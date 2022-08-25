Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTRE
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in East Texas are on the hunt for an escaped prisoner. Charles Spraberry is a suspect in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime.
KTRE
Man wanted for shooting at Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market arrested in Okla.
BETHANY, Okla. (KSLA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Texarkana, Texas has been arrested in Bethany, Okla., according to law enforcement officials. Zachariah Larry was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29. Larry and his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, were arrested Monday after...
KTRE
Manhunt continues for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. Charles Spraberry, 42, is a person of interest in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies were found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime. He faces multiple felony charges including sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping.
KTRE
Manhunt in Cass County for escaped inmate Charles Spraberry
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Wildlife is all around us - and this morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The group also visited a space where about 1,500 people who have...
Comments / 0