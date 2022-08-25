Birds are not the only natural enemies of garden pests. Predatory insects also play an important role in pest control without chemicals. But while gardeners usually welcome voracious aphid-eating lacewings and ladybugs, predatory wasps are met with fear. That is because wasps such as yellowjackets are first and foremost associated with painful stings; they are not the type of insects you want to have in or near your garden, let alone in large numbers. Not all wasps, however, are the same. Parasitic wasps are generally harmless, do not sting and are not a threat to humans.

