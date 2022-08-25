Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Bike reported stolen in Goshen
GOSHEN — Police are investigating the theft of a bike that occurred in Goshen last week. A stolen mountain bike was reported at The Blueberry Hill Inn on Goshen Ripton Road sometime between last Sunday and Tuesday. The bike was described as a camouflage green Specialized Stumpjumper Comp Alloy.
WNYT
Cambridge man charged with manslaughter in friend’s death
A man is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a friend. Police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened at the Cambridge Motel on South Park Street. They believe Keith Libertucci was working on a shotgun – either cleaning it or loading it – when it discharged, killing another man who police aren’t identifying.
Washington County Jail brawl ends with felony charge
A Schuylerville man who was already behind bars for an unrelated crime has been dealt a new felony assault charge after he allegedly beat another inmate inside the Washington County Jail.
WMUR.com
Two vehicles involved in crash that shut down highway in Belmont
BELMONT, N.H. — Police are investigating a crash that shut down Route 106 Monday afternoon. Two vehicles were involved. Viewer photos from the scene show one was a Postal Service vehicle and the other was a car with flames that had flipped. Firefighters said two people were taken to...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Middlebury yesterday. Police say they observed a truck operating at a high rate of speed on Vermont Route 125 at around 10:35 p.m. When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the truck attempted to make a right-hand turn onto...
WMUR.com
Manchester police seek man in connection with hit-and-run in Draft Kings parking lot
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in Manchester said Tuesday they are looking for an unidentified man in connection with a hit-and-run. Manchester police said the crash happened earlier this month in the parking lot of Draft Kings on South Willow Street. Police released an image from a surveillance video showing...
Pedestrian killed in Rutland crash, driver charged
A woman has died after reportedly being hit by a car in Rutland Town. Vermont State Police said Chelsea Sikora, 42, of Rutland, died shortly after the crash.
Vermonter allegedly jumps into river fleeing police
A 36-year-old Bennington man was arrested Friday after running from police and jumping into the river near Walgreens on North Street.
NECN
Serious Crash Under Investigation in New Hampshire
State police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash in which speed appears to have been a factor in Merrimack Saturday night. Troopers responded to a single-car crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on the southbound side of the highway, where a heavily damanged Nissan was discovered engulfed in flames, authorities said.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland early this morning. Authorities were notified of a crash on US Route 7, at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 5:10 a.m. According to the report, Ella Norton, 19, of Rutland, was traveling east with the intention...
newportdispatch.com
Inmate found dead at Southern State Correctional Facility
SPRINGFIELD — Authorities are investigating a death that occurred in Springfield yesterday. An inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility was found deceased at around 3:05 p.m. As per protocol with any death of an inmate, detectives with the State police responded to the facility and initiated an investigation. Police...
manchesterinklink.com
Vehicles struck by bullets following Friday night shooting incident on Union Street
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting incident Friday night on Union Street that left two vehicles with damage from bullets. No injuries were reported. On August 26, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Union and Bell streets for a reported shooting.
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
WCAX
Vt. State Police investigate fatal crash in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash on US Route 7 in Rutland leaves one woman dead. State police were called to the scene after 8:00 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police say 42-year-old, Chelsea Sikora of Rutland, was hit by a car as she was...
mynbc5.com
Woman hit and killed by a car in Rutland, man arrested
RUTLAND, Vt. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Route 7 in Rutland town around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Chelsea Sikora, 42 of Rutland, was found dead on the scene when police arrived. The man driving the car, 48-year-old Brett Senif, of Rutland...
laconiadailysun.com
Vandals drag porta-potty into Lake Winnisquam
LACONIA — Laconia Police are currently investigating an incident where a group of unknown individuals pushed a porta-potty into the waters of Lake Winnisquam at the beach of Ahern State Park on Aug. 25. Laurie DeNauw, a Laconia resident, was out on a boat on Lake Winnisquam with her...
13-year-old killed in Rutland County ATV crash
A 13-year-old has died after an ATV crash in Rutland County. Vermont State Police have identified the boy as Jason Wooden of Randolph, Vermont.
Defense attorney wants criminal case against trooper dismissed due to prosecutorial delays
Trooper Robert Zink, of the Shaftsbury Barracks, has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. His lawyer, David Sleigh, said they’ve been ready for a jury trial for months. Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense attorney wants criminal case against trooper dismissed due to prosecutorial delays.
NYSP: Queensbury man arrested for illegally living in home
New York State Police have arrested a man who was reportedly living in a Fort Ann home without the homeowner's permission. Steven Miller, 46, of Queensbury, was arrested on August 20.
