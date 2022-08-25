Read full article on original website
Farmer says crops are a bright spot
A north central Iowa farmer says crops in his area are looking good. Chris Edgington grows corn and soybeans in St. Ansgar. “We have had some timely rains, we haven’t had super-hot heat like they have to the west or south of us,” he says. “Our crops are probably going to be one of the brighter spots in the corn belt.”
Soy crop coming along well in central Iowa
Central Iowa farmer Justin Robbins says timely August rains helped improve his soybean crop. “Our earlier planted beans don’t look too bad,” he said. “My later planted beans are some of the heaviest podded beans I’ve had in a while.”. He tells Brownfield most of his...
Late season rains boost soybean prospects
A farmer near the borders of Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota says soybeans are benefiting from August rains. Anne Schwagerl of Beardsley, Minnesota tells Brownfield the growing season started cold, wet, and late. “And then June hit and it seemed like the spigot got turned off. We went really...
Central Illinois farmer about two weeks from corn harvest
Cooperative weather this growing season has a central Illinois farmer optimistic heading into harvest. “We are going to have very good yields. I don’t know if we will have record yields but we are going to be good, in particular on corn.”. Fifth generation farmer Len Corzine tells Brownfield...
More late-Summer warmth, heat ahead for the Heartland
Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or below-normal temperatures from southern New Mexico into the lower Mississippi Valley, while warmer-than-normal weather will cover the remainder of the U.S. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal rainfall across the South should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions across roughly...
Drought Has Forage and Hay Growers Concerned for this Fall, Winter
(Kansas Farmer) – It’s been a hot and dry summer for many parts of Kansas, but especially for the southwest corner of the state. Dry conditions have led to a major decrease in alfalfa production in 2022, and that could lead to challenges for livestock producers this fall and winter.
Advantages of Switching to Biodiesel
Technical Director, Scott Fenwick, with Clean Fuels Alliance America encourages farmers to use biodiesel. After tracking biodiesel quality the past five years, he says he would stack it against any fuel. For those switching to the renewable fuel, Fenwick suggests a reliable supplier and well-prepared storage. Learn more at mosoy.org....
Potential power blackouts a top concern for Illinois agriculture
Illinois farmers are concerned about potential power brownouts and blackouts from increased energy demand. Len Corzine, who farms near Assumption, tells Brownfield his electric bill has more than doubled and power outages would halt his upcoming harvest. “Our dryers would have to stop, and we would be delaying our harvest...
Western Kansas’ Economy Threatened by Reliance on Irrigating Crops with Ogallala Aquifer
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Tentacles of the irrigation-based agriculture economy of Kansas extend far from fields of lush, tall corn to the ethanol producers, dairy and beef facilities, meatpacking plants, and finally the homes of people living in the state’s rural areas. Earl Lewis, chief engineer of...
Buhler Teacher Brian Weilert Inducted into Kansas Speech Communication Hall of Fame
BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler High School teacher and coach Brian Weilert has been inducted into the Kansas Speech Communication Association Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame, which started in 2006, recognizes past and present members of the association from the secondary and collegiate level instructor ranks for being leaders and pioneers in the fields of speech, communication and drama education in Kansas.
