Carmel, IN

readthereporter.com

Job opportunities abound at Westfield Washington Schools

If you’re searching for a full- or part-time job working in a local school system, now is the perfect time to apply at Westfield Washington Schools (WWS). More than 70 positions currently need filled. WWS is hiring within these areas:. Instructional Assistants (choose school) Substitute Teachers (make your schedule)
WESTFIELD, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care

Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel reader wonders about possible corruption in Carmel government

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

City of Westfield considers $6M loan repayment resolution

City leaders in Westfield are considering a resolution that lays out the repayment terms of a $6 million loan made in 2014 for Grand Park. The Westfield City Council is expected to vote on the resolution during its Sept. 12 meeting that would mean the loan would be repaid in full by the end of 2023. Council members had approved a resolution in 2014 that loaned $6 million of utility sale proceeds to the city for use within Grand Park, which is owned by the Westfield Redevelopment Commission.
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

City of Noblesville to increase fees at Riverside Cemetery

Noblesville is hiking its fees for graves and burials at Riverside Cemetery that will take effect Oct. 1. The Noblesville Common Council voted to approve an ordinance during its Aug. 23 meeting that will double the fees for the first time since 2019, with the exception of adult burials, which are being raised from $500 to $750.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Arnita M. Williams

At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home Agency

Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care, LLC - Founder & Owner| Image Credit: Provided by Karla Nowlin | Photo of Karla Nowlin - Angels of Hope Home Care Owner. Angels of Hope Home Agency, LLC, located on the west side of Indianapolis, is owned and operated by Karla Nowlin, a service that provides in-home care to seniors, the disabled, and shut-ins.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBKR

Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October

Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Temario Stokes' mentor said the 16-year-old was 'genuine about change'

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Kareem Hines was devastated to hear one of his mentees, 16-year-old Temario Stokes, was shot and killed Thursday morning waiting for the school bus. The Greenwood teenager had been in Hines' mentorship program, New B.O.Y. (New Breed of Youth), for about a year. “His participation was...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Greencastle, IN USA

A couple of weeks ago, my husband and I went to our favorite Sunday morning restaurant, The Final Approach, for breakfast before heading to church. As we parked the car, I saw something hanging in a bush just outside the entry door. I thought it might be latex left over from a popped balloon. I looked closer and it was MY quilted heart!!!! It was raining so I carefully removed it from the bush, took it inside to the restroom and dried it with paper towel. I later left it in the car while at church for it to finish drying. I have seen information about this project, but never would have thought I would be a recipient! I was delighted to find it. I now have it hung in my craft room so I can see it everyday. Such a special surprise!!! Thank you to whoever left it for me.
GREENCASTLE, IN

