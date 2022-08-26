City leaders in Westfield are considering a resolution that lays out the repayment terms of a $6 million loan made in 2014 for Grand Park. The Westfield City Council is expected to vote on the resolution during its Sept. 12 meeting that would mean the loan would be repaid in full by the end of 2023. Council members had approved a resolution in 2014 that loaned $6 million of utility sale proceeds to the city for use within Grand Park, which is owned by the Westfield Redevelopment Commission.

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO