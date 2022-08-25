Read full article on original website
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
The 'Trough' In Video Processing Is Over. Ambarella Will Drive Revenue From Here, Analyst Says Ahead of Earnings
Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy sees Ambarella, Inc's AMBA July quarter as the trough due to a perfect storm of events hitting their business. He reiterated a Buy and $125 price target. Lockdowns, IC kitting shortages, and Samsung, Austin foundry shorted $5 million of product, Cassidy noted. The underlying demand for...
What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Occidental Petroleum
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Occidental Petroleum OXY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 15 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Occidental Petroleum has an average price target of $76.53 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $59.00.
The Gift That Keeps On Giving: 2 Dividend Kings Increasing Dividend For Over 50 Years
Northwest Natural Holdings Company is offering a dividend yield of 3.85% or $1.93 per share annually. American States Water Company has a amazing track record of increasing its dividends for 69 consecutive years. Stocks that are members of the S&P 500 and have raised dividends for 25 consecutive years are...
Apple, Dollar General Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, With This Stock Popping 1% After Being Named
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Here's Why Clarus Therapeutics Shares Got Obliterated
Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc CRXT shares traded lower by 32.24% to $0.14 during Monday's trading session after the company announced it has received a non-compliance letter from Nasdaq. The shares will be suspended on August 31st and will begin trading on the OTC Pink Market. What Else?. Clarus Therapeutics says,...
Azure Power Global Limited Stock Alert - Azure Power Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Are Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure Power Global" or the "Company") AZRE to determine whether the Company violated securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. INVESTORS OF AZURE...
Federal Reserve Updates FedNow℠ Service Timing to Mid-2023, Marks Beginning of Full-scale Pilot Testing
The Federal Reserve Banks have narrowed the timing of the FedNow Service launch to mid-year 2023, specifically targeting a production rollout of the service in the May to July timeframe. This further defines the previously communicated 2023 launch window for the anticipated instant payments service and comes as the FedNow Pilot Program prepares to enter technical testing for the service starting in September.
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WFC, YQ and MNSO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Catalent, Tellurian And Other Big Losers From Monday
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping around 185 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session. Azure Power Global Limited AZRE declined 44.1% to close at $5.85 after the company announced the resignation of Harsh Shah as CEO.
The World's Largest Hedge Fund Bridgewater Associates Holds These 3 Dividend Stocks
Bridgewater Associates is an American hedge fund founded by billionaire investor Ray Dalio, it's the world’s largest hedge fund, with approximately $23.6 billion assets under management, as of August 2022. If you are looking to invest like Bridgewater Associates, here are three dividend stocks that offer future growth potential...
Dow Falls Over 200 Points After Friday's Plunge
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 32,045.89 while the NASDAQ fell 0.64% to 12,063.73. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.61% to 4,033.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 2.7% on...
