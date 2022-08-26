The individuals pictured above are persons of interest in an ongoing investigation of Criminal Mischief at the Carmel Skate Park, located at 1195 Central Park Drive West. The two are believed to have defaced equipment at the park with graffiti on Aug. 5. If you have any information on these individuals, please contact Officer Larrison at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-49199.

