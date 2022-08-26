Read full article on original website
Man pistol-whipped, tried to shoot City of Westfield employee, court doc alleges
A man faces an attempted murder charge stemming from a suspected road rage attack in which he pistol-whipped a Public Works employee in the head and tried to shoot him, documents allege.
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.
Suspect reveals details in shooting of Whiteland HS sophomore in court docs
18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El is facing a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Whiteland High School student Temario "Mario" Stokes Jr.
Westfield man arrested for attempted murder following road rage incident with street department workers
WESTFIELD, Ind. — A Westfield man was arrested for attempted murder and other preliminary charges after an apparent road rage incident on Monday, the Westfield Police Department said. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, Westfield officers responded to the area of East 196th Street and Grassy Branch Road...
Indiana State Police asking for help investigating deadly Connersville shooting
The Indiana State Police is asking for help investigating a recent shooting.
Zionsville man, sheriff's office warns others of jury duty phone scam
Steve Postma of Zionsville was skeptical when he received a phone call from someone named “Sgt. Johnson” from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Carmel police on the hunt for Beauty Bandit
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft of merchandise from Sephora in the Clay Terrace Mall at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 110. At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the person pictured is believed to have stolen over $800 worth of hair, skin and makeup products. If you have any information on this person, please contact Officer Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52805.
Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side
A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Brill Road early Monday morning.
Motorcycle crash on State Street sent rider to hospital
A crash between a car and a motorcycle on Saturday ended with the motorcycle rider being sent to an Indianapolis-area hospital, a West Lafayette Police press release reads. A Purdue graduate student, 21, driving a car, collided with a Purdue Fort Wayne graduate student, 22, on a motorcycle at the intersection of State Street and Northwestern Avenue very early Saturday morning a little after midnight.
Disturbance During Concert at Ruoff Music Center
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms that there was not a shooting during the concert Friday evening, but there was a disturbance on the lawn of The Ruoff Music Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 10:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported in section five of the lawn. The security staff responded quickly, the emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates, including non-public exits, were opened, police say.
Teenager dead following early morning shooting on east side
An early morning shooting in the 2300 block of N. Ritter Avenue has left one person dead. On Monday at about 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot.
Authorities identify body found near Whiteland motel
The Johnson County Coroner's Office said the body of a male was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel, which is located at 511 South U.S. Highway 31.
People living near Ritter Avenue and East 21st Street concerned about recent violence
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting early Monday morning at East 23rd Street and Ritter Avenue left a teenager in critical condition. IMPD said Monday afternoon that the 19-year-old died from his injuries. People living in the area have been concerned about recent violence. Last Thursday, another shooting around 21st Street...
IMPD says missing 73-year-old man found safe
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a 73-year-old man last seen on the evening of Saturday, August 27.
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
Man arrested in shooting of Indianapolis woman who died after crash on way to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives arrested 27-year-old Herschel Anderson for his alleged involvement in the death of 27-year-old Deja Morse at a bar on the city's northwest side in April 2022. On April 2, officers were originally called to a report of a person shot shortly after 2 a.m....
Irvington woman warning others after owl attacked her while on a walk
IRVINGTON, Ind. – An Irvington woman is warning others after she was attacked by an owl. Sunday night around 9 p.m., Wendy Sult was going for a walk by Ellenberger Park. Sult was on her way home, near the corner 9th and Ellenberger Parkway West, when something hit her head. “I thought someone had thrown […]
9-year-old talks about surviving a shooting meant for a neighbor
INDIANAPOLIS — The fourth grader shyly settled down on the other side of a playground table and stared at the huge bandage that wrapped her left hand. Last Wednesday evening, surgeons at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital removed a bullet that had wounded the girl the day before as she slept with her two younger sisters […]
PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
Remains found 37 years ago in Tenn. identified as missing Indiana girl
Thirty-seven years ago, the skeletal remains of a child were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
