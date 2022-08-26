Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
Green Bay Packers roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players in 2022
The Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, now armed with the information and evaluations that come from a full training camp and three preseason games, must trim his roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Packers Wire will track all the cuts made to get down to...
Look: Dick Butkus' Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a big fan of what the Packers are doing on offense this year. The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. Green Bay failed to make a big move at wide receiver to replace Adams. Butkus doesn't appear...
Packers were reportedly interested in Laviska Shenault trade
The Green Bay Packers were reportedly among the teams interested in trading for wide receiver Laviska Shenault. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said they would be in every conversation. And that has proven to be true once again. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Packers were among...
Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season
The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
Packers begin making cuts, releasing LB Ty Summers
With the Green Bay Packers needing to trim their roster from 79 players down to the final 53 by Tuesday’s deadline, they’ve already started that process by releasing linebacker Ty Summers, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Summers was a seventh-round draft pick by the Packers in 2019...
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver
Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list
Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
The Saints Make A Shocking Trade With The Eagles
NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted, “Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter.”. Without the trade, Gardner-Johnson would have been playing...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets about status of contract talks
Time is running out for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to agree to a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. On Monday, the quarterback dropped a bit of a hint about where talks stand right now. In a tweet, Jackson suggested that the Ravens’ best offer...
Josh Gordon Comments On His Release
It must have been tough for the Kansas City Chiefs to cut wide receiver Josh Gordon. After all, he became one of the finest people who donned that uniform in recent years. However, football reality dictates that players must deliver on the field, no matter how much they are loved by fans.
Head coach Matt LaFleur gives updates on two of the Packers key offensive starters
The deadline for making roster cuts down to 53 players is expected to be on Tuesday, August 30th. The preseason is over, and there is only two weeks left until the 2022 NFL season officially kicks off. In recent news Head Coach Matt LaFleur gave injury updates on two key offensive starters before Week 1.
Cowboys cut Will Grier, Cooper Rush, leaving Dak Prescott as only QB on 53-man roster
NFL teams are making their last roster decisions as the 4 p.m. ET deadline for the final cuts looms. Typically, a team will keep three or so quarterbacks on their active roster, though some teams are extra cautious by running with four signal-callers and others roll with just one backup.
NFL・
Bills Reaching Out To Veteran P Brett Kern
Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans. Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him...
Insider: 49ers 'completely botched' Jimmy Garoppolo situation
It became clear coming off the final weekend of August that the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and any other would-be buyers were not going to send the San Francisco 49ers any noteworthy assets this summer to land veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before Garoppolo's $24.2 million base salary for 2022 became guaranteed ahead of the upcoming regular season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Final Cuts Before 2022 Season
The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters to 53 players is right around the corner at 4:00 PM today. The Buccaneers have had some bad luck when it comes to injuries so some spots may open back up once they place players on the injured reserve list. This...
Vikings waive QB Kellen Mond, cut QB Sean Mannion
Though Mannion could return and possibly be in line to be the team’s third-string quarterback, it’s unclear where Mond will go. There were some fans of the former Texas A&M quarterback last year, who was taken No. 66 overall by former Vikings GM Rick Spielman. Perhaps one of the teams who like Mond will want to claim the dual-threat quarterback.
Broncos Releasing Six Players
CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
247Sports
Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers, and "Strike"
Over at The Ringer, Kevin Clark just posted a tremendous profile piece on Matt LaFleur. There are a lot of great details about the kind of coach and man that LaFleur is. You really get a sense of how well-loved and respected he is by those he has crossed paths with around the league. If you haven't read it already, you should probably fix that. Or read it again.
