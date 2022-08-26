Read full article on original website
Sam Houston State football players eager to play at Kyle Field
Sam Houston State wide receiver Cody Chrest was blown away by Kyle Field’s environment as a fan. He’s counting on that same crowd’s intensity Saturday in helping him be at his best. Chrest wasn’t recruited by the Aggies while playing for Cy-Fair, but he got the grand...
How to watch No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston, streaming link
Texas A&M football season is back and the Aggies will play an in-state foe from just down the road to start the year off. They host Sam Houston this coming weekend in the season opener for both teams. The Bearkats will make the hour drive to College Station as the programs face off for the 13th time in school history.
Sam Houston has several players familiar to Texas A&M fans
Texas A&M is set to open its 2022 season this coming weekend against Sam Houston. The Bearkats won the FCS national title in 2020 but are transitioning to the FBS level. They will make the move in the 2023 season but, due to conference and NCAA rules, are not eligible for the FCS playoffs this year.
Jimbo Fisher: Several things contributed to Haynes King winning A&M QB job
Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Haynes King did many things to earn the starting job, head coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference. King was named the starter after Saturday's practice over junior Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU, and true freshman Conner Weigman. “There’s no deciding factor,” Fisher...
Texas A&M volleyball drops tournament finale to No. 6 Pitt
When the Texas A&M volleyball team was clicking within its system, it stood toe-to-toe with sixth-ranked Pittsburgh on Sunday at Reed Arena. However, inconsistency on first touches and passing pulled the Aggies out of their system too frequently. Pitt took advantage for a 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 victory in the final match of the season-opening Texas A&M Invitational.
Aggie wins Bangkok Open; 3 Aggies at U.S. Open
Former A&M player wins Bangkok Open: Aggie Valentin Vacherot defeated Nam Hoang Ly 6-3, 7-6 (4) to win the Bangkok Open Challenger on Sunday morning. It was Vacherot’s first career Association of Tennis Professionals Challenger title. The 23-year-old became the second player from Monaco to win a challenger title. The other was Jean-Rene Lisnard in 2004. Vacherot, ranked 344th, was a qualifier and had to win two matches to reach the round of 32. He then beat Gage Brymer 6-1, 6-4; No. 318 Nicola Kuhn 7-5, 6-3; No. 248 Kyrian Jacquet 6-3, 6-2; and No. 264 ranked and second-seeded Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, to reach the finals to face the 328th-ranked Ly. Vacherot played at A&M from 2017-2021 finishing as the program’s leader in dual singles wins at 86-21.
Texas A&M star reacts to Desmond Howard picking Aggies to win national title
Desmond Howard recently picked Texas A&M to win it all. Not just the SEC. The national title. For all their success over the years and decades, the Aggies haven’t won a national championship since 1939. So All-SEC junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson is taking Howard’s prediction with a grain of salt, imploring his teammates to put in the work over the next four months so Texas A&M has a shot to make Howard look good.
Aggie Park to open Friday with Robert Earl Keen concert
Aggie Park’s first event will be a finale for singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen. The park is set to open Friday, and Keen, Texas A&M Class of 1978, is headlining the debut event as his final tour winds down. Keen is set to take the stage around 8:50 p.m. and is scheduled to play a two-hour set. The concert will be free and held at the performance pavilion.
Woodlands Highlander, Senior Claire Swanson Back to the Battlefield
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Claire Swanson's ongoing medical saga continues. Every time Claire makes it through a procedure and hopes she has won the war, something else pops up and she's back in for more tests and then more battles (surgeries). What is rearing its ugly head on Claire this time? More vascular compressions.
Local Fall Festivals 2022
Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
Local Artisan & Farmers Markets 2022
Enjoy the outdoors and support small businesses by heading to one of our local artisan and farmers markets. Montgomery Sip-n-Stroll Farmers Market – Enjoy fantastic handmade products, produce, and beverages supporting local vendors and businesses in beautiful historic downtown Montgomery. The market held Thursdays from 4:30 – 7:30 pm at 14326 on Liberty Street in Montgomery. Learn More.
Police and paramedics sat: Northgate is getting more dangerous
Police and firefighters put together an extensive data-driven report relaying how first responders have been seeing an uptick in arrests and injuries in the Northgate area over the past three years.
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
1 Man Dead After A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-45 (Montgomery County, TX)
Officials are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man on the highway near Woodlands. The crash occurred on I-45 southbound near Woodlands Parkway [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Houston homeowners waiting to have solar panels connected to grid
HOUSTON – Chris Bourque and his wife Zury wash dishes inside their home in Cypress, but what they’d really like to do is wash their hands of a huge problem with their brand new solar panel system. You see, despite all the money they have spent, they can’t...
I-45 CLOSED TONIGHT FOR CONSTRUCTION
I-45 SB Closure Tonight In South Montgomery County. All southbound lanes of Interstate 45 will be shut down Wednesday night between Woodlands Parkway/Robinson Rd and Rayford/Sawdust. The shutdown will start at 9:00 p.m. and last until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday) morning. All southbound traffic will be diverted to the feeder...
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
NWS Update: Increasing Flood Risk Tonight
Ere is a quick weather update from our last email. A line of showers and thunderstorms has already started to move across our northwestern counties (Brazos Valley area) late this afternoon. The environment will be favorable for slow-moving thunderstorms, potentially resulting in flooding this evening into the overnight hours. The highest flash flooding threat will be north of the I-10 corridor (north of the Houston metro area) tonight. Here are some key points:
Man struck and killed on I-45 near The Woodlands, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An investigation into a crash is underway after a man was found dead on the side of the highway near The Woodlands, according to officials. The crash happened Saturday morning just after midnight on I-45 southbound near Woodlands Parkway. First responders arrived and found the...
DA: Man sentenced to life after terrorizing young women in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Last week Christopher Williams was sentenced to life in prison by the 272nd District Jury. Williams’s sentence followed his conviction on Wednesday for Burglary of a Habitation with Attempted Sexual Assault.
