videtteonline.com
Golf teams announce schedules for 2022-23
Illinois State men’s and women’s golf teams released their schedules for the upcoming season Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The women’s team will begin their Missouri Valley Conference title defense with the Redbird Invitational September 11 at Weibring Golf Club. The Redbirds took first of nine teams in the event last spring.
videtteonline.com
Redbirds go 1-2 at "Tribute to #10" tournament to kick off regular season
In its first regular season action under new head coach Allie Matters, Illinois State volleyball went 1-2 against a stacked field at the "Tribute to #10" tournament over the weekend, taking the first match against Cincinnati before falling to Florida State and Dayton. Match 1 | ISU 3, UC 2.
videtteonline.com
Redbirds fall to 0-4 with 2-0 loss at Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- In Illinois State soccer’s second matchup out west, the Redbirds were defeated 2-0 against Utah, who remains undefeated at home to start the season. Shooting twenty-three times and seven on goal, the Utes scored twice courtesy of Kyla Jennings and Katie O’Kane finishes.
videtteonline.com
Fischer announces retirement after 37 years as ISU softball coach
After 37 years at the helm of the Illinois State softball program, Melinda Fischer, a two-time Illinois State Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame honoree, has announced her retirement as head coach of the Redbirds, with senior associate head coach Tina Kramos set to take over as head coach. "Melinda...
videtteonline.com
Bloomington-Normal turns out for homecoming concert of 'American Idol' finalist Leah Marlene
Normal’s very own singer, songwriter and producer, Leah Marlene, performed at the Corn Crib Stadium on Saturday. She returned for a homecoming concert after her fame grew by placing third on “American Idol.”. Special guests Fritz Hager and Maddie Poppe, both also successful on "American Idol," opened for...
videtteonline.com
Sweet Corn Circus receives raving reviews after a weekend of food and fun
Celebrating the annual Sweet Corn Circus, Uptown Normal was full of art, non-profit organizations, food and of course, corn. Venders and food trucks in the street attracted a large crowd of Illinois State University students as well as Bloomington-Normal residents. The Sweet Corn Circus has been an annual event in...
