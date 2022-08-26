Read full article on original website
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
News anchor found dead aged 27 just six weeks before her wedding
An American news anchor has tragically been found dead just weeks before she was due to get married. Neena Pacholke, 27, died on Saturday (27 August) from an apparent suicide in Wisconsin six weeks before she was due to walk down the aisle. She was a morning anchor for WAOW...
