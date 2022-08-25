Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns
Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Chyna's Life And Legacy
Billy Gunn and Chyna were part of WWE's iconic D-Generation X faction during the Attitude Era. While Gunn stuck mostly to tag team wrestling alongside Road Dogg, Chyna acted as a singles star, winning the WWE Women's Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the only woman to accomplish the feat. Chyna, unfortunately, passed away on April 17th, 2016, due to an accidental drug overdose. However, Billy Gunn has fond memories of working with her.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Boss’ Daughter: Two Time WWE Champion Ordered To Avoid Stephanie McMahon
The legend continues. Wrestling has a strange history as people can remember what took place in front of the camera, but then there is an entirely different world backstage. The line between reality and fantasy can be difficult to discern at times, leading to all kinds of stories taking on lives of their own. That was the case with two prominent names, and now someone else has something to say about it.
PWMania
WWE Releases Talent While Still Recovering From Injury
Earlier this month, WWE made the decision to release a number of names from NXT UK, including Flash Morgan Webster. According to Fightful Select, Webster had not fully recovered from his injuries at the time that he was released by WWE. After signing a contract with WWE in 2018 to...
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"
9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
NBA・
wrestlinginc.com
Security Confisticates Sasha Banks Sign During WWE Raw
Despite being widely recognized as one of the pre-eminent performers of the last decade, Sasha Banks has dealt with her fair share of detractors – many of whom have been critical of her tendency to occasionally botch moves inside the ring. One such fan sat in the front row...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Calls Recent WWE Release A 'Shock'
The backstage roles within WWE have received several adjustments in recent months, with the most recent being the role of Senior Vice President of WWE LIve Events. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was placed into the position just this past May but is already out of the role, according to recent reports. "That was a shock," Booker T said on the latest "The Hall of Fame." "I didn't see that one coming; I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago ... Ric Flair's final match, as well as he had WWE duties, and now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company."
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Addresses Whether He Thinks Nancy Benoit Will Go Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Mick Foley has advocated for several names to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and one that has always been at the top of his list is Nancy Benoit. She and her son Daniel were murdered by her husband, WWE wrestler Chris Benoit in late June 2007 before Chris took his own life. The tragedy sent shockwaves through the world of wrestling. Before marrying Chris Benoit, Nancy had established her own name in pro wrestling as a valet, most notably as Woman in WCW. On the latest episode of "Foley Is Pod," Foley remarked on the legacy that she left as a performer in the business.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Hopes Top WWE Star Is Able To Retire On Their Own Terms
WWE Hall Of Famer Edge was back in action this week in the main event of "WWE Raw." He faced Damien Priest in Edge's first match back in Toronto for 12 years. However, it was what Edge said after the show ended that got the wrestling world buzzing. Edge hinted that he would like to retire in Toronto next summer, which has led to speculation about his future, with Booker T admitting that, "you've got to let it go sometime."
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More
WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa...
Yardbarker
WWE teases a big match, babyface turn incoming
Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, it was teased again that Sami Zayn will turn babyface after The Bloodline turns on him. Zayn was in the ring with The Usos talking about Roman Reigns' title reign. Zayn said that Reigns appointed him to be the master of ceremonies on Friday night. Kevin Owens came out to object to The Usos saying that they run Raw.
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
UFC・
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."
The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi’s WWE Status
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw back in May and ever since then fans have been waiting to see if they could return to the company. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H took over creative it’s been expected that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions would be making a comeback at some point.
PWMania
WWE Attempted to Re-sign Two Former Stars When Vince McMahon Was in Charge
The possibility of a former tag team from WWE making a comeback to the company earlier this year was reportedly discussed, but those discussions reportedly came to an end. According to PWInsider.com, WWE reportedly made some inquiries about bringing back the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. During the time that Vince McMahon was still with the company, overtures were made to them.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Teases Match With Hall Of Famer In Deleted Tweet
Edge and The Mysterios' ongoing feud with Judgment Day has been heating up in recent weeks. On last week's episode of "WWE Raw," Edge faced Damian Priest in the show's main event. After the match, Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, jumped the barricade to protect her husband from a beatdown at the hands of Priest's stablemates, resulting in some bad blood between her and Rhea Ripley.
stillrealtous.com
Former Universal Champion Being Considered For WWE Return
Over the last few years WWE has released some surprising names, and fans were shocked last summer when the company announced that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been let go. Fightful Select is now reporting that Braun Strowman is one of the names being discussed for a possible WWE...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Discussing Roman Reigns Dropping the Unified World Titles
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will celebrate two years as champion on this week’s episode of SmackDown, but it’s possible that his reign as champion is drawing to a close soon. According to WrestleVotes, there have reportedly been discussions about Reigns losing either one or both of...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: That’s A Wrap: AEW Star Set For Return After Long Absence
He would be welcomed back. There are a lot of talented stars in AEW, to the point where it can be difficult to keep track of everyone. With so many wrestlers, it takes someone extra special to stand out and that is the case with a few members of the roster. Some of those wrestlers will occasionally take some time away from television for one reason or another, but now one of them is on the way back.
