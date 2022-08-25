ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

KTRE

Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in East Texas are on the hunt for an escaped prisoner. Charles Spraberry is a suspect in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime.
KTRE

Manhunt continues for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. Charles Spraberry, 42, is a person of interest in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies were found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime. He faces multiple felony charges including sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping.
KTRE

Manhunt in Cass County for escaped inmate Charles Spraberry

Manhunt in Cass County for escaped inmate Charles Spraberry
