ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

Job opportunities abound at Westfield Washington Schools

If you’re searching for a full- or part-time job working in a local school system, now is the perfect time to apply at Westfield Washington Schools (WWS). More than 70 positions currently need filled. WWS is hiring within these areas:. Instructional Assistants (choose school) Substitute Teachers (make your schedule)
WESTFIELD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Carson to host annual job fair

Indiana Congressman André Carson will Tuesday host his annual Job and Resource Fair in Indianapolis. More than 70 employers will be on hand for the event, which is being held in conjunction with Ivy Tech Community College. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Recycling Today

Sirmax receives recognition for redevelopment of former GM site

Sirmax North America, the U.S. division of the Sirmax Group, which is based in Italy, was awarded the RACER Edge Award, recognizing the company for redeveloping and reusing a former General Motors Corp. property in Anderson, Indiana. The company also has announced expansion plans for its site in Andersen. The...
ANDERSON, IN
106.7 WTLC

United States Postal Service hosting Indianapolis job fair

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the United States Postal Service will host a job fair to attract new employees. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the Ivy Tech campus in downtown Indianapolis. USPS will be aiming to fill immediate openings in Indianapolis and surrounding areas at the event. Ivy Tech […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel, IN
Business
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Business
Carmel, IN
Education
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: What to know about ‘Quiet quitting’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ‘Quiet quitting’ is the latest workplace trend, taking the place of the ‘Great Resignation’. However, the phrase doesn’t mean workers are leaving their jobs. According to experts, it simply means employees have stopped letting their jobs or careers control their lives as they try to find work-life balance.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

City of Westfield considers $6M loan repayment resolution

City leaders in Westfield are considering a resolution that lays out the repayment terms of a $6 million loan made in 2014 for Grand Park. The Westfield City Council is expected to vote on the resolution during its Sept. 12 meeting that would mean the loan would be repaid in full by the end of 2023. Council members had approved a resolution in 2014 that loaned $6 million of utility sale proceeds to the city for use within Grand Park, which is owned by the Westfield Redevelopment Commission.
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Indianapolis

(STACKER) Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#College
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care

Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel reader wonders about possible corruption in Carmel government

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
CARMEL, IN
95.3 MNC

Red Gold Opens High-Tech Expanded Distribution Center in Madison County

Red Gold, Inc. says high-tech automation is being incorporated at its newly expanded 250,000 square-foot warehouse at its existing distribution center in Alexandria, north of Anderson in Madison County. The company, which is headquartered in Elwood, says the newly expanded warehouse uses a high-tech racking system that allows its products...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Arnita M. Williams

At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home Agency

Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care, LLC - Founder & Owner| Image Credit: Provided by Karla Nowlin | Photo of Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care Owner. Angels of Hope Home Agency, LLC, located on the west side of Indianapolis, is owned and operated by Karla Nowlin, a service that provides in-home care to seniors, the disabled, and shut-ins.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

IUPUI split may bring more out-of-state workers to Indiana

You may have heard about the plan to split IUPUI in Indianapolis and establish Indiana University Indianapolis. That split may not only result in more biomedical research happening in Indiana, but in bringing in people from out of state to live and work in Indiana. “For us, this is talent....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy