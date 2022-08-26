Read full article on original website
Colclough Added to Women’s Basketball Staff
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University women's basketball head coach Tony Kemper announced the addition of former Herd women's basketball student-athlete Kennedi Colclough to his staff as special assistant to the head coach/creative coordinator on Monday. "We are really excited to welcome Kennedi back in a new role," Kemper said....
No. 14 Men’s Soccer Falls at Butler
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The No. 14 Marshall University men's soccer team (1-1-0) fell 1-0 to the Butler Bulldogs (2-0-0) on Monday night in Indianapolis, Indiana. The match was called in the 84th minute due to lightning in the area. The Herd outshot the Bulldogs 21-9, including 7-1...
No. 14 Men’s Soccer Faces First Road Test of Season at Butler
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The No. 14 Marshall University men's soccer team (1-0-0) faces its first road test of the 2022 season as it heads to Indianapolis, Indiana, to face the Butler Bulldogs (1-0-0) on Monday at 7 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Watch: FLOSPORTS/BUTLER+ ($) Live Stats: StatBroadcast.
Women’s Soccer Drops Home Contest to Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The Marshall University women's soccer team (1-1-2) ended a three-game point streak in a 3-1 loss to the Ohio Bobcats (1-1-1) on Sunday night at Hoops Family Field. "It was very unfortunate toward the end there on the third goal with Regan (Meyer) getting...
