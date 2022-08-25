Read full article on original website
American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought
Nearly three quarters of US farmers say this year's drought is hurting their harvest -- with significant crop and income loss, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a lobbying group that represents agricultural interests.
Study finds washing effectively removes lead from vegetables grown in urban soil
Urban gardens offer many benefits for individual health, communities, and ecosystems. They promote sustainable agriculture, reduce food transportation costs, and reduce water runoff. However, urban gardeners also face several challenges, one of which is dealing with contaminants like lead. Lead is a neurotoxin that can damage multiple organ systems. "It...
Farmers’ Battle Against, and Now For, Milkweed
From behind the driving wheel of his pickup truck, Don Guinnip turned the ignition key, flipped on the A/C and immediately rolled down the windows. The sticky, midsummer air barely budged even as cool air from the dashboard vents mixed with the breeze flooding the cab. A few miles down the narrow road from his Marshall, Illinois family farm, founded in 1837, he stopped and pointed. There, at the base of a utility pole under a tethered wire, was a clump of thriving common milkweed, reaching three or four feet toward a partly cloudy sky. “It’s protected there,” the 70-year-old farmer says.
How to Grow and Care for Blackjack Oak
The blackjack oak (Quercus marilandica) is a medium-size oak tree native to New York to the Texas panhandle. Unlike its other grandiose cousins, the blackjack oak is often an understory tree that grows in the shadow of taller oaks such as the post, scarlet and red oak. These other trees might be taller, but the amazing thing about a blackjack oak is that it can stand out on its own in areas where soil quality is poor. In these locations, the blackjack is the king, and this is where it can claim its niche in a garden or landscape design.
How to defend your farm against corn rootworm
A hidden monster lurks under the soil, destroying corn crops and farmers’ bottom lines. Midwest flooding may have significantly lowered populations in 2015, but expansive testing and farmer surveys show corn rootworm is on the rise. “We’ve started to see somewhat of a population increase, especially in the last...
How to Care For 'Wichita Blue' Rocky Mountain Juniper
Rocky Mountain juniper (Juniperus scopulorum) is a large needled evergreen found high in the Rocky Mountains from Canada to Texas in dry gravelly and rocky soils. The cultivated variety of the wild type, Juniperus scopulorum 'Wichita Blue', is a much smaller version of the species often used in horticulture as a screening shrub or as a wind break in water-wise gardens. Its pyramidal form and bluish color make it appealing, while its ability to sustain itself for lengths of time without irrigation makes it a popular selection in drought-prone areas. The cultivar is also bred to be dioecious, i.e., male, so it does not flower and does not produce cones which some people consider messy.
How to Grow and Care for Mexican Fan Palm
Are you looking for a low-maintenance palm tree that adds eye-catching beauty and fills a space with its height? f you live in a desert climate and have a large yard, Washingtonia robusta, commonly known as the Mexican fan palm, is a good choice. This fast-growing, towering palm tree can reach up to 100 feet tall and is characterized by its large, fanning fronds that rest atop a slim, straight trunk.
How to Use Parasitoid Wasps for Garden Pest Control
Birds are not the only natural enemies of garden pests. Predatory insects also play an important role in pest control without chemicals. But while gardeners usually welcome voracious aphid-eating lacewings and ladybugs, predatory wasps are met with fear. That is because wasps such as yellowjackets are first and foremost associated with painful stings; they are not the type of insects you want to have in or near your garden, let alone in large numbers. Not all wasps, however, are the same. Parasitic wasps are generally harmless, do not sting and are not a threat to humans.
The Botanic Matchmakers that Could Save Our Food Supply
Walk through the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, past the exotic orchids, blossoming bougainvillea, swaying grasses and a patch of pristine forest like the one that was here when the Dutch arrived in the 17th century, and you’ll likely miss the most significant plants in the place. Scattered amidst the displays of boisterous and fragrant vegetation, in one of the most celebrated plant collections in North America, are the wild relatives of our most important food crops.
Planting soybeans early may lead to yield gains
Hopes of high yields and extra income have spurred many farmers to plant soybeans earlier than ever. “With any trend, the proof is in the pudding,” says Mark Worner, an Agoro Carbon Alliance agronomist. “I think most operators are seeing, when the stars align to get their beans in earlier, they’re getting a better return on investment with the yield on those acres.”
