Ridgeland, MS

fox40jackson.com

Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m. According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) – A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte "Spud" Harris. Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder. Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as "Spud", on Tuesday, July 12....
BROOKHAVEN, MS
fox40jackson.com

Man wanted for grand larceny in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A man is wanted for grand larceny in Copiah County. The Copiah County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Alex Harper. If anyone has any information regarding Harper's whereabouts, contact the Copiah County Sheriff's Office at (601) 894-3011....
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
Ridgeland, MS
fox40jackson.com

Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities,...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

VIDEO: WLBT Storm Tracker shows extent of flooding across Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The WLBT Storm Tracker got a close-up look at the flooding impacting several neighborhoods across Jackson. First Alert Weather's Branden Walker and Photographer Keith Honore rolled the tracker through the area around Harrow Drive near Old Canton Road neighborhoods. Mailboxes and cars were halfway...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

City of Jackson announces water distributing locations/times for the coming week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson has provided a list of water distribution locations and times for the coming week amid an ongoing water crisis in the Metro. This after Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency due to the failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the city's main treatment facility.
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Ridgeland mayor says city's water 'isolated' from Jackson's system

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a statement in response to questions the city has been receiving regarding its water system. McGee did not specify the calls into his office, but his statement clarified the difference between Jackson and Ridgeland's water systems. "The Ridgeland drinking...
RIDGELAND, MS
fox40jackson.com

Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson's public works director has been reassigned, amid Jackson's ongoing water crisis. Marlin King, who was confirmed by the city council about a year ago, said the decision was made after speaking with the mayor. "He asked me to come in and identify...
JACKSON, MS

