newportdispatch.com

Bike reported stolen in Goshen

GOSHEN — Police are investigating the theft of a bike that occurred in Goshen last week. A stolen mountain bike was reported at The Blueberry Hill Inn on Goshen Ripton Road sometime between last Sunday and Tuesday. The bike was described as a camouflage green Specialized Stumpjumper Comp Alloy.
GOSHEN, VT
WNYT

Cambridge man charged with manslaughter in friend’s death

A man is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a friend. Police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened at the Cambridge Motel on South Park Street. They believe Keith Libertucci was working on a shotgun – either cleaning it or loading it – when it discharged, killing another man who police aren’t identifying.
CAMBRIDGE, NY
WMUR.com

Two vehicles involved in crash that shut down highway in Belmont

BELMONT, N.H. — Police are investigating a crash that shut down Route 106 Monday afternoon. Two vehicles were involved. Viewer photos from the scene show one was a Postal Service vehicle and the other was a car with flames that had flipped. Firefighters said two people were taken to...
BELMONT, NH
City
Perkinsville, VT
City
Weathersfield, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Middlebury yesterday. Police say they observed a truck operating at a high rate of speed on Vermont Route 125 at around 10:35 p.m. When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the truck attempted to make a right-hand turn onto...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
NECN

Serious Crash Under Investigation in New Hampshire

State police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash in which speed appears to have been a factor in Merrimack Saturday night. Troopers responded to a single-car crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on the southbound side of the highway, where a heavily damanged Nissan was discovered engulfed in flames, authorities said.
MERRIMACK, NH
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland early this morning. Authorities were notified of a crash on US Route 7, at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 5:10 a.m. According to the report, Ella Norton, 19, of Rutland, was traveling east with the intention...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Inmate found dead at Southern State Correctional Facility

SPRINGFIELD — Authorities are investigating a death that occurred in Springfield yesterday. An inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility was found deceased at around 3:05 p.m. As per protocol with any death of an inmate, detectives with the State police responded to the facility and initiated an investigation. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
HANOVER, NH
WCAX

Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash on US Route 7 in Rutland leaves one woman dead. State police were called to the scene after 8:00 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police say 42-year-old, Chelsea Sikora of Rutland, was hit by a car as she was...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman hit and killed by a car in Rutland, man arrested

RUTLAND, Vt. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Route 7 in Rutland town around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Chelsea Sikora, 42 of Rutland, was found dead on the scene when police arrived. The man driving the car, 48-year-old Brett Senif, of Rutland...
RUTLAND, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Vandals drag porta-potty into Lake Winnisquam

LACONIA — Laconia Police are currently investigating an incident where a group of unknown individuals pushed a porta-potty into the waters of Lake Winnisquam at the beach of Ahern State Park on Aug. 25. Laurie DeNauw, a Laconia resident, was out on a boat on Lake Winnisquam with her...
LACONIA, NH

