, the motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Honda fled the scene of the crash without rendering aid to the victim.
HESPERIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jeremy Flores Arrested, 3 Hospitalized after DUI Accident on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]

Multiple Injured in Red Light 3-Car Crash near Interstate 15. Police responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m., near the Interstate 15 overpass on August 22nd. Furthermore, police said the accident involved a white 2019 Chevy Camaro, driven by Flores and two other vehicles. A witness told officers that Flores was traveling at speeds upwards of 70 mph when he ran the red light at the intersection.
VICTORVILLE, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15

A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

