A north central Iowa farmer says crops in his area are looking good. Chris Edgington grows corn and soybeans in St. Ansgar. “We have had some timely rains, we haven’t had super-hot heat like they have to the west or south of us,” he says. “Our crops are probably going to be one of the brighter spots in the corn belt.”

SAINT ANSGAR, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO