readthereporter.com
Job opportunities abound at Westfield Washington Schools
If you’re searching for a full- or part-time job working in a local school system, now is the perfect time to apply at Westfield Washington Schools (WWS). More than 70 positions currently need filled. WWS is hiring within these areas:. Instructional Assistants (choose school) Substitute Teachers (make your schedule)
cbs4indy.com
Hamilton Southeastern Schools select local attorney to investigate Fishers High School poster incident
FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools have selected local attorney Daniel Henke to lead an independent investigation surrounding a recent poster incident at Fishers High School. A group met earlier this week to plan the course of action regarding the discovery of the ‘Defund the Police?’ poster that had...
msn.com
DNA pilot in Fishers | Mocktail company launches in Carmel | New development for Fishers
Two sisters want to disrupt the notion that alcohol is necessary for a fun party and they're doing so with a new Carmel business: Loren's AF Beverages. The Carmel High School graduates opened their store Aug. 20, but they embraced the alcohol-free movement in 2021. Start the day smarter. Get...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care
Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.
readthereporter.com
Carmel reader wonders about possible corruption in Carmel government
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Current Publishing
City of Westfield considers $6M loan repayment resolution
City leaders in Westfield are considering a resolution that lays out the repayment terms of a $6 million loan made in 2014 for Grand Park. The Westfield City Council is expected to vote on the resolution during its Sept. 12 meeting that would mean the loan would be repaid in full by the end of 2023. Council members had approved a resolution in 2014 that loaned $6 million of utility sale proceeds to the city for use within Grand Park, which is owned by the Westfield Redevelopment Commission.
Columbus named Indiana Community of the Year
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is honoring Columbus as its 2022 Cummins Community of the Year for various reasons.
PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
Current Publishing
City centerpiece: Fort’s history, amenities a major draw for Lawrence
More than 100 years ago, one of the nation’s largest U.S. Army bases – Fort Benjamin Harrison — sat in the heart of the City of Lawrence, only miles from downtown Indianapolis. During the 92 years it served as a military base, Fort Harrison was used for...
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville to increase fees at Riverside Cemetery
Noblesville is hiking its fees for graves and burials at Riverside Cemetery that will take effect Oct. 1. The Noblesville Common Council voted to approve an ordinance during its Aug. 23 meeting that will double the fees for the first time since 2019, with the exception of adult burials, which are being raised from $500 to $750.
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home Agency
Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care, LLC - Founder & Owner| Image Credit: Provided by Karla Nowlin | Photo of Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care Owner. Angels of Hope Home Agency, LLC, located on the west side of Indianapolis, is owned and operated by Karla Nowlin, a service that provides in-home care to seniors, the disabled, and shut-ins.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
After a record-breaking year, Penrod Arts Fair returning bigger and better
More than 20,000 people walked through the Newfields campus for the Penrod Arts Fair in 2021, which helped raise $275,000 for local nonprofit organizations.
Electronics recycling event scheduled for Sept. 24 in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and local nonprofit RecycleForce are holding an electronics recycling event Sept. 24. The event, which is for people living in Marion County, will be held at Perry Park, located at 451 E. Stop 11 Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As...
Temario Stokes' mentor said the 16-year-old was 'genuine about change'
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Kareem Hines was devastated to hear one of his mentees, 16-year-old Temario Stokes, was shot and killed Thursday morning waiting for the school bus. The Greenwood teenager had been in Hines' mentorship program, New B.O.Y. (New Breed of Youth), for about a year. “His participation was...
Marion County prosecutor blames Indy gun violence on permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS — Candidates for Marion County prosecutor spoke out against a weekend of gun violence in Indianapolis. Incumbent Ryan Mears, a Democrat, blamed some of the violence on Indiana’s new permitless carry law, while his Republican challenger blamed the current prosecutor’s policies. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office...
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
WISH-TV
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
Chief: ‘Minor conflict’ led to shooting that killed Whiteland Community High School student
GREENWOOD, Ind. – A “minor conflict” led to the shooting death of a Whiteland Community High School student, police say. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison provided few concrete details about what led up to the shooting, but he made it clear that 16-year-old Temario Stokes and 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El had been involved in […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Greencastle, IN USA
A couple of weeks ago, my husband and I went to our favorite Sunday morning restaurant, The Final Approach, for breakfast before heading to church. As we parked the car, I saw something hanging in a bush just outside the entry door. I thought it might be latex left over from a popped balloon. I looked closer and it was MY quilted heart!!!! It was raining so I carefully removed it from the bush, took it inside to the restroom and dried it with paper towel. I later left it in the car while at church for it to finish drying. I have seen information about this project, but never would have thought I would be a recipient! I was delighted to find it. I now have it hung in my craft room so I can see it everyday. Such a special surprise!!! Thank you to whoever left it for me.
