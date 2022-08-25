Read full article on original website
MLB
Peterson keys shutout, but role for Mets cloudy
NEW YORK -- All told, the Mets have recalled David Peterson to their active roster six times this season. He’s started 16 games, pitched out of the bullpen in four others and thrown another half-dozen times in the Minors. The only constant with Peterson is that it’s usually unclear what role he’ll assume next.
MLB
Tattoo infection sends Aroldis Chapman to IL
OAKLAND -- The Yankees placed left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman on the injured list with a leg infection prior to Saturday's game against the A's. The move was retroactive to Aug. 24, and there was no immediate corresponding transaction. Yankees manager Aaron Boone did not know which of Chapman's legs is...
MLB
Colorado-born pitchers duel in 'a night to remember'
NEW YORK -- Two mile-high southpaws came to sea level for a friendly pitchers' duel at Citi Field on Saturday, as Kyle Freeland and David Peterson faced each other for the first time. Freeland and Peterson are both Colorado natives who grew up in the Denver area; Freeland went to...
MLB
Quietly one of MLB's best relievers, Domínguez nearing return
PHILADELPHIA -- One of the most valuable, but perhaps most underrated relief pitchers in baseball this season is Seranthony Domínguez. It is why everybody is closely watching his recovery from right triceps tendinitis. “I feel better, way better,” Domínguez said Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “Now I’m able...
MLB
Max takes tough-luck loss as Mets eye clash with LA
NEW YORK -- The Mets’ 1-0 loss to the Rockies on Sunday, which saw Max Scherzer suffer defeat despite striking out 11 in a superb start, served to disguise the fact that the Mets still took three of four from the Rockies at Citi Field, still have won 24 of 36 since the All-Star break and still sit in first place in the NL East. That last part hasn’t changed since the early days of April.
MLB
Bartolo getting ready to call it a career
Say it ain't so, Bartolo. Prior to Saturday's Mets Old Timers Game at Citi Field, Bartolo Colon spoke to Spanish radio broadcaster Johnny Trujillo about his future plans. In what will surely be sad news to his fans around the world, Colon told Trujillo he's going to retire from professional baseball following one more winter league season.
MLB
Yanks' bats face 'challenge' in 1-hit, 11-inning loss
OAKLAND -- Just as it looked like the Yankees' bats were heating up after a tepid start to the second half, the offense fell flat on Saturday night. After recording 29 hits over the first two contests of this weekend's four-game series at the Oakland Coliseum, the Yankees mustered only one knock in a 3-2 loss to the A's, an 11-inning affair that snapped their five-game winning streak. The Yanks also missed a chance to increase their American League East lead and to gain ground in the race for the AL pennant, as the Rays, Blue Jays and Astros all lost Saturday.
MLB
No. 1 prospect Álvarez's status unclear (source)
NEW YORK -- Francisco Álvarez, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the top prospect in baseball, is in jeopardy of missing significant time due to a right ankle injury, according to a source briefed on the situation. A second source acknowledged the injury but called the idea of Álvarez missing the rest of the season “premature.” He will undergo testing in New York in the coming days to determine next steps.
MLB
Charlie, Ke'Bryan Hayes connect for father-son first pitch
PHILADELPHIA -- Ke'Bryan Hayes knows his father too well. Prior to the Pirates' 5-0 win over the Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, former Phillie Charlie Hayes threw out the ceremonial first pitch to his son, Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan, landing a perfect strike right over the heart of the plate. As Ke'Bryan squatted down in front of 30,355 fans, he had no doubt in his mind that his pops would deliver.
MLB
Back in bigs, Martínez stymies Yanks in gem
OAKLAND -- If Adrián Martínez is going to succeed at the Major League level, it’s going to come on the strength of his changeup. Though the 25-year-old right-hander brings a fastball that can max out around 96 mph with some sink and a decent slider, the changeup allows Martínez to make hitters look downright foolish at times. Look no further than the way he used it to fluster a potent Yankees lineup in Sunday’s 4-1 A’s victory at the Oakland Coliseum.
MLB
Ichiro joins exclusive company in Mariners Hall of Fame
SEATTLE -- It began like an outdoor concert for an iconic rock star, and in many ways, Ichiro Suzuki carries that reputation in these parts. There was a sellout crowd on a summer Saturday night, and the introduction had all the parallels when the center of attention was finally introduced.
MLB
Maris' son on Judge's pursuit of 61: 'Dad would be excited'
NEW YORK -- Roger Maris has held the American League single-season home run record since 1961. That year, he hit 61 home runs, breaking Babe Ruth’s hallowed record, and earning the American League MVP Award. Maris has been in the news lately because Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has a...
MLB
Hill makes quick work of Rays in 11-K outing
BOSTON -- Pitching like a man who had an early dinner reservation on this beautiful summer Saturday, Rich Hill carved up the Rays by pitching at a breakneck pace and turning in an exquisite performance for a 42-year-old, or, really, a pitcher of any age. Backed by a vintage performance...
MLB
'Just a great stretch': Rays peaking at perfect time
BOSTON -- The Rays already felt pretty good about the way they handled this challenging part of their schedule. They felt even better after finishing that stretch Sunday afternoon with a convincing 12-4 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park. • Box score. Grinding through 17 games in 17...
MLB
World Series odds: Are mighty Dodgers a safe bet to win it all?
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. September is upon us and another update to our Power Rankings is here. We’ll see how they align with their odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Los Angeles Dodgers. Power Ranking:...
MLB
Alvarez endures long August: 'Nobody stays hot all year'
HOUSTON -- The only run the Astros have managed in the first two games of what has been a frustrating series for them offensively against the Orioles at Minute Maid Park came in the seventh inning Saturday night when Yordan Alvarez singled into right field to score Jose Altuve. The...
MLB
Verlander pulled after 3 IP with right calf discomfort
HOUSTON -- Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, the leading candidate for the American League Cy Young Award through the first five months of the regular season, was pulled from Sunday’s game against the Orioles at Minute Maid Park after only three innings with right calf discomfort. He threw 60 pitches in Houston's 3-1 win over Baltimore.
MLB
Giants hope to 'flush' series, look ahead to upcoming stretch
MINNEAPOLIS -- Evan Longoria ran hard, stretching a single into a double in the fifth inning Sunday knowing the Giants needed a few big hits and some positive momentum. Longoria slid into second safely, but he felt his right hamstring tighten up again. One of San Francisco’s veteran leaders, Longoria...
MLB
Cessa provides needed length amid rotation injuries
WASHINGTON -- Reds manager David Bell had a good feeling Luis Cessa could pitch more than the two innings he completed in his last start. And because of the club’s dire need for starting pitching due to recent injuries, they had to have more. The veteran right-hander, who was...
MLB
Blue Jays caught off guard, swept by Angels
TORONTO -- To call the Blue Jays a roller-coaster ride would be a disservice to roller coasters. Those are designed by trained engineers, towering marvels of physics, energy and imagination. If you keep your eyes open, you’ll know whether a drop, rise or hairpin turn is coming next. The 2022 Blue Jays are something far more unpredictable.
