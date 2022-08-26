Former A&M player wins Bangkok Open: Aggie Valentin Vacherot defeated Nam Hoang Ly 6-3, 7-6 (4) to win the Bangkok Open Challenger on Sunday morning. It was Vacherot’s first career Association of Tennis Professionals Challenger title. The 23-year-old became the second player from Monaco to win a challenger title. The other was Jean-Rene Lisnard in 2004. Vacherot, ranked 344th, was a qualifier and had to win two matches to reach the round of 32. He then beat Gage Brymer 6-1, 6-4; No. 318 Nicola Kuhn 7-5, 6-3; No. 248 Kyrian Jacquet 6-3, 6-2; and No. 264 ranked and second-seeded Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, to reach the finals to face the 328th-ranked Ly. Vacherot played at A&M from 2017-2021 finishing as the program’s leader in dual singles wins at 86-21.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO