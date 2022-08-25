ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE teases a big match, babyface turn incoming

Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, it was teased again that Sami Zayn will turn babyface after The Bloodline turns on him. Zayn was in the ring with The Usos talking about Roman Reigns' title reign. Zayn said that Reigns appointed him to be the master of ceremonies on Friday night. Kevin Owens came out to object to The Usos saying that they run Raw.
DDP announces Buff Bagwell has relapsed and he has entered rehab

WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has announced that Buff Bagwell has relapsed and the decision was made to get him into rehab. DDP has been helping Buff after numerous substance abuse and legal issues over the years. Paige said the following on his YouTube account:. "Hey guys, a...
