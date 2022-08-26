Georgia HC Kirby Smart held his first regular season press conference on Monday, a few hours before his former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning held his own. Here's what Lanning had to say about coach Smart in his Monday press conference: "I would not be sitting in this seat if it wasn't for Kirby Smart. I'm forever grateful for him and that entire coaching staff, and I'll definitely always lean on him. You know this is certainly unique. We probably haven't talked as much this summer or especially in the last couple of weeks as we will down the road. That being said, when you start playing games, you don't spend a lot of time talking to anybody. But I'll forever lean on Coach Smart. You know, I have a tremendous amount of respect for him and the job that he's done, and I think he's one of the best in the business."

ATHENS, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO