5 animals found with CWD in northern Idaho and here's what hunters need to know
Idaho Fish and Game staff take samples from deer for Chronic Wasting Disease testing. | Roger Phillips, Idaho Fish and Game The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. IDAHO FALLS - Chronic Wasting Disease was detected for the first time in Idaho...
IDFG Commission to hold special meeting on allocation of elk, deer tags
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on tags allocated to outfitters and tags available to nonresident deer and elk hunters who do not hire an outfitter, during a special meeting this Wednesday. Total nonresident deer and elk tags available are expected... ★ FURTHER...
Leroy endorses Labrador for AG, says Labrador will bring back 'solicitor general' position; link to my full story...
Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy endorsed Raul Labrador for Idaho Attorney General today, saying Labrador has agreed to bring back a "solicitor general" position he established when he held the office. Leroy was elected Idaho Attorney General in 1978...
Idaho doctor arrested after police say he inappropriately touched people at his job
A doctor has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching multiple people at his place of work, according to the Boise Police Department and St. Luke's website. Just after 8 ...
