ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
CBS Pittsburgh

Rethinking how we work: ROWE or 'Results Only Work Environments' beginning to pop up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - How would you like to work when and where you want to and the only thing you have to worry about is getting the results your bosses want when they want them? It's a growing trend called "Results Only Work Environment" or ROWE for short. There's one cardinal rule: No results, no job. To understand it, you have to be willing to forget every conventional rule of working, the only expectation is the result. "Where every single person is 100-percent autonomous and 100-percent accountable," said Jody Thompson, the founder of the results-only work environment and now CEO of CultureRx. Now, it's not...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telehealth#Tech Companies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Amazon Care#Cnn#Amazon Health Services#The Wall Street Journal#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#Jpmorgan Chase

Comments / 0

Community Policy