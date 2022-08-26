ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

fullertontitans.com

Titans Defeat LIFE Pacific 10-0 at Titan Stadium

FULLERTON, Calif. – For the first time in the history of the program the Titans scored 10 goals, defeating LIFE Pacific 10–0 Sunday night at Titan Stadium. With the win the Titans improve to 2-0 on the season. Even while controlling the ball for a majority of the...
FULLERTON, CA
fullertontitans.com

Ranson Named Big West Defensive Player of the Week

IRVINE, Calif. - Cal State Fullerton Redshirt Freshman Mia Ranson was named the Big West Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the second week of the season it was announced on Monday afternoon. The redshirt freshman made eight saves in two games this week against UC Irvine and...
FULLERTON, CA
fullertontitans.com

Titans Draw at Home with Texas Tech

FULLERTON, Calif. - The Cal State Fullerton Titans women's soccer team drew at home 0-0 with the visiting Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday evening at Titan Stadium. Both sides played 48 hours prior to the match so neither side had ideal conditions heading into the game. The Red Raiders...
FULLERTON, CA
fullertontitans.com

Cross Country Sets PR at Fundraiser

FULLERTON, Calif. – The Cal State Fullerton Cross Country program hosted its annual PRs & Pancakes Fundraiser this past Saturday, August 27th. Alumni, family, friends, and fans joined the student-athletes and coaching staff at the Titan Track Complex for a 5K & Kiddie Run followed by a get-together that saw more than 100 people in attendance and helped raise more than $20,000 for the program.
FULLERTON, CA

