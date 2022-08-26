A couple of weeks ago, my husband and I went to our favorite Sunday morning restaurant, The Final Approach, for breakfast before heading to church. As we parked the car, I saw something hanging in a bush just outside the entry door. I thought it might be latex left over from a popped balloon. I looked closer and it was MY quilted heart!!!! It was raining so I carefully removed it from the bush, took it inside to the restroom and dried it with paper towel. I later left it in the car while at church for it to finish drying. I have seen information about this project, but never would have thought I would be a recipient! I was delighted to find it. I now have it hung in my craft room so I can see it everyday. Such a special surprise!!! Thank you to whoever left it for me.

GREENCASTLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO