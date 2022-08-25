Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Newport on kidnapping, obstruction of justice charges
NEWPORT — A 35-year-old man from Lowell was arrested following an incident in Newport yesterday. Authorities say they were attempting to execute a court order on Main Street in front of the Orleans County Courthouse at around 3:35 p.m. Police allege Dylan Gingue arrived and interfered with the trooper...
mychamplainvalley.com
Woman, 21, arrested in Perkins Pier shooting
Burlington, VT — Burlington police have arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection to last week’s shooting at Perkins Pier. Teia Mobbs of Waterbury is being held Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. She faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. The August 22 incident was the...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh woman facing a felony for alleged dog theft
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman has been arrested on a felony charge accused of stealing someone’s dogs. New York State Police arrested Heather M. Russell Aug. 29 in connection with the November 2021 theft. Authorities were first called to Lower Flat Rock Road in Westville Nov. 9 for reports...
newportdispatch.com
Lowell woman wanted by police
NEWPORT — Authorities are looking for a woman who escaped from police yesterday in Newport. The incident took place took place on Main Street at around 3:35 p.m. Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, 35, of Lowell. She is wanted on charges...
Barton Chronicle
VSP seek whereabouts of Shylo Bourdeau
The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is continuing to investigate an incident that occurred on 8/29/22 on Main St, Newport. As a result, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, to answer to the charges of Custodial Interference, Obstruction of Justice, and Impeding a Public Officer.
WCAX
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington. Burlington police say investigators identified Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury, as a suspect and executed a search warrant in Waterbury. They say she was involved in the shooting in the parking lot of...
newportdispatch.com
Police: DUI the cause of 2-vehicle crash in Alburgh
ALBURGH — A 24-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Alburgh yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 2, by Border Road, at around 4:50 p.m. According to the report, Simon Wagner, of Alburgh, failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of Sandra Goodhue, 53, of Chazy, NY, resulting in the crash.
WCAX
Man arrested for allegedly stealing car, driving impaired
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Abdifatah Sheikh-Bile, 29, of Winooski, pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to operating without owner’s consent and violating his conditions. This comes after police spotted a car...
newportdispatch.com
Bike reported stolen in Goshen
GOSHEN — Police are investigating the theft of a bike that occurred in Goshen last week. A stolen mountain bike was reported at The Blueberry Hill Inn on Goshen Ripton Road sometime between last Sunday and Tuesday. The bike was described as a camouflage green Specialized Stumpjumper Comp Alloy.
Police: Speed was a factor in fatal Lowell crash
A passenger died when the truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail and rolled over.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Middlebury yesterday. Police say they observed a truck operating at a high rate of speed on Vermont Route 125 at around 10:35 p.m. When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the truck attempted to make a right-hand turn onto...
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during crash in Fairfax
FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
Craftsbury motorcyclist dies in crash on Rt. 15 in Johnson
Police say David Sayers, 63, rear-ended a sport utility vehicle Saturday evening.
Newport man dies in truck crash on Rt. 58 in Lowell
Shane Copp, 24, was a passenger in a pickup truck that rolled over Saturday night, according to Vermont State Police.
newportdispatch.com
Newport man killed during crash on Vermont 58 in Lowell
LOWELL — A 24-year-old man from Newport was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Lowell yesterday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 58 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say shortly after the arrival of emergency medical services, Shane Copp, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased. According...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Hit-and-run takes put mailboxes, fence in Swanton
SWANTON — Police are investigating a crash that took place in Swanton early this morning. Authorities say the incident took place on Comstock Road that occurred sometime during the night. The vehicle took out mailboxes, trash bins, and multiple fence posts before leaving the scene. Using debris left behind...
Man charged with DUI after crash into Williston police car on I-89 South
The Williston Police say the driver of the pickup truck shown here was Amir Pickersgill, 43.
mynbc5.com
Williston Police cruiser hit by truck along I-89
WILLISTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, Williston Police say one of their officers was hit by a Ford pickup truck while parked at a traffic stop. This happened on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 2 a.m. along interstate 89 southbound while the officer was inside their cruiser working on issuing paperwork.
WCAX
Grandparent scam resurfaces in Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say the grandparent scam is back. Police say they’ve received two recent reports of the scam in the city. The scammer calls and says a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. They say you need to...
WCAX
Police arrest 4 in Newport shooting
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting in Newport has led to four arrests, but police say none of them was the triggerman. Newport Police say multiple shots were fired into a home Thursday night at about 5:15 p.m. They say several people were inside the three-family property on 3rd Street at the time but that no one was hurt.
