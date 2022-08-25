ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Calculating The Fair Value Of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?

The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

After-Hours Earnings Report for August 30, 2022 : CRWD, HPQ, HPE, CHPT, PVH, CHWY, AMBA, AMRK, VNET

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/30/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is -286.64 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Gps#Quarterly Earnings#Personal Computer#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Revenue Estimates#Eps
NASDAQ

Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK is gaining from forecast-beating second-quarter 2022 results. Solid global beverage-can demand from consumers’ strong preference for cans over other packaging formats is driving growth. The company is focused on investments in the construction of new can plants and the addition of new production lines to existing facilities to capitalize on this demand trend.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ally Financial (ALLY) closed the most recent trading day at $33.36, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the auto...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Synchrony (SYF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Synchrony (SYF) closed the most recent trading day at $32.96, moving +0.7% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the consumer credit company had lost 2.99%...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NASDAQ

Why Shares of Zhihu Fell Today

Shares of the Chinese online content company Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) fell more than 8% today after the company reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year earlier in the day. So what. Zhihu reported a net loss of $0.12 per American depositary share on total revenue of close...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

UiPath (PATH) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $16.45, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Zscaler (ZS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zscaler (ZS) closed at $160.88, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

DocuSign (DOCU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $58.57, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed at $16.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

What Makes Clean Harbors (CLH) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Will Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a...
ECONOMY
NASDAQ

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed the most recent trading day at $128.83, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the maker...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Accenture (ACN) Stock

Accenture plc ACN is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and strong liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 21.4% and 21.9%, respectively, in fiscal 2022. Factors That Augur Well. Acquisitions have been one of the key growth strategies for Accenture for a while. They enabled ACN to...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Here's Why EQT Corporation (EQT) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Genuine Parts (GPC) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Genuine Parts (GPC) closed at $156.21, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy