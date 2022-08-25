ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Occidental Petroleum

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Occidental Petroleum OXY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 15 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Occidental Petroleum has an average price target of $76.53 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $59.00.
Here's Why Clarus Therapeutics Shares Got Obliterated

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc CRXT shares traded lower by 32.24% to $0.14 during Monday's trading session after the company announced it has received a non-compliance letter from Nasdaq. The shares will be suspended on August 31st and will begin trading on the OTC Pink Market. What Else?. Clarus Therapeutics says,...
Azure Power Global Limited Stock Alert - Azure Power Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Are Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure Power Global" or the "Company") AZRE to determine whether the Company violated securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. INVESTORS OF AZURE...
Federal Reserve Updates FedNow℠ Service Timing to Mid-2023, Marks Beginning of Full-scale Pilot Testing

The Federal Reserve Banks have narrowed the timing of the FedNow Service launch to mid-year 2023, specifically targeting a production rollout of the service in the May to July timeframe. This further defines the previously communicated 2023 launch window for the anticipated instant payments service and comes as the FedNow Pilot Program prepares to enter technical testing for the service starting in September.
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WFC, YQ and MNSO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Catalent, Tellurian And Other Big Losers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping around 185 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session. Azure Power Global Limited AZRE declined 44.1% to close at $5.85 after the company announced the resignation of Harsh Shah as CEO.
Dow Falls Over 200 Points After Friday's Plunge

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 32,045.89 while the NASDAQ fell 0.64% to 12,063.73. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.61% to 4,033.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 2.7% on...
