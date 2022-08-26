Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Alta football player hospitalized, recovering after spinal cord injury
SANDY — An Alta football player is recovering after a brutal spinal cord injury suffered prior to the Hawks' 16-15 win over Sandpoint (Idaho) last week in Rexburg, Idaho. Jalen Sutton, 17, sustained the injury during a game Friday, according to a GoFundMe* set up by his aunt, Cynthia Meier, on Monday. After being taken to the hospital, Sutton was diagnosed with a cervical spine injury involving the C4 and C5 vertebrae in his neck, his aunt said. Stansbury coach Eric Alder told KSL.com that the injury occurred during the Hawks' junior varsity game against Stansbury last Thursday.
ksl.com
Cougar Beat podcast: Should No. 25 BYU be a double-digit favorite at South Florida?
PROVO — It's game week in Cougar Town, and BYU are 12.5-point favorites over the Bulls of South Florida. Cougar Beat podcast host Sean Walker is joined by KSL.com's Caleb Turner — also the emeritus sports editor of The Universe at BYU — to wrap up fall camp and look ahead to BYU football's season opener Sept. 3 at USF (2 p.m. MDT, ESPNU).
ksl.com
Lehi police investigating incident between coach, ref at youth football game
LEHI — Swift action is being taken by the Utah Youth Football Conference after a coach apparently shoved a teenage referee at a youth football game over the weekend. "We had a skirmish on the field where the coach essentially attacked a referee," said Cole Cooper, president of the Utah Youth Football Conference.
ksl.com
Duke volleyball player recalls racial slurs at BYU: 'We are proud to stand up against racism'
PROVO — A day after BYU banned a fan who they say used a racial slur during the Cougars' women's volleyball match against Duke, the player who was the target of the attack shared her encounter in the Smith Fieldhouse that BYU officials called "unacceptable." Rachel Richardson, a sophomore...
ksl.com
On to Tampa: 5 things we learned from BYU's fall training camp
PROVO — With one week to go until the Cougars' 2022 season opener at South Florida, BYU put the finishing touches on fall camp and moved on to the Bulls this week. The Cougars wrapped up a quiet camp Tuesday with the final scrimmage, a reserve-heavy lineup that included close to 100 plays, an appearance by a few starters like quarterback Jaren Hall and tight end Dallin Holker, and a wide range of reserve players trying to find a spot on the two-deep depth chart and travel roster for Sept. 3.
ksl.com
Box marked 'explody' leads to discovery of explosive materials in Orem
OREM — An Orem man is facing criminal charges after police say he had explosive materials in his fifth wheel trailer, including a black box with the word "explody" written on it, in addition to other weapons. Scott Larell Bowers, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with...
ksl.com
2 siblings hit, killed on their way to school in Provo; driver also died
PROVO — A brother and sister died Monday after an SUV drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, police said. The vehicle was driving west on 700 North at 800 East at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
ksl.com
Online school shooting threat puts police in 3 Utah counties on alert
EPHRAIM — A man who allegedly made a threat after becoming frustrated while playing an online game to conduct a mass school shooting was arrested Monday after his alleged actions put law enforcers in three counties on alert. The 18-year-old man was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for...
ksl.com
Crews reach 'key' phase in seismic upgrade of historic Salt Lake Temple
SALT LAKE CITY — Dakotah Hansen is one of the crewmembers tasked with digging large horizontal holes underneath the Salt Lake Temple. Hansen, a tunneling miner for HDD Willco, a West Jordan construction company that specializes in installing underground utilities without using trenches, spends most of his time in virtual darkness, chipping away at the deep soil with an air hammer. He's making way for a 4-foot wide steel pipe that will fill the space he's clearing out. He then tosses the dirt and rocks into a car behind him that removes the materials from the site.
ksl.com
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City envisions 'bright and colorful' replacement for Raging Waters
SALT LAKE CITY — The future of the demolished Raging Waters may be as "bright and colorful" as the old water park's slides were. In this case, Salt Lake City planners envision radiant-looking playgrounds, plaza spaces and pavilion feature art that not only matches the space's history but also captures the lively culture of the Glendale community.
ksl.com
Family, friends mourn Layton man killed in off-road race
KNOLLS, Tooele County — Family and friends are mourning the death of a Layton man who died in a rollover crash during an off-roading race Saturday. Charles Jerome Glover, known as CJ, was acting as a navigator during an off-roading race in Knolls called the Knolls 200. The truck rolled near the beginning of the race and killed the 33-year-old. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the truck did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to Glover's family.
ksl.com
Provo police: Still unclear what caused crash that killed young siblings
PROVO — As the Hidalgo family begins to prepare funeral services for two of their three young children, police continue their investigation into the auto-pedestrian crash that also left the driver dead. "It's a grieving community," said Provo police detective Shad LeFevre. "These things shouldn't happen." It was just...
ksl.com
Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some families...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City raises property taxes after reported increase in services demand
SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Utah's capital city on Monday approved a plan that raises property taxes by about 4.9% which will go toward increasing city services and paying for new projects on the city's west side. The Salt Lake City Council approved the increase in a short...
ksl.com
Man arrested following shots fired, alleged kidnapping in Tooele County
TOOELE — A man who threatened to shoot a woman if she did not drive him to a residence in Tooele County and then held three people captive once he got there, according to police, has been arrested. Sammy Eugene Woodroe Blackbear, 58, was booked into the Tooele County...
ksl.com
3 arrested after Salt Lake teen allegedly 'set up' in robbery, kidnapping case
SALT LAKE CITY — A teen who thought he was helping a 17-year-old girl by paying for her gasoline became the victim of a violent robbery and kidnapping, according to police, after the girl allegedly set him up. The girl and two men were arrested after a Salt Lake...
ksl.com
Man thrice broke into Morgan residence, hid under young girl's bed, police say
MORGAN — A man who police say has been sneaking into a young girl's house and hiding under her bed is facing numerous charges. Garrett Brent Henstra Bills, 25, of Morgan, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with aggravated burglary and aggravated sex abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies; and two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.
ksl.com
Surveillance video shows brash burglar smash into storefront, steal high-end e-bikes
SOUTH JORDAN — A South Jordan bike shop wants people to be on alert for electric mountain bikes that were stolen early Saturday morning. These are not cheap bikes. The thief smashed a pickup truck through glass doors and was gone in two minutes. Plywood now covers the glass...
ksl.com
Man killed in Clearfield rollover crash is identified by police
CLEARFIELD — The man who died in a rollover crash that also injured four others in Clearfield on Saturday has been identified. The man was identified Monday as 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keeley, of Clearfield. Dispatchers first received a call about a crash involving two vehicles at 650 E. state Route...
