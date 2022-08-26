ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV has Dan Lanning's respect

The Georgia football program is chalk full of blue chip talent. The roster features 14 former five-star recruits and several dozen more four-stars. The offensive trigger man bucks that trend. Stetson Bennett IV began his college career as a walk-on before heading to junior college to refine his traits. His rags to riches story wasn't without its ups and downs.
WATCH: Bennett Williams previews Oregon vs Georgia

Hear from Oregon starting safety Bennett Williams about the team's preparations for facing off against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well...
Five notable quotes from Georgia HC Kirby Smart ahead of Oregon matchup

Georgia HC Kirby Smart held his first regular season press conference on Monday, a few hours before his former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning held his own. Here's what Lanning had to say about coach Smart in his Monday press conference: "I would not be sitting in this seat if it wasn't for Kirby Smart. I'm forever grateful for him and that entire coaching staff, and I'll definitely always lean on him. You know this is certainly unique. We probably haven't talked as much this summer or especially in the last couple of weeks as we will down the road. That being said, when you start playing games, you don't spend a lot of time talking to anybody. But I'll forever lean on Coach Smart. You know, I have a tremendous amount of respect for him and the job that he's done, and I think he's one of the best in the business."
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'

The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
Updated betting odds for No. 11 Oregon vs. No 3 Georgia

For the second season in a row, Oregon is traveling to take on a top-5 opponent. Last season, the Ducks were victorious in Columbus, Ohio, defeating the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 35-28, in one of the best true road wins in program history. This year, Oregon travels to Atlanta,...
