Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
NASDAQ
Calculating The Fair Value Of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
NASDAQ
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for August 30, 2022 : CRWD, HPQ, HPE, CHPT, PVH, CHWY, AMBA, AMRK, VNET
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/30/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is -286.64 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock
Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK is gaining from forecast-beating second-quarter 2022 results. Solid global beverage-can demand from consumers’ strong preference for cans over other packaging formats is driving growth. The company is focused on investments in the construction of new can plants and the addition of new production lines to existing facilities to capitalize on this demand trend.
NASDAQ
Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)
Some The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Fabrizio Freda, recently sold a substantial US$5.3m worth of stock at a price of US$268 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.
NASDAQ
Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ally Financial (ALLY) closed the most recent trading day at $33.36, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the auto...
NASDAQ
Synchrony (SYF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Synchrony (SYF) closed the most recent trading day at $32.96, moving +0.7% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the consumer credit company had lost 2.99%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Zhihu Fell Today
Shares of the Chinese online content company Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) fell more than 8% today after the company reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year earlier in the day. So what. Zhihu reported a net loss of $0.12 per American depositary share on total revenue of close...
NASDAQ
UiPath (PATH) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $16.45, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation...
NASDAQ
Zscaler (ZS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Zscaler (ZS) closed at $160.88, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based...
NASDAQ
DocuSign (DOCU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $58.57, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic...
NASDAQ
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed at $16.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
What Makes Clean Harbors (CLH) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) closed at $20.52, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Will Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a...
NASDAQ
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed the most recent trading day at $128.83, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the maker...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Accenture (ACN) Stock
Accenture plc ACN is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and strong liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 21.4% and 21.9%, respectively, in fiscal 2022. Factors That Augur Well. Acquisitions have been one of the key growth strategies for Accenture for a while. They enabled ACN to...
NASDAQ
Here's Why EQT Corporation (EQT) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Genuine Parts (GPC) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Genuine Parts (GPC) closed at $156.21, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Comments / 0