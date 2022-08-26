ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
FanSided

Packers were reportedly interested in Laviska Shenault trade

The Green Bay Packers were reportedly among the teams interested in trading for wide receiver Laviska Shenault. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said they would be in every conversation. And that has proven to be true once again. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Packers were among...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season

The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right

To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver

Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list

Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The Saints Make A Shocking Trade With The Eagles

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted, “Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter.”. Without the trade, Gardner-Johnson would have been playing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets about status of contract talks

Time is running out for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to agree to a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. On Monday, the quarterback dropped a bit of a hint about where talks stand right now. In a tweet, Jackson suggested that the Ravens’ best offer...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Josh Gordon Comments On His Release

It must have been tough for the Kansas City Chiefs to cut wide receiver Josh Gordon. After all, he became one of the finest people who donned that uniform in recent years. However, football reality dictates that players must deliver on the field, no matter how much they are loved by fans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bills Reaching Out To Veteran P Brett Kern

Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans. Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Insider: 49ers 'completely botched' Jimmy Garoppolo situation

It became clear coming off the final weekend of August that the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and any other would-be buyers were not going to send the San Francisco 49ers any noteworthy assets this summer to land veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before Garoppolo's $24.2 million base salary for 2022 became guaranteed ahead of the upcoming regular season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Final Cuts Before 2022 Season

The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters to 53 players is right around the corner at 4:00 PM today. The Buccaneers have had some bad luck when it comes to injuries so some spots may open back up once they place players on the injured reserve list. This...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Vikings waive QB Kellen Mond, cut QB Sean Mannion

Though Mannion could return and possibly be in line to be the team’s third-string quarterback, it’s unclear where Mond will go. There were some fans of the former Texas A&M quarterback last year, who was taken No. 66 overall by former Vikings GM Rick Spielman. Perhaps one of the teams who like Mond will want to claim the dual-threat quarterback.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Broncos Releasing Six Players

CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers, and "Strike"

Over at The Ringer, Kevin Clark just posted a tremendous profile piece on Matt LaFleur. There are a lot of great details about the kind of coach and man that LaFleur is. You really get a sense of how well-loved and respected he is by those he has crossed paths with around the league. If you haven't read it already, you should probably fix that. Or read it again.
GREEN BAY, WI

