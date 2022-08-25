ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IN

adastraradio.com

Farmer says crops are a bright spot

A north central Iowa farmer says crops in his area are looking good. Chris Edgington grows corn and soybeans in St. Ansgar. “We have had some timely rains, we haven’t had super-hot heat like they have to the west or south of us,” he says. “Our crops are probably going to be one of the brighter spots in the corn belt.”
SAINT ANSGAR, IA
adastraradio.com

Soy crop coming along well in central Iowa

Central Iowa farmer Justin Robbins says timely August rains helped improve his soybean crop. “Our earlier planted beans don’t look too bad,” he said. “My later planted beans are some of the heaviest podded beans I’ve had in a while.”. He tells Brownfield most of his...
IOWA STATE
adastraradio.com

Late season rains boost soybean prospects

A farmer near the borders of Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota says soybeans are benefiting from August rains. Anne Schwagerl of Beardsley, Minnesota tells Brownfield the growing season started cold, wet, and late. “And then June hit and it seemed like the spigot got turned off. We went really...
BEARDSLEY, MN
adastraradio.com

Central Illinois farmer about two weeks from corn harvest

Cooperative weather this growing season has a central Illinois farmer optimistic heading into harvest. “We are going to have very good yields. I don’t know if we will have record yields but we are going to be good, in particular on corn.”. Fifth generation farmer Len Corzine tells Brownfield...
ILLINOIS STATE
adastraradio.com

More late-Summer warmth, heat ahead for the Heartland

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or below-normal temperatures from southern New Mexico into the lower Mississippi Valley, while warmer-than-normal weather will cover the remainder of the U.S. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal rainfall across the South should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions across roughly...
ENVIRONMENT
adastraradio.com

Drought Has Forage and Hay Growers Concerned for this Fall, Winter

(Kansas Farmer) – It’s been a hot and dry summer for many parts of Kansas, but especially for the southwest corner of the state. Dry conditions have led to a major decrease in alfalfa production in 2022, and that could lead to challenges for livestock producers this fall and winter.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Advantages of Switching to Biodiesel

Technical Director, Scott Fenwick, with Clean Fuels Alliance America encourages farmers to use biodiesel. After tracking biodiesel quality the past five years, he says he would stack it against any fuel. For those switching to the renewable fuel, Fenwick suggests a reliable supplier and well-prepared storage. Learn more at mosoy.org....
MISSOURI STATE
adastraradio.com

Potential power blackouts a top concern for Illinois agriculture

Illinois farmers are concerned about potential power brownouts and blackouts from increased energy demand. Len Corzine, who farms near Assumption, tells Brownfield his electric bill has more than doubled and power outages would halt his upcoming harvest. “Our dryers would have to stop, and we would be delaying our harvest...
ILLINOIS STATE
adastraradio.com

Buhler Teacher Brian Weilert Inducted into Kansas Speech Communication Hall of Fame

BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler High School teacher and coach Brian Weilert has been inducted into the Kansas Speech Communication Association Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame, which started in 2006, recognizes past and present members of the association from the secondary and collegiate level instructor ranks for being leaders and pioneers in the fields of speech, communication and drama education in Kansas.
BUHLER, KS

