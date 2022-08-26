Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
30 - A Hui Hou
This Datapoint is found at the Southern end of the Stillsands Ruins. From the map, look for a large circular rooftop: it may have Bristlebacks on top when you get there. Go to the path in the sand that runs along the South of the rooftop, then look for a shaft with large windows: use the handholds to climb in from the South-West side, and the Datapoint will be here in the corner.
IGN
25 - MERASUR Sweet
This Datapoint is located in Dunehollow, but cannot be collected until you complete "The Sea of Sands" main quest. Once you've done this, go to the arena where you fought the Tideripper: on the Northern edge will be an advertising tower, close to the circular pool of water. Climb up and check under the base of the tower to find the Datapoint.
IGN
61 - Forever Young
This Text Datapoint is found in the North-Eastern part of the Isle of Spires. Here, look for a Fire Clawstrider Site on the inner coast: just West of it through a cathedral is a tent area on top of a building in the sand.
IGN
Kavanagh County Park Service
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Kavanagh County Park Service, located in Rojas Desert North.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
65 - Jeeva Rescued by First Imperator
This Datapoint is found in the Northern bay of the Isle of Spires, where the Shrouded Heights Vista Point is (it's South-West of the giant Horus smashed into the Golden Gate bridge). In the waters here, visible from the map screen, is a domed building (known as the Palace of...
IGN
Roll With it
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Roll With It" and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
IGN
45 - Idiot Army Trial
This Datapoint is located in the Sheerside Mountains. Look for a Tremortusk Site on an ice lake located North-North East of the Sky's Sentry output. Up a cliff to the North of it is an Old One's AA Gun, with a Fire Bellowback Site just North of it. Check the railing going around the base of the AA Gun to get the Datapoint.
IGN
Wow Classic WotLK Pre Patch
Wrath of the Lich King Classic is on the horizon, and with that comes the Pre-Patch, slowly introducing new systems and content before the full expansion goes live. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the release date and time of the patch, the full patch notes, and when certain content will drop leading into the Lich King's full return.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Star Shower
The Star Shower is obtained by giving the Conspectus Scroll (which is found beyond the Schoolhouse Classroom site of grace at the Academy of Raya Lucaria - head up the steps and take a left into a room where it's on a dead body by an illusory wall) to any applicable sorcery teacher in the Lands Between - either Miriel, Sellen, or Seluvis. It can be purchased afterward for 10,000 Runes.
IGN
Victoria 3 Hands-On: Aiming to Make Grand Strategy...Grander
We took a deep-dive hands-on into Victoria 3, the latest in Paradox's grand-strategy series in which you do your best to manage the complicated task of effectively ruling in the 19th century. Previewed by Jon Bolding.
IGN
Wartales - The Great Gosenberg Trailer
Wartales is getting an Early Access update, "The Great Gosenberg," featuring its Capital city and bringing the ability to upgrade equipment with new materials, weapons, and tools to the medieval open-world tactical RPG. In The Great Gosenberg update, mercenaries will uncover hidden mysteries as well as an extended main plotline, as they traverse the streets and sewers of the grand City of Gosenberg. The update is coming in September 2022.
Comments / 0