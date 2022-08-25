ALBURGH — A 24-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Alburgh yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 2, by Border Road, at around 4:50 p.m. According to the report, Simon Wagner, of Alburgh, failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of Sandra Goodhue, 53, of Chazy, NY, resulting in the crash.

ALBURGH, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO