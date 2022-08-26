Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrency company accidentally transfers $10.5m to Australian woman and doesn’t notice for seven months
Cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com accidentally transferred $10.5m to an Australian woman when processing a $100 refund, and failed to notice the error for seven months. The company – which paid Hollywood star Matt Damon to feature in a Super Bowl commercial with the slogan “fortune favours the brave” – discovered...
Bitcoin Remains Above $20,000 Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 mark, but traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, however recorded gains, inching towards the $1,600 level. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded in red...
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Asda buys Co-op’s 129-strong petrol forecourt chain in £600 million deal
The Co-operative Group has agreed to sell its 129-strong petrol forecourt chain to supermarket giant Asda in a deal worth around £600 million.The sale will see 5% of Co-op’s entire retail estate – including 129 petrol stations and three development sites – handed over to Asda, which already runs 230 petrol stations across the UK.Co-op, known for its supermarket chains and funeral care operations, said that offloading its petrol forecourts will allow it to focus on its convenience business as well as raising important cash for the business.Asda will pay £438 million in cash and take on around £162 million...
Co-op offloads petrol forecourt business to Asda in £600m deal
UK ONS says energy bill support won't feed into inflation stats
LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain's statistics agency ruled on Wednesday that an energy bill rebate offered to households by the government will not feed directly into the country's inflation statistics.
Airbus finance chief Asam to depart for SAP next year
PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Wednesday announced Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam will leave the company in 2023 to become finance chief of German software giant SAP (SAPG.DE).
Geely, oil group could take stakes in Renault engine company -sources
PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's Geely Automobile Holdings (0175.HK) and an oil group are in talks about taking stakes in the fossil-fuel engine unit Renault (RENA.PA) plans to separate from its electric vehicle (EV) business, two sources close to the French carmaker said.
Toyota Motor to invest $5.3 billion in Japan and U.S. for EV battery supply
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will invest up to 730 billion yen ($5.27 billion) in Japan and the United States towards supplying automotive batteries for battery electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.
UK food prices rise at fastest rate since global financial crash
The price of food rose at its fastest rate since 2008 in August as pressure from the war in Ukraine continued to push up costs, figures show.Shop price annual inflation surged to 5.1 per cent, up from 4.4 per cent in July, marking a new record since the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and NielsenIQ index started in 2005.The overall figure was driven by food inflation accelerating to 9.3 per cent, up from 7 per cent last month – the highest rate since August 2008 – as the war in Ukraine and consequent rise in the price of animal feed, fertiliser,...
Japan defence ministry asks for $40 bn budget with eyes on Russia, China
Japan's defence ministry requested a $40 billion budget on Wednesday, pointing to the war in Ukraine and warning that the world faces its "toughest challenges" since World War II. Japan's defence spending has risen almost annually over the last decade, but pressure has grown for more following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's growing pressure on Taiwan. "The international community faces a period of the toughest challenges since World War II. The existing order faces serious challenges, as the world enters a new era of crisis," the ministry warned in its request.
