NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV has Dan Lanning's respect
The Georgia football program is chalk full of blue chip talent. The roster features 14 former five-star recruits and several dozen more four-stars. The offensive trigger man bucks that trend. Stetson Bennett IV began his college career as a walk-on before heading to junior college to refine his traits. His rags to riches story wasn't without its ups and downs.
Things have changed quite a bit since the last time ECU met NC State
Holton Ahlers grew up coming to East Carolina’s games against NC State as a young Pirate fan. He was at the 2010 home win over Russell Wilson and the Wolfpack in overtime, and attended the 2016 game when Scottie Montgomery’s club bested Dave Doeren, 33-30, in front of a packed house.
NC State QB Devin Leary on experience, WRs, ECU
NC State quarterback Devin Leary spoke with members of the media Tuesday ahead of the Wolfpack's season opener at ECU.
Dan Lanning knows there will be some familiarity between Oregon and Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning previews Oregon vs Georgia and gives his opinion on the advantages Oregon could maybe have against the Bulldogs because of the time he spent coaching at Georgia.
Oregon won't face Georgia with an 'underdog' mentality
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning says the Ducks are not focused on how big of an underdog they are going into Georgia, as well as what kind of challenges the Ducks and Bulldogs will face when the teams meet on Saturday.
WATCH: Bennett Williams previews Oregon vs Georgia
Hear from Oregon starting safety Bennett Williams about the team's preparations for facing off against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well...
Five notable quotes from Georgia HC Kirby Smart ahead of Oregon matchup
Georgia HC Kirby Smart held his first regular season press conference on Monday, a few hours before his former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning held his own. Here's what Lanning had to say about coach Smart in his Monday press conference: "I would not be sitting in this seat if it wasn't for Kirby Smart. I'm forever grateful for him and that entire coaching staff, and I'll definitely always lean on him. You know this is certainly unique. We probably haven't talked as much this summer or especially in the last couple of weeks as we will down the road. That being said, when you start playing games, you don't spend a lot of time talking to anybody. But I'll forever lean on Coach Smart. You know, I have a tremendous amount of respect for him and the job that he's done, and I think he's one of the best in the business."
Keydets eager to square off against Wake Forest on 'big stage'
As part of our normal gameweek preparation for the readers here at Demon Deacon Digest, we provide comments from the opposing team’s coach. Well, this week I was.
PODCAST: The gamesmanship between Dan Lanning and Georgia as each team prepares for Saturday
The Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs are each preparing as diligently as they can before Saturday's season-opener in Atlanta. With the familiarity between the two programs because of Lanning's time spent coaching the Bulldogs, there has been some gamesmanship between staff on the information getting out. Make sure you...
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'
The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
Updated betting odds for No. 11 Oregon vs. No 3 Georgia
For the second season in a row, Oregon is traveling to take on a top-5 opponent. Last season, the Ducks were victorious in Columbus, Ohio, defeating the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 35-28, in one of the best true road wins in program history. This year, Oregon travels to Atlanta,...
