ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
readthereporter.com

Carmel police on the hunt for Beauty Bandit

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft of merchandise from Sephora in the Clay Terrace Mall at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 110. At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the person pictured is believed to have stolen over $800 worth of hair, skin and makeup products. If you have any information on this person, please contact Officer Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52805.
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Police#Cpd
The Exponent

Motorcycle crash on State Street sent rider to hospital

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on Saturday ended with the motorcycle rider being sent to an Indianapolis-area hospital, a West Lafayette Police press release reads. A Purdue graduate student, 21, driving a car, collided with a Purdue Fort Wayne graduate student, 22, on a motorcycle at the intersection of State Street and Northwestern Avenue very early Saturday morning a little after midnight.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Disturbance During Concert at Ruoff Music Center

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms that there was not a shooting during the concert Friday evening, but there was a disturbance on the lawn of The Ruoff Music Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported in section five of the lawn. The security staff responded quickly, the emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates, including non-public exits, were opened, police say.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

9-year-old talks about surviving a shooting meant for a neighbor

INDIANAPOLIS — The fourth grader shyly settled down on the other side of a playground table and stared at the huge bandage that wrapped her left hand. Last Wednesday evening, surgeons at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital removed a bullet that had wounded the girl the day before as she slept with her two younger sisters […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy