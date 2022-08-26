ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

Bitcoin Remains Above $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 mark, but traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, however recorded gains, inching towards the $1,600 level. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded in red...
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
The Independent

Asda buys Co-op’s 129-strong petrol forecourt chain in £600 million deal

The Co-operative Group has agreed to sell its 129-strong petrol forecourt chain to supermarket giant Asda in a deal worth around £600 million.The sale will see 5% of Co-op’s entire retail estate – including 129 petrol stations and three development sites – handed over to Asda, which already runs 230 petrol stations across the UK.Co-op, known for its supermarket chains and funeral care operations, said that offloading its petrol forecourts will allow it to focus on its convenience business as well as raising important cash for the business.Asda will pay £438 million in cash and take on around £162 million...
The Independent

Co-op offloads petrol forecourt business to Asda in £600m deal

The Independent

UK food prices rise at fastest rate since global financial crash

The price of food rose at its fastest rate since 2008 in August as pressure from the war in Ukraine continued to push up costs, figures show.Shop price annual inflation surged to 5.1 per cent, up from 4.4 per cent in July, marking a new record since the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and NielsenIQ index started in 2005.The overall figure was driven by food inflation accelerating to 9.3 per cent, up from 7 per cent last month – the highest rate since August 2008 – as the war in Ukraine and consequent rise in the price of animal feed, fertiliser,...
AFP

Japan defence ministry asks for $40 bn budget with eyes on Russia, China

Japan's defence ministry requested a $40 billion budget on Wednesday, pointing to the war in Ukraine and warning that the world faces its "toughest challenges" since World War II. Japan's defence spending has risen almost annually over the last decade, but pressure has grown for more following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's growing pressure on Taiwan. "The international community faces a period of the toughest challenges since World War II. The existing order faces serious challenges, as the world enters a new era of crisis," the ministry warned in its request.
POLITICS

