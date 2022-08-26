ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

Alta football player hospitalized, recovering after spinal cord injury

SANDY — An Alta football player is recovering after a brutal spinal cord injury suffered prior to the Hawks' 16-15 win over Sandpoint (Idaho) last week in Rexburg, Idaho. Jalen Sutton, 17, sustained the injury during a game Friday, according to a GoFundMe* set up by his aunt, Cynthia Meier, on Monday. After being taken to the hospital, Sutton was diagnosed with a cervical spine injury involving the C4 and C5 vertebrae in his neck, his aunt said. Stansbury coach Eric Alder told KSL.com that the injury occurred during the Hawks' junior varsity game against Stansbury last Thursday.
ksl.com

Cougar Beat podcast: Should No. 25 BYU be a double-digit favorite at South Florida?

PROVO — It's game week in Cougar Town, and BYU are 12.5-point favorites over the Bulls of South Florida. Cougar Beat podcast host Sean Walker is joined by KSL.com's Caleb Turner — also the emeritus sports editor of The Universe at BYU — to wrap up fall camp and look ahead to BYU football's season opener Sept. 3 at USF (2 p.m. MDT, ESPNU).
ksl.com

Lehi police investigating incident between coach, ref at youth football game

LEHI — Swift action is being taken by the Utah Youth Football Conference after a coach apparently shoved a teenage referee at a youth football game over the weekend. "We had a skirmish on the field where the coach essentially attacked a referee," said Cole Cooper, president of the Utah Youth Football Conference.
Herriman, UT
ksl.com

On to Tampa: 5 things we learned from BYU's fall training camp

PROVO — With one week to go until the Cougars' 2022 season opener at South Florida, BYU put the finishing touches on fall camp and moved on to the Bulls this week. The Cougars wrapped up a quiet camp Tuesday with the final scrimmage, a reserve-heavy lineup that included close to 100 plays, an appearance by a few starters like quarterback Jaren Hall and tight end Dallin Holker, and a wide range of reserve players trying to find a spot on the two-deep depth chart and travel roster for Sept. 3.
ksl.com

Box marked 'explody' leads to discovery of explosive materials in Orem

OREM — An Orem man is facing criminal charges after police say he had explosive materials in his fifth wheel trailer, including a black box with the word "explody" written on it, in addition to other weapons. Scott Larell Bowers, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with...
ksl.com

2 siblings hit, killed on their way to school in Provo; driver also died

PROVO — A brother and sister died Monday after an SUV drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, police said. The vehicle was driving west on 700 North at 800 East at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
ksl.com

Crews reach 'key' phase in seismic upgrade of historic Salt Lake Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — Dakotah Hansen is one of the crewmembers tasked with digging large horizontal holes underneath the Salt Lake Temple. Hansen, a tunneling miner for HDD Willco, a West Jordan construction company that specializes in installing underground utilities without using trenches, spends most of his time in virtual darkness, chipping away at the deep soil with an air hammer. He's making way for a 4-foot wide steel pipe that will fill the space he's clearing out. He then tosses the dirt and rocks into a car behind him that removes the materials from the site.
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
ksl.com

Salt Lake City envisions 'bright and colorful' replacement for Raging Waters

SALT LAKE CITY — The future of the demolished Raging Waters may be as "bright and colorful" as the old water park's slides were. In this case, Salt Lake City planners envision radiant-looking playgrounds, plaza spaces and pavilion feature art that not only matches the space's history but also captures the lively culture of the Glendale community.
ksl.com

Family, friends mourn Layton man killed in off-road race

KNOLLS, Tooele County — Family and friends are mourning the death of a Layton man who died in a rollover crash during an off-roading race Saturday. Charles Jerome Glover, known as CJ, was acting as a navigator during an off-roading race in Knolls called the Knolls 200. The truck rolled near the beginning of the race and killed the 33-year-old. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the truck did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to Glover's family.
ksl.com

Provo police: Still unclear what caused crash that killed young siblings

PROVO — As the Hidalgo family begins to prepare funeral services for two of their three young children, police continue their investigation into the auto-pedestrian crash that also left the driver dead. "It's a grieving community," said Provo police detective Shad LeFevre. "These things shouldn't happen." It was just...
ksl.com

Man thrice broke into Morgan residence, hid under young girl's bed, police say

MORGAN — A man who police say has been sneaking into a young girl's house and hiding under her bed is facing numerous charges. Garrett Brent Henstra Bills, 25, of Morgan, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with aggravated burglary and aggravated sex abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies; and two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.
ksl.com

Man killed in Clearfield rollover crash is identified by police

CLEARFIELD — The man who died in a rollover crash that also injured four others in Clearfield on Saturday has been identified. The man was identified Monday as 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keeley, of Clearfield. Dispatchers first received a call about a crash involving two vehicles at 650 E. state Route...
